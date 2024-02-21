Best Internet Providers in La Crosse, Wisconsin

What is the best internet provider in La Crosse?

Due in part to its wide availability, fast speeds and low, straightforward pricing, Spectrum is the best internet service provider in La Crosse, Wisconsin. As the area’s largest cable internet provider, Spectrum has the greatest wired internet coverage in La Crosse, offering a selection of competitively priced plans that include unlimited data, free modem rental and no contracts.

Spectrum is a great all-around internet provider, but it doesn’t hold the title of either the cheapest or fastest ISP in La Crosse. Fiber provider TDS has the cheapest internet plan, starting at $30 per month for speeds up to 300 megabits per second, and the fastest plan, with speeds up to 8,000Mbps or 8 gigabits per second.

TDS availability is limited in La Crosse, however. Brightspeed is much more likely to be an option if you're looking for fiber internet, though the service doesn't present the same low-cost, high-speed plan selection as TDS.

Other potential broadband options in La Crosse include Mediacom and T-Mobile Home Internet. Mediacom’s cable internet service, though cheap, doesn’t quite stack up to Spectrum’s availability and overall value. Fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet, on the other hand, is worth considering for its simple setup, free equipment, unlimited data and no contract requirements.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in La Crosse across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in La Crosse. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in La Crosse, Wisconsin

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in La Crosse, WI Our take - Spectrum keeps things simple with transparent pricing, unlimited data, no contracts and low, optional equipment fees. Speeds of 300, 500 and 1,000Mbps are available throughout the La Crosse area. Read full review .

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection DSL, fiber Speed range 10 - 940 Mbps Price range $50 - $79 per month Brightspeed Best fiber internet provider in La Crosse, WI Our take - Brightspeed's fiber internet service is available to around a third of La Crosse households. Only one plan may be available: gig service with speeds up to 940Mbps starting at $59 per month, but it's a decent value and comes with unlimited data.

Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in La Crosse, WI Our take - While not the fastest (speeds typically range from 72 to 245Mbps), the few hassles and stable pricing make T-Mobile Home Internet an option worth considering nonetheless. There's also a mobile bundle discount that will take $10 or $20 off the home internet rate for qualifying customers. Read full review .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $295 per month TDS Fastest internet provider in La Crosse, WI Our take - Availability is limited to northern La Crosse, but if your address is serviceable for TDS, you'll have access to the fastest speeds in the area. TDS offers multiple high-speed options ranging from 300 to 8,000Mbps. Plans come with symmetrical upload and download speeds, a benefit unique to fiber internet.

no contracts

Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

money-back guarantee

La Crosse, Wisconsin, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Brightspeed DSL, fiber $50-$59 20-100Mbps DSL, up to 940Mbps fiber $15 None None N/A Bug Tussel Fixed wireless $40-$85 5-50Mbps Varies None None N/A Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 350-3,000GB None 6.4 Spectrum Cable $40-$60 300-1,000Mbps $7 (optional) None None 7.2 TDS Fiber $30-$295 300-8,000Mbps $12 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in La Crosse? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee TDS Extreme 300 $30 300Mbps $12 (optional) Mediacom Prime Internet 100 $35 100Mbps $14 Spectrum Internet $40 100Mbps $5 (optional) Spectrum Internet Ultra $50 500Mbps $7 (optional) Brightspeed Internet $50 100Mbps $15 Brightspeed Fiber $59 940Mbps $15 T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in La Crosse

The best internet deals and top promotions in La Crosse depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

La Crosse internet providers, such as Spectrum and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or gift cards for a limited time. Others, including Brightspeed and TDS, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in La Crosse Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type TDS 8Gig $295 8,000Mbps 8,000Mbps None Fiber TDS 5Gig $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber TDS 2Gig $165 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Mediacom Prime Internet 1 Gig $55 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3TB Cable Spectrum Internet Gig $60 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Brightspeed Fiber $59 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in La Crosse

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in La Crosse, Wisconsin, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in La Crosse? Spectrum is the best internet service provider in La Crosse due to its broad local coverage, variety of high-speed plans, low pricing and customer-friendly service terms. Spectrum is available to more than 90% of La Crosse homes, offering competitively priced plans that include unlimited data, no contracts and a free modem rental.

Is fiber internet available in La Crosse? According to the FCC, around 35% of La Crosse households, or approximately 9,200 residences, are serviceable for fiber-optic internet. Serviceability is greatest in the Bluffside and Washburn communities, though availability is also high to the north approaching Onalaska. Brightspeed is the largest fiber internet provider in La Crosse, while TDS has a smaller fiber presence in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in La Crosse? TDS offers the cheapest internet plan in La Crosse, starting at $30 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps. Availability is limited, however, so La Crosse residents may have better luck shopping for cheap internet from Mediacom or Spectrum. Mediacom has a lower starting monthly rate at $35 compared to $40 from Spectrum, but Spectrum has a lower (and optional) equipment fee and delivers more speed for the price.