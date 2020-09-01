Beyond Meat

It'd be an understatement to say the plant-based food industry is booming. Veggie burgers have come a long way since their humble, crumbly soy and black-bean beginnings, and vegan cheese is on the rise, too.

Beyond Meat, the company behind the popular Beyond Burger, shows no signs of slowing down: The company recently partnered with a meal kit company and expects to sell a lot more patties this year.

Wondering where you can get your hands on the coveted Beyond Burger in the US?

As of August 2020, you can shop a variety of Beyond Meat products online with the company's new e-commerce experience. The new direct-to-consumer platform offers the following Beyond Meat products:

You can also find Beyond Meat at these national and regional chains

