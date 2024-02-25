Best Internet Providers in Ogden, Utah

What is the best internet provider in Ogden?

Xfinity is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider for most households in Ogden because of its broad availability and affordable introductory deals. That being said, Xfinity service isn't available everywhere in Ogden, so Quantum Fiber or Connext are also solid picks, depending on what's available in your area.

If you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we have those options. The cheapest internet in Ogden is Xfinity's 75Mbps plan for $20 per month with a one-year contract. Ogden's fastest widely available internet speeds are Xfinity's 1,200Mbps and 2,000Mbps cable plans.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Ogden across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Ogden. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Ogden, Utah

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Ogden, UT Our take - Wide coverage across Ogden nudges Xfinity into the top spot among the best ISPs in town. The cable provider offers speeds up to 2,000Mbps in some areas, but strongly consider fiber from Quantum Fiber or a local ISP as an alternative if available. Read full review.

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Availability Xfinity reaches over 97% of Ogden homes, according to the Federal Communications Commission's National Broadband Map. That's the most of any wired internet provider in town. Plans and pricing The good news is Xfinity has a lot of plan options, giving you many price points and speeds to choose from. The bad news is Xfinity has a lot of plan options, and you'll have to navigate contracts, equipment costs and data caps. The cheapest plan is $20 per month for 75Mbps if you agree to a one-year contract. The same plan costs $54 per month if you skip the contract. On the top end, you'll find a 1,200Mbps plan for $70 per month with no contract required. A few neighborhoods in town can get Xfinity's 2,000Mbps Gigabit X2 plan for $120 per month. Fees and service details The devil is in the details. Some plans include unlimited data and Wi-Fi equipment. Some have a 1.2TB data cap and the option to rent equipment for $15 per month. Regarding value, consider the 1,200Mbps plan that comes with equipment and unlimited data with pricing good for two years. Expect prices to rise for all plans after the introductory deal expires. Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in Ogden, UT Our take - CenturyLink's sibling company, Quantum Fiber, is a tremendous step up over the ISP's legacy DSL network. Speeds top out near a gig, and plans are simple and affordable. Fast upload speeds make fiber preferable to cable, but availability in Ogden is spotty. Read full review.

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons Availability limited to select areas

Plan selection varies by address Availability Coverage is patchwork in Ogden, with greater availability on the eastern side of town. Plans and pricing There are two plans to choose from at $50 per month for 500Mbps or $75 per month for 940Mbps. Quantum Fiber has been promoting a price-for-life deal that will keep your rates at that level for as long as you keep the plan. Fees and service details There are no data caps or contracts. Equipment is included. Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $35 - $65 Connext Best potential among ISPs in Ogden, UT Our take - Connext is a local internet service provider worth keeping an eye on. It's in the process of building out a fiber network intended to reach all of Ogden. Pricing is affordable, and plans are straightforward. Availability A small patch south of Canyon Road is running on the fiber network, with construction also completed along a section of Harrison Boulevard. Connext also offers fixed wireless across a broader service area, but the fiber is the most exciting. Plans and pricing Connext intends to eventually deliver 10,000Mbps fiber speeds, but current plans are 100Mbps for $35 per month, 250Mbps for $50 or 1,000Mbps for $65 per month. Fixed wireless runs $30 per month for speeds up to 25Mbps. Fees and service details Plans include unlimited data and no contracts. Customers provide their own router for fiber service. Key Info Unlimited data

No contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Ogden, UT Our take - Both Verizon and T-Mobile have wide 5G coverage across Ogden. Either can be a workable alternative to wired internet if you can get decent speeds at your home. Verizon is potentially the most affordable when you bundle it with an eligible phone plan. Here's what you need to know about 5G home internet. Read full review.

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Availability Verizon's coverage map shows 5G availability across Ogden. However, Verizon may limit open slots for home internet, so you'll need to check your address to see if the service is available. Plans and pricing Verizon offers speeds up to a gig in some cities, but Ogden tops out at 300Mbps. Choose between the 100Mbps 5G Home plan for $50 per month or the 300Mbps 5G Home Plus plan for $70 per month. Bundling with certain phone plans brings those prices down to $35 per month or $45 per month. Fees and service details Typical download speeds can vary. Expect 50-85Mbps for the 5G Home plan and 85-250Mbps for the 5G Home Plus plan. There are no contracts or data caps, and equipment is included. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

Ogden internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 3-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Connext Fiber/fixed wireless $30-$65 25-1,000Mbps Customer provides router None None N/A Optic Loop Communications Fiber/fixed wireless $40-$75 10-1,000Mbps Customer provides router None None N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $55-$75 25-100Mbps Varies None None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$70 75-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) for some plans 1.2TB for some plans Varies 7 Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Other available internet providers in Ogden

All West Communications : All West began constructing its fiber network in Ogden in 2023 and expects it to take several years to complete. Plans start at $65 per month for 1,000Mbps and top out at $145 per month for 8,000Mbps. You can sign up for construction updates and track All West’s progress on the buildout.

: All West began constructing its fiber network in Ogden in 2023 and expects it to take several years to complete. Plans start at $65 per month for 1,000Mbps and top out at $145 per month for 8,000Mbps. You can sign up for construction updates and track All West’s progress on the buildout. CenturyLink : CenturyLink’s old-school DSL network reaches far and wide across Ogden, but you’ll probably be happier with cable or fiber. Speeds can vary depending on location but typically top out at 100Mbps for $55 per month. Some addresses may only be able to get 3Mbps.

: CenturyLink’s old-school DSL network reaches far and wide across Ogden, but you’ll probably be happier with cable or fiber. Speeds can vary depending on location but typically top out at 100Mbps for $55 per month. Some addresses may only be able to get 3Mbps. Optic Loop Communications : Optic Loop’s fiber offering is available in the far northern reaches of Ogden and in North Ogden and Pleasant View. There are no contracts or data caps. Plans start at $40 per month for 300Mbps and top out at $75 per month for 1 gigabit. Optic Loop also has fixed wireless plans in the area, but you’re unlikely to go with that unless you’re in a rural location.

: Optic Loop’s fiber offering is available in the far northern reaches of Ogden and in North Ogden and Pleasant View. There are no contracts or data caps. Plans start at $40 per month for 300Mbps and top out at $75 per month for 1 gigabit. Optic Loop also has fixed wireless plans in the area, but you’re unlikely to go with that unless you’re in a rural location. Rise Broadband : Rise is a rural internet specialist offering fixed wireless across the broader Ogden area. Plans start at $55 per month for up to 25Mbps or 50Mbps downloads and top out at $75 for up to 100Mbps. Plans come with unlimited data. Look into Rise if you’re outside of town and don’t have a solid wired internet option.

: Rise is a rural internet specialist offering fixed wireless across the broader Ogden area. Plans start at $55 per month for up to 25Mbps or 50Mbps downloads and top out at $75 for up to 100Mbps. Plans come with unlimited data. Look into Rise if you’re outside of town and don’t have a solid wired internet option. Satellite internet : Satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat or Hughesnet is available to fill in the gaps for locations that can’t get solid wired or fixed wireless internet. Prices tend to be high, and speeds may be slow, so consider this as a last resort when other ISPs aren’t working out for you.

: Satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat or Hughesnet is available to fill in the gaps for locations that can’t get solid wired or fixed wireless internet. Prices tend to be high, and speeds may be slow, so consider this as a last resort when other ISPs aren’t working out for you. Utah Broadband: Utah Broadband offers fixed wireless across parts of Ogden, with prices starting at $50 per month. Utah Broadband doesn’t share speeds or full plan pricing online. You’ll have to call for availability and details. Consider this a fallback option if cable or fiber internet isn’t satisfactory at your home or you’re in a rural spot with limited ISP choices.

Cheap internet options in Ogden

Xfinity offers one of the cheapest internet plans anywhere with its $20-per-month 75Mbps offering. That low introductory price comes with a few catches. There’s a one-year contract and a 1.2TB data cap, and you’ll need to rent equipment starting at $15 per month or provide your own gear. If you agree to that, you’ll enjoy cheap internet for a year before the price goes up. Without the contract, the 75Mbps plan costs $54 per month.

Xfinity is starting to get pressure from local fiber providers Optic Loop Communications and Connext Broadband. Optic Loop starts at $40 per month for 300Mbps service, while Connext runs $35 for 100Mbps. The challenge with those ISPs is availability. The more widespread (but still somewhat limited) Quantum Fiber intro plan runs $50 per month for 500Mbps. While those fiber prices are higher than Xfinity’s bargain plan, you’ll get faster download speeds and equally fast uploads with no data caps.

Keep an eye out for updates on the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which connects low-income households with free or cheap internet. Funding issues have put a squeeze on the program, and subsidies could end in 2024.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Ogden? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity $20 75Mbps $15 (optional) Connext $35 100Mbps Customer provides router Optic Loop Communications $40 300Mbps Customer provides router Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None CenturyLink $55 100Mbps $15 (optional) Rise Broadband $55 25-50Mbps Varies T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Ogden

Ogden's best internet deals and top promotions depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Ogden internet providers, like Xfinity and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Quantum Fiber, Verizon 5G Home Internet and Connext, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Ogden broadband?

Ogden put in a strong showing for a recent Ookla speed test report that found the city was pulling down a median fixed internet download speed of 268Mbps. The Utah state average was 235Mbps, and Salt Lake City came in at 239Mbps. Ogden’s respectable internet speeds are thanks to Xfinity, Quantum Fiber and Connext. The expansion of local fiber ISPs has the potential to bring much faster top speeds to Ogden, but currently, Xfinity is the fastest widely available provider. Depending on your location, you’ll top out at either 1,200Mbps or 2,000Mbps downloads with Xfinity. If uploads are a concern, check into fiber options that deliver symmetrical speeds.

Fastest internet plans in Ogden Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection Xfinity Gigabit X2 $120 2,000Mbps 200Mbps 1.2TB Cable Xfinity Gigabit Extra $70 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Connext Fiber Pro $65 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Optic Loop Communications Fiber Extreme $75 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit $65 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Ogden

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We use the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Ogden?

Xfinity is the incumbent ISP in Ogden and it dominates the scene with a combination of wide coverage, affordable promo deals and fast download speeds with the top-end plans. But things are changing in Ogden as fiber from Quantum Fiber, Connext, Optic Loop and All West spreads across the city. Fiber offers fast uploads to go with fast downloads and the local ISPs have straightforward and reasonably priced plans. If you’re shopping for home internet in Ogden, compare any available fiber options with Xfinity’s cable plans. Fiber won’t be the cheapest, but it represents a good value.

Internet providers in Ogden FAQs

What's the cheapest internet provider in Ogden? If you’re willing to make a few compromises -- including agreeing to a one-year contract and providing your own equipment -- then Xfinity’s $20-per-month, 75Mbps plan is the cheapest home internet deal in town. Be prepared for a price hike after the first year. You might want to look into alternatives at that point or try out your negotiation skills.

Which internet provider in Ogden offers the fastest plan? Regarding widely available internet plans, Xfinity has the fastest downloads. The ISP’s fastest speed in Ogden is 2,000Mbps, but many neighborhoods still top out at 1,200Mbps. The scene could shift over the next few years as Connext, All West and Optic Loop expand their fiber networks. Connext has plans to offer speeds up to 10,000Mbps.

Is fiber internet available in Ogden? CenturyLink’s Quantum Fiber is a big-name ISP with some fiber coverage in Ogden. Also, look for local and regional fiber providers Connext, All West and Optic Loop.