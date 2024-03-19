Best Internet Providers in Waukesha, Wisconsin

What is the best internet provider in Waukesha?
Thanks to its wide availability, low costs and speeds up to 1 gigabit, Spectrum is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Spectrum offers simple service details, including a free modem and unlimited data on all plans. However, if you're hunting for a fiber or fixed wireless connection instead, AT&T Fiber or T-Mobile Home Internet might better suit your broadband needs.
Another perk that Spectrum offers is cheap introductory pricing. For only $30 per month, customers can get download speeds up to 100 megabits per second. This cable giant also offers a $40 monthly plan for 300Mbps -- which comes with a lower cost per Mbps than the former.
If you need speed in Waukesha, AT&T Fiber is the fastest ISP in the area. AT&T Fiber offers a speedy 5-gigabit connection for $225 or 2 gigabits for $125, both with symmetrical download and upload speeds.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Waukesha across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Waukesha. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services.
Best internet in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in 2024
Spectrum
Best internet provider in Waukesha, WI
Our take - Spectrum offers the widest coverage in Waukesha, so it's a likely option for home broadband wherever you're located in this popular Wisconsin town. Customers can choose from four plans: 100Mbps for $30, 300Mbps for $40, 500Mbps for $50 and 1,000Mbps for $60. All plans come with a free modem and unlimited data, and you won't have to worry about any contracts under Spectrum.
AT&T Fiber
Fastest internet in Waukesha, WI
Our take - The FCC reports that AT&T covers over 91% of Waukesha, but that number includes AT&T's fiber and DSL networks -- meaning you might be serviceable for its DSL service but not its fiber one. However, if you can get AT&T Fiber, move this provider to the top of your list. Offering symmetrical speeds and bandwidth up to 5,000Mbps, it's no wonder why CNET voted it as the best ISP for 2024.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Waukesha, WI
Our take - If you want to bundle your mobile and internet services, T-Mobile Home Internet might be the perfect package. For an all-inclusive price of $60 per month, you can get speeds up to 245Mbps. Plus, there are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees, and you can save $20 monthly if you're an eligible mobile user.
Waukesha internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|
AT&T Home Internet
Read full review
|DSL hybrid
|$55
|10-100Mbps
|None
|1.5TB
|None
|7.4
|
AT&T Fiber
Read full review
|Fiber
|$55-$225
|300-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Bertram Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$60-$250
|15-100Mbps
|None
|Optional
|None
|N/A
|
Spectrum
Read full review
|Cable
|$30-$60
|100-1,000Mbps
|Free modem; $7 router
|None
|None
|7.2
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40 for eligible mobile customers)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s the cheapest internet plan in Waukesha?
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|
Spectrum Internet 100
Read full review
|$30
|100Mbps
|$7 (optional)
|
Spectrum Internet
Read full review
|$40
|300Mbps
|$7 (optional)
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|
AT&T Fiber 300
Read full review
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|Bertram 15Mbps
|$60
|15Mbps
|None
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|$60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan)
|245Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Waukesha
The best internet deals and top promotions in Waukesha depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Waukesha internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in Waukesha
|Provider
|Monthly price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Internet technology
|
AT&T Fiber 5000
Read full review
|$225
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
AT&T Fiber 2000
Read full review
|$125
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
AT&T Fiber 1000
Read full review
|$80
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Spectrum Internet Gig
Read full review
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|35Mbps
|None
|Cable
|
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
Read full review
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan)
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Waukesha
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in Waukesha FAQs
What is the best internet service provider in Waukesha?
Spectrum is the best internet provider in Waukesha, offering simple service details, wide availability and cheap prices for residential internet.
Is fiber internet available in Waukesha?
Fiber internet is available to 32% of Waukesha addresses, with AT&T Fiber being the area's largest (and only) fiber provider.
What is the cheapest internet provider in Waukesha?
Spectrum Internet 100 is the cheapest service in Waukesha, costing only $30 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps.
Which internet provider in Waukesha offers the fastest plan?
AT&T Fiber is Waukesha's fastest provider, offering symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps for $225 monthly.
