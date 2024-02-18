Best Internet Providers in Appleton, Wisconsin

What is the best internet provider in Appleton?

TDS Telecom is the best internet service provider overall for most households in Appleton because of its fast fiber speeds and low introductory prices. However, TDS service isn't available everywhere in Appleton, so Spectrum or AT&T Fiber are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

If you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we've also got those top options. The cheapest internet in Appleton is TDS Telecom's 300-megabits-per-second fiber connection for $30 monthly. That price is good for two years. Appleton's fastest internet speed is the 8,000Mbps fiber plan from TDS for $295 a month. There are plenty of other TDS speed tiers, between 300Mbps and 8,000Mbps.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Appleton across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Appleton. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Appleton, Wisconsin

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $295 per month TDS Telecom Best internet provider in Appleton, WI Our take - With fast uploads and downloads, a top speed of 8,000Mbps and good coverage, TDS Telecom sweeps into the top spot for best ISP in Appleton. You'll find affordable introductory pricing, but be prepared for prices to increase once your promo period is over. Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $295 per month Availability TDS reaches most of northern Appleton. Coverage peters out around Calumet Street south of the river and picks back up again south of the Tri-County Expressway. Plans and pricing TDS's entry-level 300Mbps plan for $30 monthly is tough to beat. There are other speed options as well. The 1-gig plan costs $60 per month, and the top-end 8-gig plan costs $295. If you plan to stick with TDS long-term, consider the price-for-life plans. Those start at $50 per month for 300Mbps and top out at $70 per month for 1,000Mbps. That has the potential to save you money over the long haul. For example, the standard, non-promo price for 1,000Mbps is $102 monthly. Fees and service details There are no data caps or contracts. If you sign up for a plan with a lower introductory price, expect your monthly price to go up after the first two years. You can rent equipment for $12 a month or provide your own router. There's a non-skippable $3-a-month "cost recovery fee" tacked on. Installation typically costs $50, but look for an offer that zeroes that out. Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, money-back guarantee

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best cable internet provider in Appleton, WI Our take - Wide availability and a gig top speed make Spectrum a strong competitor in Appleton, especially if fiber doesn't reach your home. Read full review Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing, No data caps on any plans, No contracts required for internet service, Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers, Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Availability You'll be hard-pressed to find a corner of Appleton that Spectrum doesn't cover. The cable provider reaches nearly 93% of homes in the city, according to the Federal Communications Commission's National Broadband Map. Plans and pricing Spectrum has three plans: 300Mbps for $40 a month, 500Mbps for $50 or 1,000Mbps for $60 a month. That's introductory pricing. Due to the cable network technology, upload speeds will be much slower than download speeds. Fees and service details Spectrum includes a modem with all its plans. You can add a router for $7 monthly or provide your own. There are no contracts or data caps. Depending on the plan, introductory pricing is good for one or two years. After that, expect your price to go up. Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best alternative fiber internet in Appleton, WI Our take - AT&T Fiber's straightforward plans, reasonable rates and 5,000Mbps top speed make it a smart choice for fiber internet. However, scattered availability across Appleton means many residents won't have this ISP as an option. Read full review Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price, No data caps for any fiber plans, Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options, Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Availability AT&T Fiber's coverage across Appleton is like a series of islands. You'll find it on the eastern edge of the Historic Central neighborhood, southwest of Pierce Park and in some other patchwork areas around town. Plans and pricing Plans start at $55 a month for 300Mbps. The gig plan runs $80 monthly, while the top-end 5 gig plan is $225 monthly. AT&T Fiber currently promises no price increase after the first year. Fees and service details There aren't any surprises lurking in the AT&T Fiber plans: No contracts, data caps or equipment fees. Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Appleton, WI Our take - T-Mobile has strong 5G coverage across Appleton and simple plan terms. Consider it an alternative to Spectrum if you're unhappy with the cable service and can't get a fiber connection at home. Compare this with Verizon 5G Home Internet. Read full review Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts, No data caps, Simple, affordable pricing, Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary, Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable, Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Availability When you pull up Appleton on T-Mobile's coverage map, you'll find a sea of dark purple, indicating wide coverage with the 5G Ultra Capacity network. Slots for home internet may be limited, so check your address to find out. Plans and pricing T-Mobile has only one plan, costing $60 a month for typical download speeds of 72 to 245Mbps. Your mileage will vary with location, network demand and where you set up your gateway device. Bundling with an eligible mobile plan can bring your home internet price down to $50 or $40, depending on the phone plan. Fees and service details T-Mobile's plan is pretty simple. There are no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. Typically, there's a $35 service fee when you sign up, but T-Mobile usually offers a gift card or other reward for new customers that makes up for that. Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees

Appleton internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 768Kbps-100Mbps None 1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $40-$60 300-1,000Mbps Modem free; $7 for router (optional) None None 7.2 TDS Telecom Fiber $30-$295 300-8,000Mbps $12 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Appleton

AT&T Internet: AT&T's old-school DSL network should only be considered if fiber or cable internet doesn't work for your home. Speeds top out at 100Mbps but may be considerably lower depending on location. There's one plan for $55 a month with a 1.5TB data cap on all speed levels below 100Mbps.

AT&T's old-school DSL network should only be considered if fiber or cable internet doesn't work for your home. Speeds top out at 100Mbps but may be considerably lower depending on location. There's one plan for $55 a month with a 1.5TB data cap on all speed levels below 100Mbps. Bertram Internet : Fixed wireless internet may be an option for homes in rural areas around Appleton. Bertram specializes in rural connections where fiber, cable or DSL don't reach. Prices start at $60 a month. For specifics on available plans and speeds for your address, you'll need to contact Bertram. You can choose between a three-year contract or a $185 installation fee. Here's how fixed wireless compares to other internet connection types.

: Fixed wireless internet may be an option for homes in rural areas around Appleton. Bertram specializes in rural connections where fiber, cable or DSL don't reach. Prices start at $60 a month. For specifics on available plans and speeds for your address, you'll need to contact Bertram. You can choose between a three-year contract or a $185 installation fee. Here's how fixed wireless compares to other internet connection types. Satellite internet : If you're in a remote spot and have exhausted other internet options, check into satellite from Starlink, Viasat or Hughesnet. Pricing can be high, and you may not be able to get great speeds, but it's worth looking into when cable, fiber, DSL or fixed wireless don't work out at your home.

: If you're in a remote spot and have exhausted other internet options, check into satellite from Starlink, Viasat or Hughesnet. Pricing can be high, and you may not be able to get great speeds, but it's worth looking into when cable, fiber, DSL or fixed wireless don't work out at your home. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband coverage across Appleton is strong north of the Fox River but slightly patchier to the south. As an ISP, Verizon delivers up to a gig speed in some cities in the country, but you'll hit 300Mbps as the limit in Appleton. There are two plans to choose from: 5G Home with a max of 100Mbps downloads for $50 a month or 5G Home Plus with a max of 300Mbps downloads for $70 a month. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to lower those home internet prices to $35 or $45 a month. There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees.

Cheap internet options in Appleton

TDS Telecom makes a splash with its affordable $30-a-month 300Mbps fiber plan. Pricing is good for two years. The current standard price for that plan is $67 a month. Provide your own router to avoid the optional $12-a-month equipment rental. Spectrum is the next closest competitor with a $40-a-month 300Mbps cable plan with much slower uploads than fiber. The two ISPs have Appleton well covered, so you'll have access to cheaper plans than many providers' typical $50 to $55 starting points.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Appleton? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee TDS Telecom $30 300Mbps $12 (optional) Spectrum $40 300Mbps Modem free; $7 for router (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None AT&T Fiber $55 300Mbps None AT&T Internet $55 100Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

James Brey/Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Appleton

The best internet deals and top promotions in Appleton depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Appleton internet providers, such as Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet and TDS Telecom, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. However, others, including AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Appleton broadband?

With fast fiber options and the widespread availability of Spectrum’s gig plan, Appleton tends to fare well in speed tests. A recent Oookla report shows the city pulling down a 257Mbps median fixed internet download speed. That’s slightly slower than the 274Mbps of nearby Green Bay. Titletown has a similar selection of ISPs. Your home’s speed test performance may vary depending on your ISP, the plan you’ve chosen, your Wi-Fi equipment and whether network congestion comes into play. Overall, Appleton residents can access fast, sometimes super-fast, internet all across town.

Fastest internet plans in Appleton Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection TDS Telecom 8Gig $295 8,000Mbps 8,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 5 Gig $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber TDS Telecom 5Gig $180 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2 Gig $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber TDS Telecom 2Gig $110 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 1 Gig $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig $60 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable TDS Telecom 1Gig $60 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Appleton

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? We tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed information database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Appleton?

Fiber is the pinnacle of home internet in Appleton. That means either TDS Telecom or, in some scattered areas, AT&T Fiber. If you work with big files, are a hard-core gamer or have a lot of internet users in your household, check into the multigig fiber plans. If budget is a concern, TDS’s 300Mbps plan is a good deal for the first two years. If fiber doesn’t reach your home, you’ll be looking at Spectrum’s cable network, which still delivers speeds up to a gig but with slower uploads than fiber. Strong wired options in Appleton make it less likely you’ll turn to wireless, but T-Mobile or Verizon can be a functional alternative that’s more attractive when you bundle it with a phone plan for added savings.

Internet providers in Appleton FAQs

