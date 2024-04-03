Best Internet Providers in Murray, Utah

What is the best internet provider in Murray, Utah?

The best internet service provider in Murray is UTOPIA Fiber. This fiber network is owned by the city, which leases service to 14 different providers in the area. Each one offers slightly different plans, but you really can’t go wrong -- you’ll get fast service at a reasonable price no matter which one you choose.

If you’re looking for the lowest prices possible, Xfinity is cheapest internet provider in Murray. Plans start at just $20 per month for 150Mbps speeds. That probably sounds too good to be true, and in a way it is -- Xfinity’s prices increase significantly after a year or two (and sometimes both).

Another good option is wireless internet through T-Mobile or Verizon, but we would recommend it only if you already have a cellphone plan through one of them and can take advantage of bundling discounts.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Murray across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability.

Best internet in Murray, Utah

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 250 - 10,000 Mbps Price range $60 - $280 per month UTOPIA Fiber Best internet provider in Murray, UT Our take - The best internet provider in Murray isn't one provider exactly. It's UTOPIA, short for Utah Telecommunication Open Infrastructure Agency -- a group of 11 cities that operate a fiber-to-the-home network throughout the state. You'll pay $30 a month to them directly, then choose a plan from any of the 14 providers that use the network. The cheapest plan is from 250Mbps upload and download speed from Sumo Fiber for $30 monthly, bringing the total price to $60. As one Reddit user said, "UTOPIA is the way to go. I have had it for a year, it's cheap, fast and rarely down." Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no contracts

equipment costs vary

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Cheapest internet in Murray, UT Our take - You won't find many internet plans in the country cheaper than Xfinity's $20 monthly plan. You'll get 150Mbps download speed and 10Mbps upload speed for that price -- an excellent value for smaller households. Unfortunately, the price goes up to $35 per month in the second year and $54 in the third. Price hikes on the other Xfinity plans don't kick in until year three, but they're just as steep. Read full review Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Murray, UT Our take - Because fiber is available virtually everywhere in Murray, there's really only one good reason to opt for wireless internet. If you already have a cellphone plan with Verizon or T-Mobile, you could save up to $25 monthly by bundling with home internet. T-Mobile's speeds won't blow you away, but they're plenty for smaller households that don't connect a lot of devices at once. Read full review Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Murray internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink

Read full review DSL $55 Up to 100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Rise Broadband

Read full review Fixed wireless $55 25Mbps None None None 6.2 Starlink

Read full review Satellite $120 25-220Mbps $599 upfront None None 6.5 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 UTOPIA Fiber Fiber $60-$280 250-10,000Mbps Varies Varies Varies N/A Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 100-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Read full review Cable $20-$70 150-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB Optional 7

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Murray? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $20 150Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More

Read full review $35 300Mbps None Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None Xfinity Fast

Read full review $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

How to find internet deals and promotions in Murray

The best internet deals and top promotions in Murray depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Murray internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet, Xfinity and Verizon 5G Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including UTOPIA Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Murray Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type UTOPIA Fiber $230-$280 10,000Mbps 10,000Mbps Varies Fiber UTOPIA Fiber $70-$85 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Varies Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $70 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Xfinity Gigabit

Read full review $65 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Shop providers at my address

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Murray

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

