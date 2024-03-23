Best Internet Providers in West Valley City, Utah

What is the best internet provider in West Valley City?
Utopia Fiber, available in partnership with various providers, is the best internet service provider overall for most households in West Valley City because of its fast, symmetrical speeds and wide availability. However, Utopia Fiber doesn’t cover all of West Valley City, so Xfinity or Quantum Fiber are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.
If you’re hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we’ve also found those top options. The cheapest internet in West Valley City is Xfinity’s 150Mbps connection for $20 a month with a one-year contract and no equipment included. West Valley City’s fastest internet speed comes from Utopia Fiber and some of its ISP partners. They offer 10,000Mbps, starting as low as $200 a month (when you pair Utopia with Sumo Fiber).
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in West Valley City across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in West Valley City. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services.
Best internet in West Valley City, Utah
Utopia Fiber
Best internet provider in West Valley City, UT
Our take - Utopia Fiber is available almost everywhere in West Valley City and offers speeds up to 10,000Mbps, making it the fastest option in town. Utopia partners with a slate of ISPs, so you’ll want to shop around among plans to get the best deal for your needs.
Xfinity
Best cable internet in West Valley City, UT
Our take - Xfinity’s broad coverage and low-cost introductory plans make it competitive in a sea of fiber. It has some of the cheapest plans in town.
Quantum Fiber
Best fiber alternative in West Valley City, UT
Our take - Quantum Fiber’s simple plans make it a solid alternative to Utopia Fiber. Symmetrical fiber speeds are a nice upgrade over cable’s slower uploads.
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Best fixed wireless in West Valley City, UT
Our take - With fast fiber and cable options all across town, you might not be tempted to check into 5G home internet. However, Verizon has strong coverage across West Valley City and offers internet deals for phone customers.
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|
CenturyLink
Read full review
|DSL
|$55
|3-140Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|None
|None
|6.7
|Quantum Fiber
|Fiber
|$50-$165
|500-8,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.7
|
Rise Broadband
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$55-$75
|25-100Mbps
|Varies
|None
|None
|6.2
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Utopia Fiber
|Fiber
|$65-$280
|250-10,000Mbps
|Varies
|Varies
|Varies
|N/A
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|
Xfinity
Read full review
|Cable
|$20-$120
|150-2,000Mbps
|$15 (optional) for some plans
|1.2TB for some plans
|Varies
|7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
Other available internet providers in West Valley City
- CenturyLink: CenturyLink’s legacy DSL network covers most of West Valley City. CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber have the same parent company Lumen, but DSL speeds are much slower than fiber. There’s one plan, which costs $55 a month, with speeds maxing out at 140Mbps in some spots. Your mileage may vary. Some addresses may only be able to get vastly slower speeds. There are no data caps or contracts. The optional modem lease is $15 a month.
- Rise Broadband: Rise Broadband is focused on connecting rural homes with internet service through its fixed wireless network, but it’s also an ISP that works with Utopia Fiber in West Valley City. If you’re outside the Utopia range and can’t get decent wired internet, check into Rise’s fixed wireless option. In West Valley City, expect speeds up to 50Mbps for $55 a month with unlimited data. Consider this a fallback if cable, fiber or DSL doesn’t work out at your address.
- Satellite internet: Rural homes with no decent broadband options should check into satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat or Hughesnet. Speeds may be variable, and plans can be expensive compared to wired ISPs, but it can get you connected no matter how remote your home is.
- T-Mobile Home Internet: T-Mobile Home Internet is a close competitor to Verizon 5G Home Internet. There’s only one plan at $60 per month for typical speeds of 72 to 245Mbps. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to bring your home internet price down to $40 or $50 a month, depending on the mobile plan. There are no data caps, equipment fees or contracts.
Cheap internet options in West Valley City
Xfinity can’t reach Utopia Fiber’s top speeds, but it has an ace up its sleeve: low introductory prices on its entry-level cable plans. Two plans stand out for residents on a tight budget. The $20-a-month 150Mbps tier has the lowest monthly price, but requires a one-year contract and doesn’t include equipment. That could work out if you don’t mind the contract and already have your own gear. Otherwise, check into the 300Mbps plan for $25 a month with equipment included. That’s a good value, but you’ll have to live with the slow cable upload speeds.
When it comes to fiber, you’ll be looking at $50 a month for 500Mbps with Quantum Fiber or at least $65 a month for 250Mbps with Utopia and its ISP partners. Utopia’s value proposition kicks in at the faster speed tiers, so consider the gig plans if one fits your budget and you need that kind of speed.
What's the cheapest internet plan in West Valley City?
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|
Xfinity Connect
Read full review
|$20
|150Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|
Xfinity Connect More
Read full review
|$25
|300Mbps
|None
|Quantum Fiber
|$50
|500Mbps
|None
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)
|300Mbps
|None
|
CenturyLink
Read full review
|$55
|100Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|
Rise Broadband
Read full review
|$55
|25-50Mbps
|Varies
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|$60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans)
|245Mbps
|None
|Utopia Fiber
|$65
|250Mbps
|Varies
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in West Valley City
The best internet deals and top promotions in West Valley City depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
West Valley City internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including Utopia Fiber, Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
How fast is West Valley City broadband?
Widespread fiber gives West Valley City a boost when it comes to home internet speeds. The city logged a 228Mbps median fixed internet download speed in a recent Ookla speed test report. That’s pretty close to the statewide average of 235Mbps for Utah. Neighboring Salt Lake City was only a little faster at 239Mbps. Utopia Fiber’s broad coverage across town means customers can sign up for speeds up to 10,000Mbps. That might be more than you need, but it can come in handy for power users who need to move huge files around.
Fastest internet plans in West Valley City
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection
|Utopia Fiber
|$200
|10,000Mbps
|10,000Mbps
|Varies
|Fiber
|Quantum Fiber 8 Gig
|$165
|8,000Mbps
|8,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Quantum Fiber 3 Gig
|$100
|3,000Mbps
|3,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Xfinity Gigabit X2
Read full review
|$120
|2,000Mbps
|200Mbps
|1.2TB
|Cable
|
Xfinity Gigabit Extra
Read full review
|$70
|1,200Mbps
|35Mbps
|None
|Cable
|Utopia Fiber
|$70
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|Varies
|Fiber
|
Xfinity Gigabit
Read full review
|$65
|1,000Mbps
|20Mbps
|None
|Cable
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|$70
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
|Quantum Fiber
|$75
|940Mbps
|940Mbps
|None
|Fiber
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in West Valley City
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
What’s the final word on internet providers in West Valley City?
There are two main choices for home internet in West Valley City: Xfinity or Utopia Fiber and its ISP partners. If you’re on a tight budget, consider Xfinity’s low-cost plans. If you desire fast uploads to go along with fast downloads, check into Utopia’s offerings, especially at the gig level. Both ISPs require some work to figure out the best plan for you. With Xfinity, suss out the details of contracts, equipment and data caps. With Utopia, you’ll need to pick out an ISP based on price, speed and customer service reputation. Quantum Fiber doesn’t have as wide a reach as Utopia, but it’s worthy of consideration thanks to its straightforward plans and speeds of up to 8,000Mbps in some parts of town.
Internet providers in West Valley City FAQs
What is the cheapest internet provider in West Valley City?
Xfinity takes the crown for the cheapest ISP in West Valley City. The lowest monthly price comes with the cable ISP’s 150Mbps for $20, but it requires a one-year contract and doesn’t include equipment. For a better value, look to Xfinity’s $25-a-month 300Mbps plan with Wi-Fi gear included and no contract required.
Which internet provider in West Valley City offers the fastest plan?
Utopia Fiber offers speeds up to 10,000Mbps. Not all of Utopia’s ISP partners offer that speed level, however. Check with Advanced Stream, Brigham.net, Intellipop, Miles Broadband, Sumo Fiber, Veracity Networks or Xmission. Sumo Fiber has the most affordable 10-gig plan at $200 monthly, with Utopia’s connection fee included.
Is fiber internet available in West Valley City?
Fiber is widely available across West Valley City from Utopia Fiber and its ISP partners, as well as from Quantum Fiber. Utopia has the broadest coverage.
What internet provider has the best coverage in West Valley City?
Xfinity is the top ISP in West Valley City when it comes to sheer coverage. The cable ISP reaches over 98% of homes according to FCC data.
