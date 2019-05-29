Disney and Pixar Galaxy S10 wallpapers are here. Here's how to get them

Disney and Pixar are finally getting in on the action of the Galaxy S10 wallpapers. Samsung has collaborated with the brands on official S10 wallpapers that incorporate the hole-punch shape in the middle of the screen where the front-facing camera goes. You can download the new wallpapers for free from your Galaxy S10 phone. Characters draw from movies like Frozen, Zootopia and The Incredibles, and also include the stalwart Mickey Mouse.
Samsung's partnership with Pixar and Disney follows a trend started by fans, who created their own wallpapers to celebrate (or mock) the camera cutout, turning the area into an integral part of the wallpaper's design -- like an eyeball, button or other element.
In addition to the official wallpapers, you can also get fan art that includes the first image of a black hole, Bender, the robot from Futurama, Baymax, the lovable robot from Big Hero 6 and Darth Vader and R2-D2 ($45 at Amazon) of Star Wars fame. Scroll through the best of the bunch below. (Step-by-step instructions on how to install these Galaxy S10 wallpapers are at the end.)
1. Olaf from Frozen
Olaf peeks out from the corner of your phone.
2. Jack from The Incredibles
Jack shoots laser beams from his eyes, aiming them at your camera.
3. Violet Parr from The Incredibles
Violet Parr has a force field around your camera.
4. Mickey Mouse
Mickey Mouse is leaning up against the side of your phone.
5. Flash from Zootopia
Flash is slowly making his way towards your camera -- coffee cup in hand and all.
6. Black hole photographed by the Event Horizon Telescope (Download wallpaper)
You can't get more epic than this first image of a black hole. Hat tip: Redditor u/Biturgi.
7. Darth Vader (Download wallpaper)
Darth Vader, perhaps the most iconic Star Wars villain, glares out at you from a darkened helmet.
8. R2-D2 (Download wallpaper)
It appears that R2-D2, the helpful droid from Star Wars, peeps at you with his robot eye.
9. Star Wars BB-8 ($59 at Amazon) droid (Download wallpaper)
The Star Wars BB-8 droid accompanies you, like it did with Poe Dameron.
10. The Death Star from Star Wars (Download wallpaper)
The Death Star from Star Wars sits in the corner of your phone, ready to destroy.
11. Big Hero 6 (Download wallpaper)
Baymax from Big Hero 6 waves at you, ready to become your new best friend.
12. Bender from Futurama (Download wallpaper)
Bender from Futurama struts toward you while staring at you with his robot eyes.
13. Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc. (Download wallpaper)
Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc. attempts to scar you when you turn on your phone.
14. Minion (Download wallpaper)
The Minion is ready to be your sidekick and take on the day (or the world).
15. Wall-E (Download wallpaper)
Wall-E searches for life on Earth while looking at you.
16. Iron Man (Download wallpaper)
Iron Man uses your phone camera to shoot beams from his hands.
17. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (Download wallpaper)
The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters stares ahead with a menacing look.
18. Thor eye patch (Download wallpaper)
Thor gazes at you with his eye patch on.
19. Simpsons doughnut (Download wallpaper)
The iconic doughnut from The Simpsons is hanging around your camera.
20. Air Jordan (Download wallpaper)
Michael Jordan's infamous Air Jordan Jumpman slam dunks on your camera.
21. Mars Rover (Download wallpaper)
The Mars Rover looks to you for a mission.
How to set wallpaper on the Galaxy S10
To change your wallpaper on the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus ($886 at Amazon) to one of the images above, follow these steps:
Open the web link to the wallpaper
Tap and hold down on the image until a menu pops up
Tap "Download image"
Click the home button
Tap and hold down on a blank spot on the home screen until a menu pops up
Tap Wallpapers
Tap Gallery
Tap the image you just downloaded
Tap "Home and lock screens"
Tap "Set as wallpaper"
Tap the home button and take a look at your new wallpaper
That's it! Hope you enjoy your new Galaxy S10 wallpaper. Remember, you can swap them out all you like.
Originally posted March 19.
Update, May 29 at 7:36 a.m. PT: Added new wallpapers.
