Best Internet Providers in Wisconsin

What is the best internet provider in Wisconsin?

Spectrum is the best internet service provider for most households in Wisconsin because of its broad coverage and solid speeds. That being said, Spectrum isn’t available everywhere in Wisconsin, so AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest prices or the fastest speeds. The cheapest internet in Wisconsin is TDS Telecom's 300 megabits per second fiber connection, starting as low as $30 per month in some parts of the state. The fastest internet speed in Wisconsin also comes from TDS fiber at 8,000Mbps, though it's not available everywhere. Also, look for AT&T Fiber's 5,000Mbps plan. Rural residents can check into DSL or seek out local ISPs that service their addresses with fixed wireless or fiber.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Wisconsin across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Wisconsin. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Wisconsin

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Wisconsin Our take - Availability, alongside gig speeds and reasonable introductory pricing, nudges cable provider Spectrum into the top spot for the best ISPs in Wisconsin. However, strongly consider fiber as an alternative if it's available to you. Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Spectrum reaches over 67% of Wisconsin homes, according to the Federal Communications Commission National Broadband Map. That’s some of the widest coverage of any ISP in the state. You’ll find it in places from Osceola to Kenosha. Plans and pricing There are three main plans: 300Mbps for $50 per month, 500Mbps for $70 per month and 1,000Mbps for $90 per month. You might find the 500Mbps plan for $50 per month in some areas. Pricing is good for a year or two, after which you may see a price hike. For example, the regular monthly price for the gig plan is $125. Fees and service details Spectrum includes a modem. You can optionally add a router for $5 monthly. There are no contracts or data caps. Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber internet in Wisconsin Our take - Straightforward plans, good pricing and symmetrical speeds make AT&T Fiber a top choice for home internet in Wisconsin. The downside is availability, with AT&T's fiber network limited to a few major population centers. If AT&T doesn't reach you, check in with TDS or Frontier for fiber service. Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability AT&T Fiber covers parts of the Green Bay, Appleton, Madison and Milwaukee metro areas. Availability can be hit-and-miss in these regions. Residents in other parts of the state may find AT&T’s legacy DSL network, but this recommendation is specifically for the fiber service. Plans and pricing Plans start at $55 per month for 300Mbps and go up to $250 for 5,000Mbps. The 1,000Mbps plan is a good value at $80 per month. Fees and service details AT&T Fiber keeps its plans simple with no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $295 per month TDS Telecom Broadest coverage in Wisconsin Our take - TDS Telecom's combination of DSL, fiber and fixed wireless (under the US Cellular brand) reaches nearly 69% of Wisconsin homes, according to the FCC. That just edges out Spectrum. DSL tends to be slow and outdated, but TDS has been actively expanding its fiber network in the state. Availability TDS's DSL coverage zone is weighted toward the central and southern regions of the state. For fiber, look to areas around Medford, Green Bay, Appleton, Lancaster and Madison, and some scattered spots around the broader Milwaukee area. Plans and pricing With speeds up to 8,000Mbps in some places, TDS has some of the fastest plans in the state. Pricing varies with location. The 300Mbps fiber plan typically starts at $30 or $40 per month, while 1,000Mbps starts at $60 or $75 monthly. The fastest 8,000Mbps plan is $295 per month. Some areas top out at gig speeds. Fees and service details There's an optional $12 equipment fee for fiber plans, or you can provide your own gear. The DSL plans have a data cap and a required $12 gear rental. TDS tacks on a $3 per month "cost recovery fee." Keep an eye out for a free installation deal. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

money-back guarantee

no contracts

money-back guarantee Check with TDS Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best 5G home internet in Wisconsin Our take - T-Mobile and Verizon are both competitive regarding 5G home internet service. T-Mobile tends to have more open slots available, though Verizon provides gig-level speeds in some parts of its service area. Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability You must run your address to see if T-Mobile Home Internet is available. However, you can get an idea of its coverage area by looking for the 5G Ultra Capacity network on this map. You'll find it splashed across Wisconsin, focusing on the state's more populated areas. Plans and pricing T-Mobile has one standard plan for $50 per month. Expect typical download speeds of 72 to 245Mbps, which vary greatly depending on your location and network demand. T-Mobile offers a bundle discount with eligible phone plans that can bring your home internet price down as low as $30 per month. Verizon offers a similar deal. Fees and service details Equipment is included, and there are no data caps or contracts. You'll likely come across a $35 service charge when you get set up, but look for a reward card or other special offers to take the sting out of that. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Wisconsin internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 768Kbps-100Mbps None 1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 Frontier Fiber Fiber $40-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 TDS Telecom DSL DSL $30-$40 36-100Mbps $12 500GB during peak hours None N/A TDS Telecom Fiber Fiber $30-$295 300-8,000Mbps $12 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Rural internet options in Wisconsin

Bertram Internet : Bertram covers a large area of eastern Wisconsin with fixed wireless, making it an option for rural residents who don’t have a good wired connection available. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other internet connection types. With Bertram, contracts are optional. You can choose a three-year contract or pay a $185 installation fee and skip the contract. Pricing starts at $60 per month, but Bertram doesn’t advertise specific plan prices and speeds, so you’ll need to get in touch for a quote for your address. Expect speeds up to 100Mbps. There are no data caps.

: Bertram covers a large area of eastern Wisconsin with fixed wireless, making it an option for rural residents who don’t have a good wired connection available. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other internet connection types. With Bertram, contracts are optional. You can choose a three-year contract or pay a $185 installation fee and skip the contract. Pricing starts at $60 per month, but Bertram doesn’t advertise specific plan prices and speeds, so you’ll need to get in touch for a quote for your address. Expect speeds up to 100Mbps. There are no data caps. Bug Tussel : Bug Tussel offers fixed wireless alongside some fiber across much of Wisconsin, except for the state's northwest corner. The service isn’t cheap, but it may be one of the few options for some rural homes. Wireless plans run $40 for 5Mbps up to $200 for 100Mbps. Bug Tussel has fiber projects in Iowa, Kewaunee, Calumet, Waushara, Fond du Lac, Marathon, Jackson, Forest and Oconto counties. Fiber plans start at $62 per month for 300Mbps and go up to $100 monthly for 1,000Mbps. There are no contracts or data caps.

: Bug Tussel offers fixed wireless alongside some fiber across much of Wisconsin, except for the state's northwest corner. The service isn’t cheap, but it may be one of the few options for some rural homes. Wireless plans run $40 for 5Mbps up to $200 for 100Mbps. Bug Tussel has fiber projects in Iowa, Kewaunee, Calumet, Waushara, Fond du Lac, Marathon, Jackson, Forest and Oconto counties. Fiber plans start at $62 per month for 300Mbps and go up to $100 monthly for 1,000Mbps. There are no contracts or data caps. Edge Broadband : Edge covers Walworth County and surrounding areas with fixed wireless and fiber. The ISP doesn’t advertise wireless pricing, but fiber starts at $55 per month for 50Mbps and goes up to $100 for 1,000Mbps. There are no data caps.

Edge covers Walworth County and surrounding areas with fixed wireless and fiber. The ISP doesn’t advertise wireless pricing, but fiber starts at $55 per month for 50Mbps and goes up to $100 for 1,000Mbps. There are no data caps. Frontier: Frontier’s DSL network extends primarily to north-central and southern Wisconsin areas. You’ll probably want to consider other wired alternatives first. Pricing starts at $65 per month, and Frontier doesn’t advertise speeds, so you may only be able to get very slow downloads. A router is included, and there are no contracts. Compare with fixed wireless ISPs or satellite.

Frontier’s DSL network extends primarily to north-central and southern Wisconsin areas. You’ll probably want to consider other wired alternatives first. Pricing starts at $65 per month, and Frontier doesn’t advertise speeds, so you may only be able to get very slow downloads. A router is included, and there are no contracts. Compare with fixed wireless ISPs or satellite. UPNetWI : UPNetWI reaches into south-central Wisconsin with fixed wireless and fiber. Like with many fixed wireless plans in Wisconsin, the service is pricey. UPNetWI’s wireless plans run from $68 per month for 10Mbps up to $152 for 50Mbps service. That includes a router. Fiber runs $85 monthly for 100Mbps to $145 for 1,000Mbps downloads with 400Mbps uploads. You’ll find fiber in Sun Prairie, Bristol, Windsor, Hampden and Pleasant Springs. Installation fees start at $225.

: UPNetWI reaches into south-central Wisconsin with fixed wireless and fiber. Like with many fixed wireless plans in Wisconsin, the service is pricey. UPNetWI’s wireless plans run from $68 per month for 10Mbps up to $152 for 50Mbps service. That includes a router. Fiber runs $85 monthly for 100Mbps to $145 for 1,000Mbps downloads with 400Mbps uploads. You’ll find fiber in Sun Prairie, Bristol, Windsor, Hampden and Pleasant Springs. Installation fees start at $225. Satellite internet: Starlink, Viasat or HughesNet are competitors in the satellite internet arena. Compare prices, speeds and contracts when choosing between them. Starlink may have an edge based on its potential for faster speeds and lack of a contract requirement. Starlink’s $600 up-front equipment cost is the biggest hurdle, but you get a 30-day trial period to test the service.

Internet breakdown by city in Wisconsin

It’s hard to cover the broadband options of a state like Wisconsin and give individual cities the attention they deserve. That’s why we also compile lists of the best internet providers in US cities, including Wisconsin ones. We tackle details such as internet connection types, max speeds, cheapest providers and more. Check back later if you don’t find the city you’re looking for below. We’re working to add more locations every week.

Cheap internet options in Wisconsin

Expect to pay around $50 monthly for many internet plans in Wisconsin. TDS Telecom offers some nice introductory fiber deals, but pricing varies. Depending on your location, you may find the 300Mbps plan starting at either $30 or $40 per month. That pricing stays good for the first two years. Equipment rental is optional. Spectrum is one of the most widely available providers in the state. Its cable plans typically start at $50 monthly for 300Mbps downloads, though you may find the 500Mbps speed level for that same price in some places.

If you’re a Verizon or T-Mobile phone customer, check into 5G home internet service. Both companies offer a discounted bundle deal where you pair your internet with an eligible mobile plan. For T-Mobile, home internet is as low as $30 per month. You can get your home internet for as low as $35 monthly with Verizon.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Wisconsin? Plan Starting monthly price Max download speed (Mbps) Monthly equipment fee TDS Telecom Fiber $30-$40 300Mbps $12 (optional) TDS Telecom DSL $30 50Mbps $12 Frontier Fiber $40 500mbps None Spectrum $50 300Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None AT&T Fiber $55 300Mbps None AT&T Internet $55 100Mbps None Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Wisconsin

Wisconsin's best internet deals and top promotions depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Wisconsin internet providers, such as Spectrum or Frontier, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including AT&T Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Wisconsin broadband?

Wisconsin landed in the bottom half of a recent Ookla ranking of download speeds for the 50 states (and Washington, DC). The Badger State had a 35th place showing with a median fixed internet download speed of 175Mbps. Spectrum checked in as the state’s fastest provider. For comparison, top-ranked Florida logged a median download speed of 240Mbps. Your personal speed test results may vary considerably based on your type of internet, network congestion and the equipment you’re using. Ookla’s rankings are useful for understanding how a state performs compared to others. Wisconsin isn’t in the basement but has room to improve, particularly in rural areas.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Wisconsin

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Wisconsin?

Spectrum is a serviceable ISP for most residents in Wisconsin. Its cable network doesn’t have the symmetrical-speed glamor of fiber, but you can get downloads up to 1,000Mbps, and it’s widely available across the state. The introductory deals are good but be prepared for price hikes later on. There is fiber to be found in the Badger State from the likes of AT&T, TDS, Frontier and smaller local or regional ISPs like Bug Tussel. Fast uploads are a nice perk of fiber. TDS has affordable plans, and AT&T has straightforward terms. Look for fiber at your address and compare it with Spectrum’s deals when deciding on an ISP. If it’s down to DSL or Spectrum, give weight to Spectrum’s cable speeds.

Internet providers in Wisconsin FAQs

Is fiber internet available in Wisconsin? Fiber internet can be found scattered about Wisconsin, primarily in the more populated areas where you’ll come across options from TDS Telecom, Frontier or AT&T Fiber. Residents of some small towns may be able to get fiber from a regional ISP like Bug Tussel.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Wisconsin? Of widely available plans, look to Spectrum’s 300Mbps introductory deal for $50 monthly. If you live in TDS Telecom’s coverage area, you may find DSL or fiber plans starting as low as $30 per month.

Which internet provider in Wisconsin offers the fastest plan? TDS Telecom offers speeds up to 8,000Mbps in some parts of its fiber footprint, though some areas may max out at a gig. If you’re not in a TDS fiber area, look for 5,000Mbps plans from AT&T Fiber or Frontier Fiber.