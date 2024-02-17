Best Internet Providers in Green Bay, Wisconsin

What is the best internet provider in Green Bay?

TDS Telecom is the best internet service provider overall for many households in Green Bay because of blazing-fast top speeds and affordable introductory pricing. That being said, TDS service isn’t available everywhere in Green Bay, so Spectrum or AT&T Fiber are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds. The cheapest internet in Green Bay is TDS Telecom's 300-megabits-per-second fiber plan starting at $30 monthly. The fastest available internet speed in Green Bay is also from TDS. The fiber ISP offers an 8,000Mbps top speed and has been expanding its network across town.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Green Bay across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Green Bay. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Green Bay, Wisconsin

4 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $295 per month TDS Telecom Best internet provider in Green Bay, WI Our take - Fast fiber speeds and affordable pricing make TDS a strong choice for home internet. Availability is the downside to TDS in Green Bay. The ISP connected its first Green Bay customers in late 2022 and is still expanding its network across the area. If TDS doesn’t reach you, check in with AT&T Fiber or Spectrum. . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 474-3011 Check with TDS Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $295 per month Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability You’ll find TDS mostly to the west of the Fox River and around Bellevue. Plans and pricing Standard TDS plans start at $30 per month for 300Mbps and top out at $295 for 8,000Mbps. The gig plan is a particularly good value at $60 per month for the first two years. TDS also offers a price-for-life option of 300Mbps for $50 per month, 600Mbps for $60 or 1,000Mbps for $70 per month. Fees and service details Equipment rental costs $12 per month, but you can opt out and use your own router. Call customer service if the online checkout doesn’t give you that option. There’s a $3-per-month cost recovery fee added to all plans. Installation costs $50, but look for a deal that zeroes that out. If you don’t opt for a price-for-life plan, expect your monthly cost to increase after the first two years of service. There are no data caps or annual contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

money-back guarantee Compare Check with TDS Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best cable internet in Green Bay, WI Our take - Spectrum’s wide availability and gig-level top speed make it one of the dominant ISPs in Green Bay. If you can’t get fiber, look to Spectrum’s cable plans. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability If you live in Green Bay, Spectrum probably reaches you. The cable ISP covers over 94% of homes in the city, according to the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Map. That’s the widest coverage of any wired provider. Plans and pricing Plans start at $40 monthly for 300Mbps downloads. You’ll pay $50 per month for 500Mbps or $60 for 1,000Mbps. Pricing is good for a year or two, depending on the plan. After that, expect prices to go up. Fees and service details Spectrum includes a modem and offers an optional $7-per-month router rental. There are no data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Compare Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber alternative in Green Bay, WI Our take - AT&T Fiber offers fast plans with straightforward pricing but has limited coverage around Green Bay. There are multiple speed tiers to choose from, topping out at 5,000Mbps. Don’t confuse AT&T Fiber with AT&T’s older and slower DSL network. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability You’ll find AT&T’s fiber network in a sparse patchwork of places around town. Some notable spots include areas around St. Vincent Hospital, north of Wandering Springs Estates and south of the University of Wisconsin. Plans and pricing Plans start at $55 per month for 300Mbps. The gig level costs $80 monthly, and the top-end 5 gig plan costs $225 monthly. Fees and service details There are no contracts, data caps or equipment fees. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Green Bay, WI Our take - T-Mobile’s 5G-based home internet plan is a wireless alternative to lower-end cable plans, but it doesn’t compete well against fiber. Consider it if you’re a T-Mobile phone customer looking to save money or if you’re not satisfied with the wired internet choices at your home. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability T-Mobile has most of Green Bay pretty well blanketed with its 5G Ultra Capacity network, according to its coverage map. Availability of home internet service isn’t guaranteed, though. Run your address to find out if a slot is open. Plans and pricing A price hike in 2024 nudged T-Mobile’s home internet plan up to $60 per month. For that, you can expect typical speeds of 72-245Mbps. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to lower your home internet price to $40 or $50 monthly. Fees and service details There are no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. Be prepared for a $35 service fee when you sign up, but look for a reward card or other deal-sweetener to make that easier to swallow. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Green Bay internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 768Kbps-100Mbps None 1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $40-$60 300-1,000Mbps Modem free; $7 for router (optional) None None 7.2 TDS Telecom Fiber $30-$295 300-8,000Mbps $12 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Green Bay

AT&T Internet: AT&T’s old-school DSL network covers many more Green Bay homes than its modern fiber network. Consider DSL only if fiber or cable doesn’t work out for you. Speeds max out at 100Mbps but may be much slower depending on location. AT&T Internet has one plan that costs $55 monthly for whatever speed you can get at your address.

AT&T’s old-school DSL network covers many more Green Bay homes than its modern fiber network. Consider DSL only if fiber or cable doesn’t work out for you. Speeds max out at 100Mbps but may be much slower depending on location. AT&T Internet has one plan that costs $55 monthly for whatever speed you can get at your address. Bertram Internet : Bertram’s main focus is on providing internet to rural areas through its fixed wireless network. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other internet connection types. Consider fixed wireless if you’re in a remote area outside of town and can’t get decent cable, fiber or DSL service. Pricing starts at $60 per month, but you’ll need to talk to Bertram to uncover specific plan options for your address. You can choose between a three-year contract or a $185 installation fee.

: Bertram’s main focus is on providing internet to rural areas through its fixed wireless network. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other internet connection types. Consider fixed wireless if you’re in a remote area outside of town and can’t get decent cable, fiber or DSL service. Pricing starts at $60 per month, but you’ll need to talk to Bertram to uncover specific plan options for your address. You can choose between a three-year contract or a $185 installation fee. Bug Tussel : Bug Tussel also offers fixed wireless internet connections. Plans range from $40 per month for 5Mbps to $200 for a 100Mbps plan aimed at small businesses. Bug Tussel specializes in rural areas but has a tower located just south of Green Bay. As with Bertram, consider it an option if you don’t have a faster or more affordable internet connection at home.

: Bug Tussel also offers fixed wireless internet connections. Plans range from $40 per month for 5Mbps to $200 for a 100Mbps plan aimed at small businesses. Bug Tussel specializes in rural areas but has a tower located just south of Green Bay. As with Bertram, consider it an option if you don’t have a faster or more affordable internet connection at home. Satellite internet : If cable, fiber, DSL, 5G home internet and fixed wireless internet don’t work out for you, then the next place to look is with satellite internet. Starlink, Viasat and Hughesnet are the competitors. Prices can be high, and speeds may be variable and slow, so save satellite for when all other home internet options are off the table.

: If cable, fiber, DSL, 5G home internet and fixed wireless internet don’t work out for you, then the next place to look is with satellite internet. Starlink, Viasat and Hughesnet are the competitors. Prices can be high, and speeds may be variable and slow, so save satellite for when all other home internet options are off the table. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon doesn’t have extensive 5G Ultra Wideband coverage in Green Bay yet, but you may find a slot open for its home internet service, particularly up closer to the bay. While Verizon delivers gig downloads in some parts of the country, you’ll max out at 300Mbps in Green Bay. There are two plans to choose from. The 100Mbps 5G Home plan is $50 per month, while the 300Mbps 5G Home Plus plan is $70 per month. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to lower your monthly home internet price to $35 or $45.

Cheap internet options in Green Bay

It’s tough to beat TDS Telecom’s introductory deal of $30 per month for 300Mbps fiber service. That pricing is good for two years. You can skip the optional $12-per-month equipment fee if you provide your own router. If TDS doesn’t reach your home, check into Spectrum’s cable plans starting at $40 per month for 300Mbps. Those are good deals, considering that many cities start at $50 monthly for entry-level internet plans.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Green Bay? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee TDS Telecom $30 300Mbps $12 (optional) Spectrum $40 300Mbps Modem free; $7 for router (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None AT&T Fiber $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Evgeny Gromov/Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Green Bay

The best internet deals and top promotions in Green Bay depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Green Bay internet providers, such as Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet or TDS, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including AT&T Fiber, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Green Bay broadband?

Green Bay put in a good showing in a recent Ookla speed test report. The home of the Packers logged nearly 274Mbps as a median fixed internet download speed. Compare that with 217Mbps overall for Wisconsin. TDS Telecom led the ISP pack in delivering the fastest expected speeds for Green Bay. The wide availability of gig speeds from Spectrum, TDS and AT&T Fiber across the city means Green Bay residents have strong options for fast residential internet.

Fastest internet plans in Green Bay Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection TDS Telecom 8Gig $295 8,000Mbps 8,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 5 Gig $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber TDS Telecom 5Gig $180 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2 Gig $125 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber TDS Telecom 2Gig $110 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 1 Gig $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig $60 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable TDS Telecom 1Gig $60 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Green Bay

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Green Bay?

Fiber is desirable. TDS and AT&T Fiber cover some ground in Green Bay and offer symmetrical speeds, so your uploads will soar as fast as your downloads. However, fiber doesn’t reach every nook and cranny of Green Bay, so Spectrum is a solid choice for fast downloads through the ISP’s cable network. With those three ISPs on the scene, you’re less likely to consider wireless options, but T-Mobile Home Internet can work well as an alternative if you can get a strong and consistent signal at your home.

Internet providers in Green Bay FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Green Bay? TDS Telecom's 300Mbps fiber plan comes with introductory pricing of $30 monthly for two years. The regular price is $67 per month. You can choose to rent a router for $12 per month or supply your own. There's also a non-skippable $3-per-month "cost recovery fee," but that still works out to be one of Green Bay's best home internet deals.

Which internet provider in Green Bay offers the fastest plan? TDS Telecom has the cheapest residential broadband plan in Green Bay and also the fastest. TDS tops out at symmetrical 8,000Mbps speeds with its $295-per-month fiber plan.

Is fiber internet available in Green Bay? TDS Telecom and AT&T are the big names in fiber for homes in Green Bay. TDS has recently been building out its network across the city, but it’s not available everywhere. AT&T has a few scattered pockets of fiber. If fiber doesn’t reach your home, your next best bet is to look into cable internet from Spectrum.