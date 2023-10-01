Best Internet Providers in Utah

Utah is a gorgeous state filled with stunning vistas, from Monument Valley to the Great Salt Lake. It’s understandable if Utahans want to spend more time outdoors than at their computers. But when you’re inside working or relaxing, you want fast, reliable internet to keep you company. In the cities, that most often means Xfinity or CenturyLink, but some lucky residents can hook into fast fiber downloads and uploads.

Xfinity gets our nod for best ISP in Utah due to availability, speed and its variety of plans. However, internet service from Quantum Fiber or Google Fiber should make you think twice about signing up for cable. Google Fiber’s top speed of 5,000Mbps for $125 per month is one of the best internet values, but availability is focused around the Salt Lake City area.

Are you moving to Utah? When it comes to having the most ISP options, your best bet will be to land in a city. Fiber is fabulous if you can get it, but limited coverage across the Beehive State means you may have to look to alternatives. Rural residents often turn to CenturyLink DSL, fixed wireless from ISPs like Rise Broadband, or satellite internet to get online. Dish yourself up some funeral potatoes (if you know, you know) and let’s get to work sorting out the best ISPs in Utah.

Best internet options in Utah

Coverage and decent top speeds nudge Xfinity into the top slot as the best internet provider in Utah, but sorting out the plans can make you feel like you’re navigating a labyrinth. If you’re in the Salt Lake City area, check if Google Fiber has you covered.

Xfinity Best internet provider in Utah Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Availability and speed are the magic combination that earns Xfinity a nod as the best ISP in Utah. The cable provider offers a variety of speed tiers, but you'll have to spend time navigating the plans and pricing. If you have a fiber service available at your home, then strongly consider that as an alternative to going with Xfinity.

Availability: The FCC National Broadband Map shows that Xfinity reaches nearly 75% of Utah homes, the most of any wired provider. You'll find it available in a curved path starting in the state's southwest corner around St. George on up to the north-central region around Logan.

Plans and pricing: Xfinity has a maze of plans and pricing that vary with speed and contract terms. On the low end is a $20-per-month 75Mbps plan requiring a one-year contract. On the higher end, a 1,200Mbps plan for $70 monthly with no contract.

Fees and service details: Many Xfinity plans have a 1.2TB data cap, but some are unlimited. Some plans include equipment, while others offer an XFi Gateway modem/router for $15 per month. You can also choose to use your own gear. Contracts vary and can net you some savings if you commit. Prices may rise after one or two years. All of this means you'll want to scrutinize your plan details before choosing. Read our Xfinity Internet review.

CenturyLink Best DSL internet in Utah Product details Price range $30 - $70 per month Speed range 200 - 940Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included with gigabit tier Besides being available in urban areas, CenturyLink's legacy DSL network is an option for some rural homes in Utah. CenturyLink's sibling brand, Quantum Fiber, is superior to DSL but covers much less ground than the older network.

Availability: CenturyLink squeaks in just under Xfinity in terms of overall availability. The ISP reaches nearly 72% of Utah homes, according to the FCC. You’ll find CenturyLink clustered in the areas of St. George, Cedar City, Richfield, Provo, SLC and up around Logan. Regarding fiber, you’ll find Quantum Fiber in parts of St. George, Cedar City and pockets of the Salt Lake City area.

Plans and pricing: DSL speeds max out at 100Mbps but may be much lower depending on location. The price is $55 per month, no matter what speed you pull down. When it comes to fiber, you’re looking at $50 per month for 500Mbps or $75 per month for 940Mbps.

Fees and service details: CenturyLink doesn't require a contract. A DSL modem lease costs $15 per month, or you can purchase the modem for $200 or provide your own. Data is unlimited. You may have to pay an installation fee of up to $149. Watch for a Quantum Fiber offer that includes a modem and Wi-Fi gear. Read our CenturyLink home internet review.

Rise Broadband Best rural fixed wireless internet in Utah Product details Price range $45 - $65 per month Speed range 25 - 50Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data on some plans, low price increase You'll probably opt for wired internet if you live in a city with cable, fiber or even DSL offerings. But if you're out in the boonies, Rise Broadband's fixed wireless service may be able to get you connected at reasonable speeds.

Availability: Rise reaches about 65% of homes in Utah, according to FCC numbers. The ISP says it covers the Salt Lake City, Provo, Logan and Ogden areas. You'll need a clear line of sight to a tower. If Rise doesn't reach your rural home, then check around for a local fixed wireless provider that does.

Plans and pricing: Rise offers typical speeds up to 100Mbps. The 25Mbps plan runs $45 per month, while the 100Mbps plan is $65 monthly. Those aren't bargain-basement prices, but they're reasonable compared with what most fixed wireless ISPs charge.

Fees and service details: There's a required equipment rental fee of $10 per month. Data is unlimited. Typically, no contract is required. Read our Rise Broadband review.

T-Mobile Home Internet Best 5G internet in Utah Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile and Verizon are making a strong case for 5G home internet as an alternative to other ISPs. T-Mobile gets a special mention for Utah based on availability, but be sure to compare it with Verizon 5G Home Internet if you live in Salt Lake City or Provo.

Availability: Check T-Mobile’s coverage map to see if it has your area blanketed with the company's 5G network. Home internet slots may or may not be open to you. You can run your address and get on T-Mobile’s waitlist if it’s unavailable.

Plans and pricing: Speeds can vary quite a bit based on location and network demand, but expect downloads in the 72-245Mbps range for $50 per month. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to bring your home internet price down to $30 monthly.

Fees and service details: T-Mobile's straightforward plan has no data cap, equipment fees or contract. You will likely have to pay a $35 service fee to get connected, but look for a rewards card offer that will more than make up for that. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review.

Google Fiber Best internet provider in Salt Lake City Product details Price range $70 - $100 per month Speed range 1,000 - 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Google Fiber topped our list of best ISPs in Salt Lake City thanks to a high customer satisfaction ranking to go along with fast speeds and reasonable pricing. Availability: Google Fiber added thousands of new addresses to its SLC service area in 2022. Notable neighborhoods include Central City, Millcreek, Capital Hill and Ballpark. An impressive number of apartment buildings are also hooked up with the ISP.

Plans and pricing: There are three main plans to choose from, and all of them are fast. The 1,000Mbps plan starts at $70 per month, or you can upgrade to 2,000Mbps for $100 or 5,000Mbps for $125. All the plans are a good value for fiber, but the top-end plan is an especially sweet deal for power users who need that kind of download and upload speed.

Fees and service details: Equipment is included and the plans come with unlimited data. There are no contracts. Read our Google Fiber home internet review.

Rural internet options in Utah Provider Connection type Price range Speed range Data cap Availability Airband Wireless Internet Fixed wireless $50-$90 30-80Mbps None Cache Valley CentraCom Fixed wireless $36-$130 50-500Mbps None Central and northern Utah CenturyLink DSL $55 1-100Mbps None Many areas from Logan to St. George InfoWest Fixed wireless $40-$70 25-100Mbps None Southwest Utah Kayenta Technologies Fixed wireless $50-$120 40-400Mbps None Southern Utah Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $45-$65 25-100Mbps None Northern Utah Utah Broadband Fixed wireless $60-$100 25-100Mbps 1TB Davis, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch and Weber counties Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

When it comes to wired internet, CenturyLink’s DSL network often reaches more remote locations than most other wired ISPs. That may come with a tradeoff of slow speeds. Compare with fixed wireless from Rise Broadband or satellite from Starlink, Viasat or HughesNet as alternatives. Here’s how these connection types compare. Satellite will likely be your fallback if other ISPs don’t work out.

Several local ISPs in Utah offer fiber in some limited areas while servicing more rural spots with fixed wireless. CentraCom, Utah Broadband and InfoWest are examples. CentraCom’s CentraWave network reaches out to places around Delta, Elsinore, Oak City, Mt. Pleasant and other towns in Central Utah, alongside a small coverage area around Tremonton. Utah Broadband services homes in seven counties with fixed wireless internet but also offers fiber plans in parts of Heber City, Midway, Park City, Jeremy Ranch, Summit Park and Synderville. The company doesn’t advertise fiber pricing but asks prospective customers to call. InfoWest offers fixed wireless, primarily in the southwest region of Utah.

There are more local ISPs than we’ve included here. One way to track down internet service for your rural home is to run your address through the FCC National Broadband Map under the “Location Summary” option. You may find a local or regional ISP you weren’t familiar with.

Utah broadband at a glance

The FCC defines broadband as at least 25Mbps downloads with 3Mbps uploads. That isn't a high bar to clear. The FCC says all Utah households can access those internet speeds, but satellite internet is included in that calculation. If we look at wired connections (like DSL, cable and fiber), the number dips to about 93%. Regarding fiber, about 43% of Utah residences have access to the latest internet technology. Google Fiber and Quantum Fiber are big names, but other fiber providers exist, including SC Broadband, TDS and the Utopia Fiber network (more on this unusual option later).

How fast is Utah broadband?

While the FCC says everyone in Utah can access broadband, the availability of gig-level speeds is one area that could use some improvement. Less than 40% of households can connect to networks with at least 1,000Mbps downloads and 100Mbps uploads. Ookla’s Speedtest.net list of state (and Washington, DC) fixed internet speeds puts Utah in 19th place. That’s not bad. Ookla recently calculated Utah’s median download speed at about 192Mbps and highlighted Google Fiber as the state’s fastest provider.

Ookla also tracks internet speeds on a city-by-city basis. SLC recently logged a median download speed of about 202Mbps. Down south in St. George, you’re looking at about 163Mbps. If you’re moving to Utah and have some choice in where to land, then aim for a Google Fiber area for the best combination of price and speed. That means you’ll be looking at the Salt Lake Valley, but Google announced in May it would be expanding to its northernmost Utah city by offering fiber in Logan in 2024.

If you aren't able to hop around to a faster ISP, you can still make the most of the internet you have. Try these four essential steps for speeding up your internet connections.

Internet pricing in Utah

Price is an important factor in picking an internet plan. Xfinity offers some cheap introductory deals, especially the bargain-basement $20-per-month 75Mbps Connect plan. However, that doesn’t include equipment and requires a one-year contract. You can skip the additional $15-per-month equipment lease if you have your own modem and router. Otherwise, you might find that the 200Mbps Connect More plan (with no contract and an xFi Gateway included) is a better deal at $35 per month.

T-Mobile phone customers can check into bundling service with an eligible mobile plan to get home internet for $30 monthly. When it comes to value, both Google Fiber and Quantum Fiber have reasonable prices for fast downloads and uploads. When you need ludicrous speed, it’s hard to top Google Fiber’s $125 per month plan for 5,000Mbps service.

Tight budget? Here are ways to save on your internet bill. You may find yourself signed on with an ISP that raises prices after an initial promotional period is up. If that’s the case, check out these tips for negotiating a better home internet deal.

Internet for low-income households in Utah

Look to the federal Affordable Connectivity Program to help reduce the cost of your internet if you’re a qualified low-income household. The ACP subsidizes your monthly bill to the tune of $30 for most recipients, or $75 for homes on tribal lands. That can translate to free or cheap internet. Most ISPs participate. For example, Xfinity’s 50Mbps Internet Essentials or 100Mbps Internet Essentials Plus plans are free for ACP-qualified customers.

The future of broadband in Utah

Utah is a fascinating state for internet. Most city dwellers have some competition in ISPs. Rural coverage, however, can be more challenging and expensive. To help bridge the gap, the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment, or BEAD, program is set to pour $317 million into the state to expand broadband access to unserved and underserved areas. Utah is still in the planning stages and has been accepting public feedback on where BEAD money should be spent.

The municipal broadband trend is alive and well in Utah. Utopia (Utah Telecommunication Open Infrastructure Agency) Fiber is a project that brings fiber to many cities, including Brigham City, Cedar Hills, Payson, Pleasant Grove and Woodland Hills. Customers sign up through an ISP partner. Prices and speeds vary depending on the location and ISP. The ISP charges a plan fee, and then Utopia adds a $30 fee on top of that. That means typical pricing ranges from $60 for a 250Mbps service to $280 for a 10-gig service. That’s pricey on the high end, but it also represents some of the fastest residential speeds in the nation. Lehi City has launched its own fiber network under a similar model.

Boston Omaha Corporation acquired local ISPs Utah Broadband, InfoWest and Go Fiber over the last few years. The company announced its intention to invest in fiber expansion in those ISPs’ territories. If you’re in their service area, watch for new fiber projects. Between wider fiber availability and federally funded broadband expansion, Utah’s internet future is looking up.

Internet in Utah FAQ

Does Utah have good internet? Utah has decent internet if you go by a recent Ookla state ranking that puts Utah in 19th place with 192Mbps median download speeds. Compare that with top-place Florida with about 233Mbps. Rural areas can be trickier places to get decent internet, so do your homework before choosing a place to move to in Utah if fast downloads and uploads are necessary for work or entertainment.

Is there fiber internet in Utah? Besides the big names of Google Fiber and CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber, you’ll find SC Broadband providing gig speeds in Cedar City. The Utopia Fiber network delivers up to 10 gig download speeds in a smattering of cities. TDS also has some fiber coverage, and you may find some local ISPs with limited fiber networks as well. If fiber is a must for you, then be sure to scope out Google Fiber-covered locations in Salt Lake City for speeds up to 5,000Mbps.

Is AT&T Fiber in Utah? AT&T Fiber is often at the top of CNET internet provider best lists, thanks to affordable plans and fast speeds. Unfortunately for Utahans, AT&T Fiber is unavailable in the Beehive State.