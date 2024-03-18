Best Internet Providers in Provo, Utah

What is the best internet provider in Provo?
Google Fiber is the best internet service provider overall for most households in Provo because of its fast speeds and simple plans. That said, Google Fiber isn’t available everywhere in Provo, so Xfinity or Verizon 5G Home Internet are also solid picks, depending on what you can get at your address.
If you’re hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we’ve also found those top options. The cheapest internet in Provo is Xfinity’s 150Mbps plan for $20 a month, though its 300Mbps plan for $25 a month is a better value. The fastest internet speed in Provo is Google Fiber’s widely available 8,000Mbps plan for $150 monthly.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Provo across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Provo. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services.
Best internet options in Provo, Utah
Google Fiber
Best internet provider in Provo, UT
Our take - Provo was one of the first cities to get Google’s fiber service. Fast symmetrical speeds, wide availability and straightforward plans vault Google Fiber into the top spot among Provo internet providers.
Xfinity
Best cable internet in Provo, UT
Our take - Xfinity delivers broad coverage across Provo with its cable network. A variety of plan levels and affordable introductory deals make it a contender among the city’s ISPs.
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Provo, UT
Our take - Fiber and cable are widespread in Provo, but another option is 5G home internet from Verizon or T-Mobile. Verizon’s plans may be tempting for existing mobile customers looking to bundle for internet savings. Here’s what you need to know about 5G home internet.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless alternative in Provo, UT
Our take - T-Mobile and Verizon are close competitors regarding 5G home internet. If you already have a T-Mobile phone plan, that may tip you toward T-Mobile for bundle savings.
Provo internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|
CenturyLink
Read full review
|DSL
|$55
|3-100Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|None
|None
|6.7
|
Google Fiber
Read full review
|Fiber
|$70-$150
|1,000-8,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.5
|
Rise Broadband
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$55-$75
|25-100Mbps
|Varies
|None
|None
|6.2
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)
|50-300Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|
Xfinity
Read full review
|Cable
|$20-$120
|150-2,000Mbps
|$15 (optional) for some plans
|1.2TB for some plans
|Varies
|7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
Other available internet providers in Provo
- CenturyLink: CenturyLink’s old-school DSL network covers much of Provo, but it’s unlikely to be your first choice for home internet. Speeds top out at 100Mbps but may be much lower depending on your address. There’s only one plan at $55 per month. It comes with unlimited data, but you’ll need to buy a modem or lease one for $15 monthly. There’s no contract required.
- Rise Broadband: Rural internet specialist Rise Broadband offers fixed wireless in Provo. Expect to find typical speeds up to 50mbps for $55 a month with unlimited data usage. Rise Broadband offers speeds up to 100Mbps in some areas. Look for a deal that includes equipment and free installation. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other types of internet connections.
- Satellite internet: Starlink, Viasat and Hughesnet are options for satellite internet for homes that can’t get a good wired connection or fixed wireless connection. Prices can be high, and speeds may be slow, so be sure to look into alternatives first. For some rural residences, satellite may be your best option.
- Utah Broadband: Utah Broadband delivers fiber in some areas of Utah, but its Provo offering is through the ISP’s fixed wireless network. You’ll need to check in with Utah Broadband to find out what plans are available at your address. The ISP advertises plans starting at $50 a month with speeds up to a gig in some areas.
Cheap internet options in Provo
Google Fiber may be the best ISP in Provo, but it’s far from the cheapest. For a bargain plan, look to Xfinity’s $20-a-month 150Mbps cable plan. That price is good for a year and requires a one-year contract. Equipment is not included, so be sure to factor in buying your own gear or renting from Xfinity for $15 a month. For a few bucks more, consider Xfinity’s 300Mbps plan for $25 a month, which includes equipment. That price is good for two years. If you’re looking to upgrade to fiber, then Google Fiber starts at $70 a month for a gig. Google Fiber’s multi-gig plans represent a good value for your money if you’re in need of speed.
What's the cheapest internet plan in Provo?
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|
Xfinity
Read full review
|$20
|150Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)
|100Mbps
|None
|
CenturyLink
Read full review
|$55
|100Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|
Rise Broadband
Read full review
|$55
|50Mbps
|Varies
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|$60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans)
|245Mbps
|None
|
Google Fiber
Read full review
|$70
|1,000Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Provo
The best internet deals and top promotions in Provo depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we frequently look for the latest offers.
Provo internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including Google Fiber, Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
How fast is Provo broadband?
Google Fiber recently expanded its multi-gig options for Provo, bringing the top speed up to 8,000Mbps for $150 monthly. That will make even heavy-duty internet users happy. It’s no surprise Google Fiber shows up as the city’s fastest ISP in a recent Ookla speed test report. Provo logged a median fixed internet download speed of 255Mbps. That tops the Utah state average of 235Mbps. Right next door, Orem came in at 237Mbps. The two neighboring cities have some different options when it comes to ISPs, but both share a widespread Xfinity presence.
Fastest internet plans in Provo
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection
|
Google Fiber 8 Gig
Read full review
|$150
|8,000Mbps
|8,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Google Fiber 5 Gig
Read full review
|$125
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Google Fiber 2 Gig
Read full review
|$100
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Xfinity Gigabit X2
Read full review
|$120
|2,000Mbps
|200Mbps
|1.2TB
|Cable
|
Xfinity Gigabit Extra
Read full review
|$70
|1,200Mbps
|35Mbps
|None
|Cable
|
Google Fiber 1 Gig
Read full review
|$70
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Xfinity Gigabit
Read full review
|$65
|1,000Mbps
|20Mbps
|None
|Cable
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Provo
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
What’s the final word on internet providers in Provo?
Google Fiber and Xfinity are the dominant ISPs in Provo. Google Fiber provides fast, symmetrical speeds with simple plan terms. Xfinity, however, makes a case for cable with low introductory pricing on its entry-level plans. Your decision will come down to availability, budget and your speed needs. If fast upload speeds are important, look to Google Fiber. If pricing trumps all else, consider Xfinity’s 300Mbps plan as a sweet spot between speed and affordability.
Internet providers in Provo FAQs
What is the cheapest internet provider in Provo?
Xfinity delivers low-cost plans for cable internet in Provo. The cheapest options are $20 a month for 150Mbps or $25 monthly for 300Mbps. The 300Mbps deal is particularly worthy of consideration since it doesn’t require a contract and includes equipment. The pricing is good for two years compared to just one year for the 150Mbps plan.
Which internet provider in Provo offers the fastest plan?
Google Fiber’s 8,000Mbps plan toasts the competition in Provo. At $150 a month, equipment included, it’s also a good value for a high-speed plan.
Is fiber internet available in Provo?
Google Fiber is widely available across Provo. It’s not as cheap as some of Xfinity’s cable plans but boasts symmetrical speeds up to 8,000Mbps.
What internet provider has the best coverage in Provo?
Xfinity blankets Provo, covering around 93% of homes, according to FCC data. CenturyLink’s DSL network and Google Fiber also reach over 80% of residences.
