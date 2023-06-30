Best Internet Providers in Madison, Wisconsin

AT&T Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in Madison Prices from $55 - $180 per month

Speeds from 300 - 5,000Mbps

Unlimited data Check with AT&T Fiber Or call to order: (855) 536-2257 Spectrum - Best cable internet among broadband providers in Madison Prices from $50 - $90 per month

Speeds from 300 - 940Mbps

Unlimited data Check with Spectrum Internet Or call to order: (877) 980-8633 T-Mobile Home Internet - Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Madison Prices from $50 per month

Speeds from 72 - 245Mbps

Unlimited data Check with T-Mobile Or call to order: (877) 992-7543 NEW! CNET Shopping Extension Get the lowest price on everything Add CNET Shopping

Charm, smarts, beauty, influence. Madison’s got it all. The capital city of Wisconsin has a thousand ways to wow its residents. Winters might be tough, but lakes, parks and an excellent biking system beckon you outside. For those times when you’re inside or working remotely, you want to be able to lean on fast, reliable internet. Fortunately, Madisonians have access to fiber as well as cable and fixed wireless ISPs.

According to Speedtest.net’s ranking of median download internet speeds for the 100 most populous cities in the US, Madison typically lands in the middle of the pack. It’s not the fastest and not the slowest city in the country. AT&T Fiber, our choice for best internet provider in Madison, is worth a look, thanks to fast speeds and straightforward pricing. But you have choices. You may find a cable or 5G fixed wireless option that fits your needs and budget. Try not to drop any cheese curds on your keyboard as we venture through the best internet providers in Madison.

Best internet providers in the City of Four Lakes

Whether you're coveting fiber or testing the waters with fixed wireless, we've got you covered. Our choices for the best ISPs in Madison earned their spots for various reasons: fast speeds, wide availability or no-fuss, affordable pricing.

AT&T Fiber Best overall among internet providers in Madison Check availability Or call to order: (855) 536-2257 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Availability and heart-pounding max speeds of 5,000Mbps in some parts of Madison make AT&T Fiber our choice for the best internet provider in the area. However, if you’re on the outskirts of Madison or in one of the surrounding communities, be sure to compare with TDS as a fiber alternative. Availability: AT&T Fiber is Madison’s most widely available fiber ISP, but its coverage is a little patchy, especially south of Lake Mendota. You’ll find more consistent availability in the broader area around Eken Park. Plans and pricing: Top speeds will vary with location. Some spots in Madison max out at 1,000Mbps for $80 per month, while others can access AT&T’s top-end 5,000Mbps service for $180. On the budget side, you’re looking at 300Mbps for $55 monthly. That’s a speed level that will still satisfy many internet users. Fees and service details: AT&T promises no contract, no data caps and no price increase after a year, so you won’t have to go to battle to keep your internet bill at the same level. Look for special offers, like a reward card and payment of your cancellation fee when switching from another provider. Read our AT&T Fiber 300 overview. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: (855) 536-2257

Spectrum Best cable internet among broadband providers in Madison Check availability Or call to order: (877) 980-8633 Product details Price range $50 - $90 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cable internet has some disadvantages over fiber, particularly regarding upload speeds, but it has a leg up regarding availability. Spectrum, a brand from Charter Communications, offers solid coverage across Madison, earning it a nod as our choice for the top cable provider for the metro area. Availability: Almost anywhere you look in Madison, Spectrum provides residential internet. It fills in spaces where AT&T Fiber doesn’t reach. That means you can still pull down near-gig speeds even without fiber. Plans and pricing: Spectrum has a selection of plans ranging from $20 per month for 30Mbps (only available for eligible low-income households) to up to $90 monthly for the Internet Gig plan. Fees and service details: Spectrum service includes a modem, but you can also rent a router for $5 per month. There are no contracts or data caps, but watch out for future price hikes for many plans. Your sweet introductory deal might not be as sweet one or two years later. Read our Spectrum Internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability Or call to order: (877) 980-8633

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Madison Check availability Or call to order: (877) 992-7543 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees While T-Mobile Home Internet doesn’t reach rival Verizon 5G Home Internet’s top speeds, it has an advantage in Madison thanks to broader availability. I plugged in addresses from all over town and found many more open slots for T-Mobile home internet service than Verizon. Availability: T-Mobile’s coverage map shows Madison awash in purple, a sign that its latest 5G network blankets the city. Typical T-Mobile Home Internet speeds range from 72 to 245Mbps but vary greatly due to location and network demand. If you try out the service and it seems slow, move your gateway around and test different spots around your home. Plans and pricing: There’s only one plan with T-Mobile Home Internet. The price is $50 per month unless you bundle it with an eligible phone plan to drop your monthly fee to $30. Fees and service details: Taking T-Mobile Home Internet for a test drive is pretty simple. Equipment is included, and there are no data caps or contracts. A $35 service fee typically applies when you sign up, but T-Mobile has been offering a $50 reward card to make it easier to jump on board. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: (877) 992-7543

Internet providers in Madison overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$180 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 768Kbps-100Mbps None 1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $50-$120 300-940Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 TDS Telecom Fiber $30-$60 200-1,000Mbps $10 router (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 UScellular Fixed wireless $50 Up to 300Mbps Varies None, but may throttle data speed Equipment installment plan contract may apply N/A Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

All available Madison residential internet providers

AT&T Internet : AT&T's fiber game is strong in Madison but doesn't reach every part of town. AT&T Internet, the company's old-school DSL offering, covers more ground. It costs $55 per month for whatever speed you can get at your location, typically up to 100Mbps depending on your location. The price-to-speed ratio won't be appealing if you have a faster and cheaper option.

: AT&T's fiber game is strong in Madison but doesn't reach every part of town. AT&T Internet, the company's old-school DSL offering, covers more ground. It costs $55 per month for whatever speed you can get at your location, typically up to 100Mbps depending on your location. The price-to-speed ratio won't be appealing if you have a faster and cheaper option. Verizon 5G Home Internet : With speeds up to 1,000Mbps in some parts of the country, Verizon is working hard to convince buyers that fixed wireless is the way to go for home internet. The company's coverage map shows a mix of its latest 5G networks alongside slower 4G LTE coverage across Madison. The area east of Lake Mendota and Lake Monona has the widest 5G Ultra Wideband coverage. Typical Verizon home internet speeds in Madison will range from 85-300Mbps starting at $50 per month ($25 with an eligible phone plan). The biggest challenge is finding an open slot, so T-Mobile edged Verizon as our pick for Madison's best fixed wireless provider.

: With speeds up to 1,000Mbps in some parts of the country, Verizon is working hard to convince buyers that fixed wireless is the way to go for home internet. The company's coverage map shows a mix of its latest 5G networks alongside slower 4G LTE coverage across Madison. The area east of Lake Mendota and Lake Monona has the widest 5G Ultra Wideband coverage. Typical Verizon home internet speeds in Madison will range from 85-300Mbps starting at $50 per month ($25 with an eligible phone plan). The biggest challenge is finding an open slot, so T-Mobile edged Verizon as our pick for Madison's best fixed wireless provider. TDS Telecom : TDS covers a small portion of Madison proper, but it's well worth mentioning for those in communities around Madison. TDS delivers fiber to places like Middleton, Monona and Waunakee. Prices start at $30 per month (for the first two years) for a 300Mbps plan. A special TDS Connect plan for Affordable Connectivity Program participants can get you hooked up with 200Mbps speeds for free. On the fast end, TDS has a 1,000Mbps plan for $60 per month. After the first two years, that low introductory price will rise to $119 per month. You have the option to rent a router for $10 per month. There's a $50 installation fee, but a good chance you can get that waived. Be sure to check out the TDS price-for-life plans. They're more expensive over the first two years but will keep your price locked in for the long haul.

: TDS covers a small portion of Madison proper, but it's well worth mentioning for those in communities around Madison. TDS delivers fiber to places like Middleton, Monona and Waunakee. Prices start at $30 per month (for the first two years) for a 300Mbps plan. A special TDS Connect plan for Affordable Connectivity Program participants can get you hooked up with 200Mbps speeds for free. On the fast end, TDS has a 1,000Mbps plan for $60 per month. After the first two years, that low introductory price will rise to $119 per month. You have the option to rent a router for $10 per month. There's a $50 installation fee, but a good chance you can get that waived. Be sure to check out the TDS price-for-life plans. They're more expensive over the first two years but will keep your price locked in for the long haul. UScellular : UScellular is a sister company of TDS Telecom. It offers fixed wireless internet in Madison for $50 per month with an autopay discount. That pricing puts it in contention with T-Mobile and Verizon's home internet plans. Some of UScellular's service areas can get up to 300Mbps speeds, but your mileage could vary considerably depending on your location. The biggest turn-off is that UScellular will throttle your speeds after 300GB of high-speed data with its Home Internet Everywhere plan. After that, you'll get bumped down to a painfully slow 1.5Mbps. Keep an eye on the plan terms. UScellular may offer to cover equipment costs via a credit spread over a 36-month installment contract. It's all a bit confusing, so you'll likely do better with another ISP with simpler or faster plans with no throttling.

: UScellular is a sister company of TDS Telecom. It offers fixed wireless internet in Madison for $50 per month with an autopay discount. That pricing puts it in contention with T-Mobile and Verizon's home internet plans. Some of UScellular's service areas can get up to 300Mbps speeds, but your mileage could vary considerably depending on your location. The biggest turn-off is that UScellular will throttle your speeds after 300GB of high-speed data with its Home Internet Everywhere plan. After that, you'll get bumped down to a painfully slow 1.5Mbps. Keep an eye on the plan terms. UScellular may offer to cover equipment costs via a credit spread over a 36-month installment contract. It's all a bit confusing, so you'll likely do better with another ISP with simpler or faster plans with no throttling. Satellite internet: Rural residents with few internet options should check into satellite providers Starlink, Viasat and HughesNet. These likely won't be your first choice if you live in town and have access to fiber, cable, or fixed wireless from T-Mobile or Verizon. If you're big on traveling (let's say you're heading south for the winter) and still need to stay connected, check into Starlink's on-the-go plan. It's pricey, but it will help you stay online when you've taken on the role of a digital nomad.

Rudy Balasko/Getty Images

Madison internet details at a glance

There isn’t a ton of ISP competition in Madison. Most residents will be weighing the decision between AT&T Fiber or Spectrum cable. Spectrum has some tempting introductory deals, while AT&T’s fiber service offers reasonable pricing and fast upload speeds to go with the download speeds. Live in the area around Madison? Check into fiber from TDS Telecom.

Broadband availability N/A people have access to broadband internet of any type No provider data available Most available internet technology

Pricing details on Madison home internet service

The average starting price for internet service in Madison is around $45, but there are ways to shave some bucks off that figure. Qualified low-income households can get online for $20 per month through Spectrum. Bargain hunters can look to bundle phone plans with home internet service to get deals from T-Mobile (down to $30 per month) or Verizon (as low as $25 per month). TDS Telecom offers 300Mbps speeds for as low as $30 per month for the first two years. Most Madison residents will be looking at around $50 to $55 for decent speeds from AT&T Fiber or Spectrum.

Cheap internet options in the Madison metro area

Spectrum is on top of things when it comes to low-cost internet options. Eligible low-income households can get online for just $20 per month with the 30Mbps service. AT&T’s fiber plans start at $55 per month, which is still pretty budget-friendly, especially considering the company’s assurance that it won’t hike your fee after the first year. If you’re in a surrounding community, look into TDS Telecom’s fiber plans starting at $30 per month for the first two years.

Be sure to check into your eligibility for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Most qualified households can get $30 per month off on internet service. For example, most of Spectrum’s plans work with the program, so you could choose a low-end plan at the 30Mbps or 100Mbps level and get essentially free internet, or you could knock a chunk off a faster, more expensive plan.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Madison? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Spectrum Internet Assist $20 (must meet eligibility requirements) 30Mbps Free modem; $5 router None TDS Telecom $30 300Mbps $10 router (optional) None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($25 with eligible mobile plan) 300Mbps None None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None None UScellular $50 300Mbps Varies Equipment installment plan contract may apply AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300Mbps None None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Here are the fastest internet speeds you can find in Madison

The ISPs in Madison run the gamut when it comes to speeds. Speedtest.net calculates Madison’s median download speed for fixed internet at a respectable 252Mbps. Depending on your location, service from the likes of T-Mobile, Verizon or UScellular may be fast or slow. Spectrum’s cable plans cover a lot of ground from 30Mbps on up to near-gig speeds. AT&T Fiber brings the heat with multi-gigabit fiber plans, though many customers will opt to save money and stick with 1,000Mbps or below. If you’re eyeing that speed level, see if TDS services your address with its 1,000Mbps plan for $60 per month.

Download speeds Madison - 231 Mbps WI - 150 Mbps US - 133 Mbps Upload speeds Madison - 174 Mbps WI - 59 Mbps US - 46 Mbps

Fastest internet providers in Madison

You’re streaming. You’re gaming. You’re uploadin