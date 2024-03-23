Best Internet Providers in West Valley City, Utah

What is the best internet provider in West Valley City?

Utopia Fiber, available in partnership with various providers, is the best internet service provider overall for most households in West Valley City because of its fast, symmetrical speeds and wide availability. However, Utopia Fiber doesn’t cover all of West Valley City, so Xfinity or Quantum Fiber are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

If you’re hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we’ve also found those top options. The cheapest internet in West Valley City is Xfinity’s 150Mbps connection for $20 a month with a one-year contract and no equipment included. West Valley City’s fastest internet speed comes from Utopia Fiber and some of its ISP partners. They offer 10,000Mbps, starting as low as $200 a month (when you pair Utopia with Sumo Fiber).

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in West Valley City across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in West Valley City. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in West Valley City, Utah

Connection Fiber Speed range 250 - 10,000 Mbps Price range $65 - $280 per month Utopia Fiber Best internet provider in West Valley City, UT Our take - Utopia Fiber is available almost everywhere in West Valley City and offers speeds up to 10,000Mbps, making it the fastest option in town. Utopia partners with a slate of ISPs, so you'll want to shop around among plans to get the best deal for your needs. Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Utopia Fiber covers most residences in West Valley City, so chances are good it reaches your address. Plans and pricing There are two parts to a Utopia Fiber plan. You pay $30 per month to access Utopia's network. Add that fee to what you pay your chosen ISP to get your monthly price. There are over a dozen ISPs, ranging from Beehive Broadband to Sumo Fiber to Xmission (a popular choice for West Valley City). Pricing varies among them. Most plans start around $65 (with the Utopia and ISP fees combined) a month for 250Mbps. Expect to pay $70 to $80 for 1,000Mbps. A few ISPs offer the fastest 10,000Mbps plan for $200 to $280 monthly. Fees and service details The details of your plan will vary depending on which ISP you choose. Most won't require a contract. You can expect unlimited data from most plans, but some ISPs have caps. Equipment costs will vary, but you will likely need to provide your own router. Key Info Unlimited data no contracts equipment costs vary

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best cable internet in West Valley City, UT Our take - Xfinity's broad coverage and low-cost introductory plans make it competitive in a sea of fiber. It has some of the cheapest plans in town. Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Xfinity is the king of coverage in West Valley City, reaching over 98% of homes, according to the Federal Communications Commission's National Broadband Map. If you are in a part of town without a fiber connection, check into Xfinity. Plans and pricing You'll need to sort through Xfinity's many plans. The 150Mbps plan costs $20 monthly with a one-year contract and no equipment included. Step up to 300Mbps for $25 a month with no contract and equipment included. On the fast end, you'll find a 1,200Mbps plan for $70 a month and a 2,000Mbps plan for $120 per month. Some parts of town still max out at 1,200Mbps. Fees and service details Take time to scrutinize the details of the plans you're considering. With equipment included, you may find the 300Mbps plan is a better deal than the 150Mbps plan. Some plans include unlimited data, while others have a 1.2TB data cap. Equipment is included in some plans and not others. If you choose to lease equipment, that starts at $15 a month. Most plans don't require a contract. Watch for your price to go up after the initial introductory period. Key Info Lots of plan options solid customer satisfaction numbers data caps on some plans

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber alternative in West Valley City, UT Our take - Quantum Fiber's simple plans make it a solid alternative to Utopia Fiber. Symmetrical fiber speeds are a nice upgrade over cable's slower uploads. Pros and Cons Pros Fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons Availability limited to select areas

Plan selection varies by address Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Quantum Fiber coverage is extremely patchwork across West Valley City, so your best bet is to run your address to check for availability. If all you can get is CenturyLink DSL, look to Utopia Fiber or Xfinity for better options. Plans and pricing In most parts of town, there are two plans to choose from, with 500Mbps coming in at $50 a month and 940Mbps at $75 monthly. Some neighborhoods around Westgate have extra plan options, including 3,000Mbps for $100 or 8,000Mbps for $165 monthly. Fees and service details In keeping with its no-fuss pricing model, Quantum Fiber has no data caps, equipment fees or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data on some plans low price increase

low price increase Compare Check with Quantum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless in West Valley City, UT Our take - With fast fiber and cable options all across town, you might not be tempted to check into 5G home internet. However, Verizon has strong coverage across West Valley City and offers internet deals for phone customers. Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Verizon's latest and greatest 5G network covers all of West Valley City, but open internet slots might be limited. Check your address to see if service is available and to find out what your max speeds might be. Plans and pricing Verizon offers two plans: 5G Home and 5G Home Plus. Most of West Valley City will top out at 100Mbps with 5G Home for $50 a month or at 300Mbps with 5G Home Plus for $60 per month. A couple of isolated neighborhoods in West Valley City can access Verizon's top-end gig download speeds, meaning the 5G Home plan maxes at 300Mbps and the 5G Home Plus plan at 1,000Mbps. Fees and service details There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Key Info Unlimited data no contracts free equipment 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Compare Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details Compare

Other available internet providers in West Valley City

CenturyLink : CenturyLink’s legacy DSL network covers most of West Valley City. CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber have the same parent company Lumen, but DSL speeds are much slower than fiber. There’s one plan, which costs $55 a month, with speeds maxing out at 140Mbps in some spots. Your mileage may vary. Some addresses may only be able to get vastly slower speeds. There are no data caps or contracts. The optional modem lease is $15 a month.

: CenturyLink’s legacy DSL network covers most of West Valley City. CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber have the same parent company Lumen, but DSL speeds are much slower than fiber. There’s one plan, which costs $55 a month, with speeds maxing out at 140Mbps in some spots. Your mileage may vary. Some addresses may only be able to get vastly slower speeds. There are no data caps or contracts. The optional modem lease is $15 a month. Rise Broadband : Rise Broadband is focused on connecting rural homes with internet service through its fixed wireless network, but it’s also an ISP that works with Utopia Fiber in West Valley City. If you’re outside the Utopia range and can’t get decent wired internet, check into Rise’s fixed wireless option. In West Valley City, expect speeds up to 50Mbps for $55 a month with unlimited data. Consider this a fallback if cable, fiber or DSL doesn’t work out at your address.

: Rise Broadband is focused on connecting rural homes with internet service through its fixed wireless network, but it’s also an ISP that works with Utopia Fiber in West Valley City. If you’re outside the Utopia range and can’t get decent wired internet, check into Rise’s fixed wireless option. In West Valley City, expect speeds up to 50Mbps for $55 a month with unlimited data. Consider this a fallback if cable, fiber or DSL doesn’t work out at your address. Satellite internet : Rural homes with no decent broadband options should check into satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat or Hughesnet. Speeds may be variable, and plans can be expensive compared to wired ISPs, but it can get you connected no matter how remote your home is.

: Rural homes with no decent broadband options should check into satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat or Hughesnet. Speeds may be variable, and plans can be expensive compared to wired ISPs, but it can get you connected no matter how remote your home is. T-Mobile Home Internet: T-Mobile Home Internet is a close competitor to Verizon 5G Home Internet. There’s only one plan at $60 per month for typical speeds of 72 to 245Mbps. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to bring your home internet price down to $40 or $50 a month, depending on the mobile plan. There are no data caps, equipment fees or contracts.

Cheap internet options in West Valley City

Xfinity can’t reach Utopia Fiber’s top speeds, but it has an ace up its sleeve: low introductory prices on its entry-level cable plans. Two plans stand out for residents on a tight budget. The $20-a-month 150Mbps tier has the lowest monthly price, but requires a one-year contract and doesn’t include equipment. That could work out if you don’t mind the contract and already have your own gear. Otherwise, check into the 300Mbps plan for $25 a month with equipment included. That’s a good value, but you’ll have to live with the slow cable upload speeds.

When it comes to fiber, you’ll be looking at $50 a month for 500Mbps with Quantum Fiber or at least $65 a month for 250Mbps with Utopia and its ISP partners. Utopia’s value proposition kicks in at the faster speed tiers, so consider the gig plans if one fits your budget and you need that kind of speed.

What's the cheapest internet plan in West Valley City?

How to find internet deals and promotions in West Valley City

The best internet deals and top promotions in West Valley City depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

West Valley City internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including Utopia Fiber, Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is West Valley City broadband?

Widespread fiber gives West Valley City a boost when it comes to home internet speeds. The city logged a 228Mbps median fixed internet download speed in a recent Ookla speed test report. That’s pretty close to the statewide average of 235Mbps for Utah. Neighboring Salt Lake City was only a little faster at 239Mbps. Utopia Fiber’s broad coverage across town means customers can sign up for speeds up to 10,000Mbps. That might be more than you need, but it can come in handy for power users who need to move huge files around.

Fastest internet plans in West Valley City

Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection Utopia Fiber $200 10,000Mbps 10,000Mbps Varies Fiber Quantum Fiber 8 Gig $165 8,000Mbps 8,000Mbps None Fiber Quantum Fiber 3 Gig $100 3,000Mbps 3,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit X2

Read full review $120 2,000Mbps 200Mbps 1.2TB Cable Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $70 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Utopia Fiber $70 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Varies Fiber Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $65 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $70 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Show more (5 items) Shop providers at my address

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in West Valley City

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in West Valley City?

There are two main choices for home internet in West Valley City: Xfinity or Utopia Fiber and its ISP partners. If you’re on a tight budget, consider Xfinity’s low-cost plans. If you desire fast uploads to go along with fast downloads, check into Utopia’s offerings, especially at the gig level. Both ISPs require some work to figure out the best plan for you. With Xfinity, suss out the details of contracts, equipment and data caps. With Utopia, you’ll need to pick out an ISP based on price, speed and customer service reputation. Quantum Fiber doesn’t have as wide a reach as Utopia, but it’s worthy of consideration thanks to its straightforward plans and speeds of up to 8,000Mbps in some parts of town.

Internet providers in West Valley City FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in West Valley City? Xfinity takes the crown for the cheapest ISP in West Valley City. The lowest monthly price comes with the cable ISP’s 150Mbps for $20, but it requires a one-year contract and doesn’t include equipment. For a better value, look to Xfinity’s $25-a-month 300Mbps plan with Wi-Fi gear included and no contract required.

Which internet provider in West Valley City offers the fastest plan? Utopia Fiber offers speeds up to 10,000Mbps. Not all of Utopia’s ISP partners offer that speed level, however. Check with Advanced Stream, Brigham.net, Intellipop, Miles Broadband, Sumo Fiber, Veracity Networks or Xmission. Sumo Fiber has the most affordable 10-gig plan at $200 monthly, with Utopia’s connection fee included.

Is fiber internet available in West Valley City? Fiber is widely available across West Valley City from Utopia Fiber and its ISP partners, as well as from Quantum Fiber. Utopia has the broadest coverage.