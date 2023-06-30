Best Internet Providers in Madison, Wisconsin

Madisonians love lakes, state politics and fast internet. Let CNET walk you through the best ISPs for fiber, cable and fixed wireless.
Charm, smarts, beauty, influence. Madison’s got it all. The capital city of Wisconsin has a thousand ways to wow its residents. Winters might be tough, but lakes, parks and an excellent biking system beckon you outside. For those times when you’re inside or working remotely, you want to be able to lean on fast, reliable internet. Fortunately, Madisonians have access to fiber as well as cable and fixed wireless ISPs.
According to Speedtest.net’s ranking of median download internet speeds for the 100 most populous cities in the US, Madison typically lands in the middle of the pack. It’s not the fastest and not the slowest city in the country. AT&T Fiber, our choice for best internet provider in Madison, is worth a look, thanks to fast speeds and straightforward pricing. But you have choices. You may find a cable or 5G fixed wireless option that fits your needs and budget. Try not to drop any cheese curds on your keyboard as we venture through the best internet providers in Madison.
Whether you're coveting fiber or testing the waters with fixed wireless, we've got you covered. Our choices for the best ISPs in Madison earned their spots for various reasons: fast speeds, wide availability or no-fuss, affordable pricing.
Availability and heart-pounding max speeds of 5,000Mbps in some parts of Madison make AT&T Fiber our choice for the best internet provider in the area. However, if you’re on the outskirts of Madison or in one of the surrounding communities, be sure to compare with TDS as a fiber alternative.
Availability: AT&T Fiber is Madison’s most widely available fiber ISP, but its coverage is a little patchy, especially south of Lake Mendota. You’ll find more consistent availability in the broader area around Eken Park.
Plans and pricing: Top speeds will vary with location. Some spots in Madison max out at 1,000Mbps for $80 per month, while others can access AT&T’s top-end 5,000Mbps service for $180. On the budget side, you’re looking at 300Mbps for $55 monthly. That’s a speed level that will still satisfy many internet users.
Fees and service details: AT&T promises no contract, no data caps and no price increase after a year, so you won’t have to go to battle to keep your internet bill at the same level. Look for special offers, like a reward card and payment of your cancellation fee when switching from another provider.
Cable internet has some disadvantages over fiber, particularly regarding upload speeds, but it has a leg up regarding availability. Spectrum, a brand from Charter Communications, offers solid coverage across Madison, earning it a nod as our choice for the top cable provider for the metro area.
Availability: Almost anywhere you look in Madison, Spectrum provides residential internet. It fills in spaces where AT&T Fiber doesn’t reach. That means you can still pull down near-gig speeds even without fiber.
Plans and pricing: Spectrum has a selection of plans ranging from $20 per month for 30Mbps (only available for eligible low-income households) to up to $90 monthly for the Internet Gig plan.
Fees and service details: Spectrum service includes a modem, but you can also rent a router for $5 per month. There are no contracts or data caps, but watch out for future price hikes for many plans. Your sweet introductory deal might not be as sweet one or two years later.
While T-Mobile Home Internet doesn’t reach rival Verizon 5G Home Internet’s top speeds, it has an advantage in Madison thanks to broader availability. I plugged in addresses from all over town and found many more open slots for T-Mobile home internet service than Verizon.
Availability: T-Mobile’s coverage map shows Madison awash in purple, a sign that its latest 5G network blankets the city. Typical T-Mobile Home Internet speeds range from 72 to 245Mbps but vary greatly due to location and network demand. If you try out the service and it seems slow, move your gateway around and test different spots around your home.
Plans and pricing: There’s only one plan with T-Mobile Home Internet. The price is $50 per month unless you bundle it with an eligible phone plan to drop your monthly fee to $30.
Fees and service details: Taking T-Mobile Home Internet for a test drive is pretty simple. Equipment is included, and there are no data caps or contracts. A $35 service fee typically applies when you sign up, but T-Mobile has been offering a $50 reward card to make it easier to jump on board.
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|AT&T Fiber
|Fiber
|$55-$180
|300-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|AT&T Internet
|DSL
|$55
|768Kbps-100Mbps
|None
|1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps plan)
|None
|7.4
|Spectrum
|Cable
|$50-$120
|300-940Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router (optional)
|None
|None
|7.2
|TDS Telecom
|Fiber
|$30-$60
|200-1,000Mbps
|$10 router (optional)
|None
|None
|N/A
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|UScellular
|Fixed wireless
|$50
|Up to 300Mbps
|Varies
|None, but may throttle data speed
|Equipment installment plan contract may apply
|N/A
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70
|85-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
There isn’t a ton of ISP competition in Madison. Most residents will be weighing the decision between AT&T Fiber or Spectrum cable. Spectrum has some tempting introductory deals, while AT&T’s fiber service offers reasonable pricing and fast upload speeds to go with the download speeds. Live in the area around Madison? Check into fiber from TDS Telecom.
Broadband availability
Most available internet technology
The average starting price for internet service in Madison is around $45, but there are ways to shave some bucks off that figure. Qualified low-income households can get online for $20 per month through Spectrum. Bargain hunters can look to bundle phone plans with home internet service to get deals from T-Mobile (down to $30 per month) or Verizon (as low as $25 per month). TDS Telecom offers 300Mbps speeds for as low as $30 per month for the first two years. Most Madison residents will be looking at around $50 to $55 for decent speeds from AT&T Fiber or Spectrum.
Spectrum is on top of things when it comes to low-cost internet options. Eligible low-income households can get online for just $20 per month with the 30Mbps service. AT&T’s fiber plans start at $55 per month, which is still pretty budget-friendly, especially considering the company’s assurance that it won’t hike your fee after the first year. If you’re in a surrounding community, look into TDS Telecom’s fiber plans starting at $30 per month for the first two years.
Be sure to check into your eligibility for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Most qualified households can get $30 per month off on internet service. For example, most of Spectrum’s plans work with the program, so you could choose a low-end plan at the 30Mbps or 100Mbps level and get essentially free internet, or you could knock a chunk off a faster, more expensive plan.
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Contract
|Spectrum Internet Assist
|$20 (must meet eligibility requirements)
|30Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router
|None
|TDS Telecom
|$30
|300Mbps
|$10 router (optional)
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($25 with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan)
|245Mbps
|None
|None
|UScellular
|$50
|300Mbps
|Varies
|Equipment installment plan contract may apply
|AT&T Fiber 300
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|None
The ISPs in Madison run the gamut when it comes to speeds. Speedtest.net calculates Madison’s median download speed for fixed internet at a respectable 252Mbps. Depending on your location, service from the likes of T-Mobile, Verizon or UScellular may be fast or slow. Spectrum’s cable plans cover a lot of ground from 30Mbps on up to near-gig speeds. AT&T Fiber brings the heat with multi-gigabit fiber plans, though many customers will opt to save money and stick with 1,000Mbps or below. If you’re eyeing that speed level, see if TDS services your address with its 1,000Mbps plan for $60 per month.
Download speeds
Upload speeds
