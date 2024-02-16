Best Internet Providers in St. George, Utah

What is the best internet provider in St. George, Utah?

Quantum Fiber is the best internet provider in St. George, offering fast upload and download speeds at competitive prices. Best of all, it includes a Price for Life guarantee on all its plans, so you don’t have to worry about your bill rising unexpectedly.

If you want the lowest prices, TDS Telecom is the cheapest internet provider in St. George. You’ll get 300Mbps for just $40 a month, but there’s a catch. Prices increase significantly after a year or two on all plans, and you’ll also pay $10 to $12 monthly for equipment.

Another good option is T-Mobile Home Internet, which offers wireless service in about a third of St. George. You’ll get download speeds up to 245Mbps for $60 a month, but you can save by bundling with a T-Mobile cellphone plan.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in St. George across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in St. George. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in St. George, Utah

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best internet provider in St. George, UT Our take - Quantum Fiber isn’t available everywhere -- coverage is highest in neighborhoods like Middleton and Little Valley -- but it’s an easy pick if you can get it. Like all fiber internet connections, you’ll get upload speeds that are just as fast as download speeds, which is key for activities like videoconferencing and online gaming. Quantum Fiber also provides a Price for Life guarantee on all its plans, so you won’t have to worry about your bill increasing after the promotional rate expires. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 609-6623 Check with Quantum Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons Availability limited to select areas

Plan selection varies by address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Quantum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month TDS Telecom Cheapest internet in St. George, UT Our take - TDS Telecom is available to 99% of households in St. George, according to FCC data. It’s primarily a cable internet provider, which means slower upload speeds, but TDS has started expanding its fiber service to neighborhoods like Bloomington and White Sands. While plans start at just $40 a month, each increases by $30 to $34 monthly after a year or two. But even with that hike factored in, TDS still provides solid speeds for the price. . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 474-3011 Check with TDS Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Key Info No data caps

no contracts

optional equipment fee

steep price increases Compare Check with TDS Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in St. George, UT Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet is a good alternative to the traditional ISPs in St. George. It only has one plan for $60 a month, and you’ll get download speeds up to 245Mbps. That’s plenty for most households, although wireless internet is inherently less reliable than a wired connection like cable or fiber. T-Mobile also offers a $10 to $20 monthly discount when you bundle with an eligible cellphone plan. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

St. George internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 Up to 100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 InfoWest Fixed wireless $55-$85 25-100Mbps None None None N/A Kayenta Technologies Fixed wireless $50-$120 40-400Mbps None None None N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 TDS Telecom Cable, fiber $40-$75 300-1,000Mbps $10-$12 None None N/A Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in St. George? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee TDS Telecom $40 300Mbps $10-$12 Kayenta Technologies $50 40Mbps None Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

halbergman / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in St. George

The best internet deals and top promotions in St. George depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

St. George internet providers, such as TDS Telecom and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Quantum Fiber, InfoWest and Kayenta Technologies, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in St. George Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type TDS 1Gig Fiber Internet $75 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber TDS 1Gig Internet $75 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in St. George

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to "yes" on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in St. George FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in St. George? Quantum Fiber is the best internet service provider in St. George. It offers fast, symmetrical speeds at good prices, and its Price for Life promotion guarantees that your bill won’t ever increase.

Is fiber internet available in St. George? Yes, fiber internet is available to 35% of households in St. George, according to FCC data. Quantum Fiber and TDS Telecom both offer fiber internet in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in St. George? TDS Telecom is the cheapest internet provider in St. George, with plans starting at $40 monthly for 300Mbps speeds. That said, the price increases to $74 a month in the second year.