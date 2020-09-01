CNET también está disponible en español.

Where to get the Beyond Burger: TGI Friday's, Hardee's, Subway, Dunkin' and more

Find different variations of this meatless burger at national and regional chains.

beyond-burger-cross-section

A cross section of a Beyond Meat Burger.

 Beyond Meat

It'd be an understatement to say the plant-based food industry is booming. Veggie burgers have come a long way since their humble, crumbly soy and black-bean beginnings, and vegan cheese is on the rise, too.

beyond-burger

P.S. You can also get the Beyond Burger at many grocery stores and cook it yourself.

 Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, the company behind the popular Beyond Burger, shows no signs of slowing down: The company recently partnered with a meal kit company and expects to sell a lot more patties this year.

Read more: The best way to cook a Beyond Meat burger at home 

Wondering where you can get your hands on the coveted Beyond Burger in the US?

As of August 2020, you can shop a variety of Beyond Meat products online with the company's new e-commerce experience. The new direct-to-consumer platform offers the following Beyond Meat products: 

  • Burgers & Beef Combo Pack: A carton of 10 Beyond Burger patties and two one-pound packages of Beyond Beef ($54.99) 
  • Brats & Beef Combo Pack: A carton of 10 Beyond Sausage Original Brat links and two one-pound packages of Beyond Beef ($59.99) 
  • Beef Bulk PackSix one-pound packages of Beyond Beef ($71.99) 
  • Breakfast Sausage Variety PackOne 22-count carton of Classic Beyond Breakfast Sausage and one 22-count carton of Spicy Beyond Breakfast Sausage ($54.99) 
  • Go Beyond Trial PackOne package of Beyond Burgers (two 4-ounce patties), one package of Beyond Beef (one pound) one package of Beyond Sausage Original Brat (four links) and one package of Classic Beyond Breakfast Sausage (six patties) ($49.99) 
  • Cookout Classic (Limited Edition): Two 10-count cartons of Cookout Classic burgers, available while supplies last ($54.99)

You can also find Beyond Meat at these national and regional chains

