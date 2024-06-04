Best Internet Providers in Salt Lake City, Utah

Since its establishment in the mid-1800s, Salt Lake City has maintained a modern reputation for cultural and natural wonders, including some of the country's finest skiing spots. It also has some of the fastest internet service plans around. When you're not out enjoying the lake and mountains, you want your home internet provider to deliver a rock-solid connection and reliable high speeds to keep you streaming, gaming and browsing in style.

Salt Lake City doesn't have many home internet provider options, but you'll find some big names in play, including Xfinity, CenturyLink, T-Mobile, and Google. Google Fiber, CNET's top pick for the best internet service provider in Salt Lake City, Utah, is known for its reliability and blazing speeds (up to an impressive 8 gigabits), and it's been expanding its presence in Salt Lake City. The right ISP for you depends on availability, price, and needs. Check out our recommendations for the best Salt Lake City internet providers.

Best internet providers in SLC

Our choice for the best overall Salt Lake City home internet provider is Google Fiber for its fast speeds and high customer satisfaction ranking. If it's not available at your address or if you're looking for a bargain, there are other solid options to choose from, including Xfinity, CenturyLink and relative newcomer T-Mobile Home Internet.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $70 - $150 per month Google Fiber Best internet provider in Salt Lake City, UT Our take - What's not to love about gigabit speeds? Google Fiber offers three tiers of service starting at 1 gigabit. The biggest drawback is that it might not be available to you (yet). Read full review. Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $70 - $150 per month Pros and Cons Pros Speeds start at 1Gbps

No equipment fees, data caps or contracts

No equipment fees, data caps or contracts

Continuing fiber expansion Cons No cheap plan options Fiber network still has room to grow Availability Google Fiber boasts that it added tens of thousands of new SLC addresses to its service area in 2022. If you haven't shopped around in a while, it's a good time to see if your place is now covered. The coverage area includes neighborhoods like Ballpark, Glendale, Central City, Capital Hill and Millcreek. It reaches north into the Greater Avenues neighborhood and south into Holladay. It's not just for houses. A slew of SLC apartment complexes are already set up for Google Fiber. Plans and pricing Google Fiber isn't the cheapest ISP out there. The 1-gigabit plan is $70 per month, the 2-gigabit plan is $100, the 5-gigabit plan is $125, and you can even splurge on a top-end 8-gigabit plan for $150 a month. They all include 1 terabyte of cloud storage and symmetrical download and upload speeds, meaning you can upload data as fast as you can download it, provided your internet equipment can handle it. Fees and service details Google Fiber keeps things simple. Equipment is included, you get unlimited data, and there are no contracts. Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included

Compare

Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month CenturyLink Best DSL internet in Salt Lake City, UT Our take - Long-time internet provider CenturyLink offers DSL coverage across most of Salt Lake and has a fiber presence under Quantum branding. Available DSL speeds vary greatly depending on your location, so run your address to find out what CenturyLink can offer you. Read full review. Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the most affordable DSL plans you can find

No contracts Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below FCC's broadband levels

Unlimited data

No contracts Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below FCC's broadband levels

Service interruptions can be a bit too frequent, depending on location Availability The State of Utah maintains a residential broadband map showing what services are available nationwide. CenturyLink shows pretty solid DSL coverage across the Salt Lake area, but switching the map to show fiber coverage makes it look much more like a patchwork quilt. Plans and Pricing CenturyLink's DSL monthly fees start at $55 for up to 100Mbps download and roughly 10Mbps upload speeds. Will you be able to get that speed? That's a maybe. In some locations, CenturyLink's speeds can be pretty pokey. If you're in luck and fiber is an option, that'll cost you $50 for up to 500Mbps or $75 for up to 940Mbps, though frequent promotions bring down the price of the latter to $35 a month. Those price points put CenturyLink's fiber in contention with other providers. That lower-level deal looks especially good if you're considering something like T-Mobile Home Internet. Fees and service details Equipment charges may vary with special offers. For example, I found a CenturyLink deal for the 940Mbps fiber service, including a free modem lease, usually priced at $75 but discounted to $35 monthly. Keep an eye out for deals for new customers. Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts

Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best 5G internet in Salt Lake City, UT Our take - Prefer to go wireless? T-Mobile has rapidly expanded its wireless home internet service while touting its convenience, affordable pricing and no-hassle subscription. T-Mobile phone subscribers can also get a discounted internet rate, which makes it a tempting deal. Learn more about 5G home internet. Read full review. Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile's coverage area includes most of Salt Lake City proper and extends into surrounding communities like Alpine and Bountiful. However, T-Mobile has been pacing the rollout of its home internet, so you'll need to check if it's currently available at your specific address. Plans and pricing No confusion here. T-Mobile Home Internet costs $60 or $50 monthly if you sign up for AutoPay. Typical download speeds range from 72 to 245Mbps. That's a big swing because congestion (lots of people putting demand on the system) can slow things down. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with T-Mobile Home Internet, but there is a $35 "assisted support or device connection charge" when you first sign up. Still, this is the sort of service you can test drive without worrying about losing a lot of cash. Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts

Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best cable internet provider in Salt Lake City, UT Our take - No fiber, no problem. Chances are good Comcast's Xfinity cable internet serves your area. You have a lot of different speed tiers to choose from, but the plans and pricing can be confusing. Read full review. Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability One of Xfinity's big selling points is that it's available across almost all of Salt Lake. Fiber is nice, but for many residents, Xfinity may offer the fastest speeds at your location. Plans and pricing Xfinity often runs low-price introductory specials, but be aware when your deal runs out. At that point, you might want to shop around or negotiate your way back to a lower rate. For example, Xfinity offers a bargain-basement $20-a-month plan for 150Mbps speeds, but that requires a one-year contract, equipment isn't included and you must sign up for paperless billing and pay with a stored bank account. On the high end, you may be eligible for a $120-a-month 2-gigabit plan, but with similar equipment and discount caveats (minus the contract requirement). Fees and service details To get a full reading on your potential expenses, you'll need to check with Xfinity and run the numbers for your address. Let's say you want the fastest plan and unlimited data. By default, the service includes 1.2TB of monthly data. But if you need more, one option is adding an xFi Gateway modem/router for an additional $30 a month to get an unlimited data perk and the gear rental. Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Internet providers in Salt Lake City overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink

Read full review DSL/fiber $55-$75 60-940Mbps $15 (skippable) None None 6.7 Google Fiber

Read full review Fiber $70-$150 1,000-8,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Rise Broadband

Read full review Fixed wireless $30-$40 25-50Mbps $5-$15 250GB None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 or $50 with Auto Pay 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 50-250Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

All available Salt Lake City residential internet providers

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Salt Lake internet pricing

There's a wide swing in pricing for home internet in Salt Lake City, ranging from as low as $20 per month to as high as $150. The average starting price works out to under $45.

Xfinity's $20 budget option won't blow you out of the salty water with its 150Mbps top speed, but it represents quite a bargain basement price. Google Fiber's $70 starting price may seem high at first glance, but the reliability and speed may be well worth it to anyone who is a heavy internet user. When price shopping, keep an eye on providers like Xfinity that may bump up prices after a certain amount of time.

Cheap internet options in the SLC metro area

Comcast's Xfinity service wins the battle for the lowest monthly price with its $20-a-month, 150Mbps option, but that comes with a yearly contract and doesn't include equipment. It's also fairly slow compared to more expensive plans. It could be a cheap way to connect if you already have a compatible modem and router.

But let's talk about value. Users with heavy streaming or gaming demands would do well to pay for the $70 intro price for fast fiber from Google Fiber or CenturyLink. If you like the idea of a stable fiber connection, but that price is too steep, then you can consider CenturyLink's $50 plan for 500Mbps if available.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Salt Lake City? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Xfinity Connect

Read full review $20 150Mbps $15 (skippable) 1-year Rise Broadband

Read full review $30; 25Mbps Router rental optional None CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($50 with auto pay) 245Mbps None None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan) 85Mbps None None Google Fiber

Fastest internet providers in SLC

Ookla, the company that offers the popular Speedtest.net service, tracks internet speeds in Salt Lake City. Ookla's data shows the city's fixed internet download speeds are at a median of about 250Mbps. Your mileage will vary depending on your connection type, plan and equipment. If that sounds too slow, check into a speed-demon plan like Google Fiber's 8,000Mbps (better known as 8-gig) option.

There's one clear champion for blazing internet speeds in Salt Lake. Google Fiber's top-of-the-line 8-gig plan delivers the goods for $150. Yes, you pay for the privilege, but it's your best option if you need those zippy download and upload speeds. Here's our look at the best multi-gigabit internet plans. The sticking point is availability. If fiber doesn't reach your address, your next best bet is to go with one of Xfinity's faster plans. Just remember that Xfinity's upload speeds are considerably slower than a fiber connection will offer.

What are the fastest internet plans in Salt Lake City? Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract Google Fiber 8-Gig

Read full review 8,000Mbps 8,000Mbps $150 None None Google Fiber 5-Gig

Read full review 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps $125 None None Xfinity 2 Gigabit

Read full review 2,000Mbps 200Mbps $120 1.2 TB None Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review 1,200Mbps 200Mbps $70 1.2 TB None Google Fiber

Read full review 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $70 None; None Xfinity Gigabit

What's the final word on internet providers in Salt Lake City?

Salt Lake City won't overwhelm you with internet providers. There are the big stalwarts like Xfinity and CenturyLink, the rapidly expanding Google Fiber and the conveniently wireless T-Mobile Home Internet to choose from as your main options. Heavy internet users will love having a fiber connection, but Xfinity's low-cost options (sometimes with a few strings attached) can get you connected, no matter your budget.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Salt Lake City

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our How We Test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Salt Lake City FAQs

Is fiber internet available in Salt Lake City? Yes. Google Fiber and CenturyLink (also known as Quantum Fiber in some areas) offer fiber in Salt Lake City, but they don't cover every address. Google, in particular, is working hard to expand its fiber reach across the city. Many large apartment complexes are set up and ready for residents to connect to Google's service. CenturyLink's residential fiber speed options don't get as high as Google's, but it can still be a reasonable option if the service is available at your address. Show more

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Salt Lake City? Getting home internet doesn't mean breaking the bank in Salt Lake City. Xfinity's wide coverage area and variety of plans (starting as low as $20 a month) can get you hooked up for a reasonable price so long as you're mindful of contract terms and equipment costs. Show more

Which internet provider in Salt Lake City offers the fastest plan? This is an easy one to answer: Google Fiber. The 8,000Mbps plan tops the list for pure speed, both download and upload. It comes at a premium $150-a-month price, and you'll have to check your address to see if it's available at your location. Show more