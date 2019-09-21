James Martin/CNET

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are officially available (here's how to get one). And with the new Super Retina XDR display, you'll need a cool wallpaper that shows off the screen. If you were hoping the camera notch would disappear with the new iPhone release, you're in luck because these wallpapers help hide the wide notch at the top of the screen.

The wallpapers work great on the iPhone X ( ) and 11 models since they hide the camera notch, but they also look cool on older iPhones, too. Check out the wallpapers we've found so far and see step-by-step instructions on how to install them on your iPhone.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is here to eliminate your camera notch.

Angela Lang/CNET

Credit: BAWiOS Tech

Laughing emoji with hair (Download wallpaper)

An emoji with hair? This happy yellow fellow's locks spill out across your screen.

Angela Lang/CNET

Credit: Wallpaper Cave

Eclipse (Download wallpaper)

The camera is hidden in the stars.

Angela Lang/CNET

Credit: Wallpaper Cave

Angry Bird (Download wallpaper)

Launch this Angry Bird onto your screen to knock out that notch, just like in the game.

Angela Lang/CNET

Credit: BAWiOS Tech

Marvel: Avengers (Download wallpaper)

Avengers, assemble!

Angela Lang/CNET

Credit: BAWiOS Tech

How to get your wallpaper onto the iPhone

1. In a browser window, tap on the image you want to use as your wallpaper.

2. Press and hold on the image.

3. Select Save Image.

4. Open the Photos app and select the image you saved.

5. Tap the Share icon in the bottom-left corner (it's a square with an arrow pointing upward).

6. In the bottom menu options, scroll over and tap Use as Wallpaper.

7. Select Still or Perspective.

8. Tap Set.

That's it! Now you'll have an awesome new wallpaper to show off your iPhone.

Check back often for new wallpapers. You can also change the wallpapers on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10.

