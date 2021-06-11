Tesla Model S Plaid arrives E3 2021 schedule Summer Game Fest Live Free Guy trailer with Ryan Reynolds Best gifts for Dad Millions more stimulus checks sent
Amazon Prime Day 2021: Tracking live deals everywhere as they happen

We're trying something new, and tracking live deals as they happen across the web today.

Between Father's Day, Prime Day, and the usual host of weekend deals, it's difficult to see what's actually a deal and what is just labeled as such. To help, we're firing up a live stream of deals right here in this article. Keep an eye on this page and we'll show you what's really worth buying. 

ECOVACS Deebot T8 Vaccum - $525

deebot
ECOVACS

If you're looking for a robot vaccum that won't accidentally slurp up a sock you've left on the ground, the Deebot will get you there for $275 off its standard price. 

Presto electric stuffed waffle maker - $38

screen-shot-2021-06-10-at-12-58-13-pm.png
Presto

Save $42 on one something that will absolutely change the way you do breakfast. 

Apple Watch Series 6 - $330

Apple Watch Series 6
César Salza / CNET en Español

It's not often you find $70 off on an Apple Watch, so you'd better take advantage of this deal while you can.