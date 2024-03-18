Best Internet Providers in Provo, Utah

What is the best internet provider in Provo?

Google Fiber is the best internet service provider overall for most households in Provo because of its fast speeds and simple plans. That said, Google Fiber isn’t available everywhere in Provo, so Xfinity or Verizon 5G Home Internet are also solid picks, depending on what you can get at your address.

If you’re hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we’ve also found those top options. The cheapest internet in Provo is Xfinity’s 150Mbps plan for $20 a month, though its 300Mbps plan for $25 a month is a better value. The fastest internet speed in Provo is Google Fiber’s widely available 8,000Mbps plan for $150 monthly.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Provo across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Provo. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet options in Provo, Utah

Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $70 - $100 per month Google Fiber Best internet provider in Provo, UT Our take - Provo was one of the first cities to get Google's fiber service. Fast symmetrical speeds, wide availability and straightforward plans vault Google Fiber into the top spot among Provo internet providers.

No equipment fees, data caps or contracts

Availability Google Fiber covers approximately 82% of Provo. The ISP took over the city's fiber network in 2013 and has since upgraded and expanded the system. Plans and pricing Plans start at $70 a month for 1,000Mbps. There are three multi-gig plans: 2,000Mbps for $100 a month, 5,000Mbps for $125 or 8,000Mbps for $150. All speeds are symmetrical. Fees and service details There are no contracts, data caps or equipment fees. Mutli-gig plans come with Wi-Fi extenders to go along with the included router. All plans have 1TB of free cloud storage. Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included

no contracts

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best cable internet in Provo, UT Our take - Xfinity delivers broad coverage across Provo with its cable network. A variety of plan levels and affordable introductory deals make it a contender among the city's ISPs.

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Availability Xfinity has the widest reach of any wired ISP in Provo, with the Federal Communications Commission's National Broadband Map showing it covers nearly 93% of homes. Plans and pricing There are a lot of plans to sort through, starting at $20 per month for 150Mbps with a one-year contract and no equipment included. The 300Mbps plan is $25 a month with no contract, and equipment is included. Look to the 1,200Mbps plan for $70 a month on the faster end of the spectrum. Some homes can get Xfinity's Gigabit X2 2,000Mbps plan for $120 monthly. Fees and service details Most plans don't require a contract, but the $20-a-month 150Mbps plan is an exception. Most plans include equipment and unlimited data, but others have a 1.2TB data cap. Take a close look at what's included in your chosen plan before you decide. Expect prices to go up after your promotional period is over. Key Info Lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers, data caps on some plans

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Provo, UT Our take - Fiber and cable are widespread in Provo, but another option is 5G home internet from Verizon or T-Mobile. Verizon's plans may be tempting for existing mobile customers looking to bundle for internet savings. Here's what you need to know about 5G home internet.

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Availability Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network blankets Provo. However, Verizon may limit its home internet service openings, so you'll have to check your address. Plans and pricing Expect a top speed of 300Mbps in Provo, though Verizon offers up to a gig in some markets. The 5G Home plan costs $50 monthly for speeds up to 100Mbps. The 5G Home Plus plan is $70 a month for speeds up to 300Mbps. Actual download speeds may vary with network congestion or placement of the equipment. Bundling with an eligible phone plan will lower your monthly home internet price to $35 or $45 a month. Fees and service details There are no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

no contracts

free equipment

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless alternative in Provo, UT Our take - T-Mobile and Verizon are close competitors regarding 5G home internet. If you already have a T-Mobile phone plan, that may tip you toward T-Mobile for bundle savings.

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Availability T-Mobile's map shows its 5G Ultra Capacity network covers Provo well. As with Verizon, T-Mobile may limit signups for its home internet service, so run your address to find out if a slot is open. Plans and pricing T-Mobile's single plan is $60 monthly for typical speeds of 72 to 245Mbps. Pair that with an eligible phone plan to bring the home internet cost down to $40 or $50 a month. Fees and service details Equipment is included, and there are no data caps or contracts. You may encounter a $35 service fee when you get signed up. Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees

equipment included

no contracts

Provo internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink

Read full review DSL $55 3-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Google Fiber

Read full review Fiber $70-$150 1,000-8,000Mbps None None None 7.5 Rise Broadband

Read full review Fixed wireless $55-$75 25-100Mbps Varies None None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Provo

CenturyLink : CenturyLink’s old-school DSL network covers much of Provo, but it’s unlikely to be your first choice for home internet. Speeds top out at 100Mbps but may be much lower depending on your address. There’s only one plan at $55 per month. It comes with unlimited data, but you’ll need to buy a modem or lease one for $15 monthly. There’s no contract required.

: CenturyLink’s old-school DSL network covers much of Provo, but it’s unlikely to be your first choice for home internet. Speeds top out at 100Mbps but may be much lower depending on your address. There’s only one plan at $55 per month. It comes with unlimited data, but you’ll need to buy a modem or lease one for $15 monthly. There’s no contract required. Rise Broadband : Rural internet specialist Rise Broadband offers fixed wireless in Provo. Expect to find typical speeds up to 50mbps for $55 a month with unlimited data usage. Rise Broadband offers speeds up to 100Mbps in some areas. Look for a deal that includes equipment and free installation. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other types of internet connections.

: Rural internet specialist Rise Broadband offers fixed wireless in Provo. Expect to find typical speeds up to 50mbps for $55 a month with unlimited data usage. Rise Broadband offers speeds up to 100Mbps in some areas. Look for a deal that includes equipment and free installation. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other types of internet connections. Satellite internet : Starlink, Viasat and Hughesnet are options for satellite internet for homes that can’t get a good wired connection or fixed wireless connection. Prices can be high, and speeds may be slow, so be sure to look into alternatives first. For some rural residences, satellite may be your best option.

: Starlink, Viasat and Hughesnet are options for satellite internet for homes that can’t get a good wired connection or fixed wireless connection. Prices can be high, and speeds may be slow, so be sure to look into alternatives first. For some rural residences, satellite may be your best option. Utah Broadband: Utah Broadband delivers fiber in some areas of Utah, but its Provo offering is through the ISP’s fixed wireless network. You’ll need to check in with Utah Broadband to find out what plans are available at your address. The ISP advertises plans starting at $50 a month with speeds up to a gig in some areas.

Cheap internet options in Provo

Google Fiber may be the best ISP in Provo, but it’s far from the cheapest. For a bargain plan, look to Xfinity’s $20-a-month 150Mbps cable plan. That price is good for a year and requires a one-year contract. Equipment is not included, so be sure to factor in buying your own gear or renting from Xfinity for $15 a month. For a few bucks more, consider Xfinity’s 300Mbps plan for $25 a month, which includes equipment. That price is good for two years. If you’re looking to upgrade to fiber, then Google Fiber starts at $70 a month for a gig. Google Fiber’s multi-gig plans represent a good value for your money if you’re in need of speed.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Provo?

How to find internet deals and promotions in Provo

The best internet deals and top promotions in Provo depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we frequently look for the latest offers.

Provo internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including Google Fiber, Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Provo broadband?

Google Fiber recently expanded its multi-gig options for Provo, bringing the top speed up to 8,000Mbps for $150 monthly. That will make even heavy-duty internet users happy. It’s no surprise Google Fiber shows up as the city’s fastest ISP in a recent Ookla speed test report. Provo logged a median fixed internet download speed of 255Mbps. That tops the Utah state average of 235Mbps. Right next door, Orem came in at 237Mbps. The two neighboring cities have some different options when it comes to ISPs, but both share a widespread Xfinity presence.

Fastest internet plans in Provo

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Provo

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Provo?

Google Fiber and Xfinity are the dominant ISPs in Provo. Google Fiber provides fast, symmetrical speeds with simple plan terms. Xfinity, however, makes a case for cable with low introductory pricing on its entry-level plans. Your decision will come down to availability, budget and your speed needs. If fast upload speeds are important, look to Google Fiber. If pricing trumps all else, consider Xfinity’s 300Mbps plan as a sweet spot between speed and affordability.

Internet providers in Provo FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Provo? Xfinity delivers low-cost plans for cable internet in Provo. The cheapest options are $20 a month for 150Mbps or $25 monthly for 300Mbps. The 300Mbps deal is particularly worthy of consideration since it doesn’t require a contract and includes equipment. The pricing is good for two years compared to just one year for the 150Mbps plan.

Which internet provider in Provo offers the fastest plan? Google Fiber’s 8,000Mbps plan toasts the competition in Provo. At $150 a month, equipment included, it’s also a good value for a high-speed plan.

Is fiber internet available in Provo? Google Fiber is widely available across Provo. It’s not as cheap as some of Xfinity’s cable plans but boasts symmetrical speeds up to 8,000Mbps.