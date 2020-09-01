It'd be an understatement to say the plant-based food industry is booming. Veggie burgers have come a long way since their humble, crumbly soy and black-bean beginnings, and vegan cheese is on the rise, too.
Beyond Meat, the company behind the popular Beyond Burger, shows no signs of slowing down: The company recently partnered with a meal kit company and expects to sell a lot more patties this year.
Read more: The best way to cook a Beyond Meat burger at home
Wondering where you can get your hands on the coveted Beyond Burger in the US?
As of August 2020, you can shop a variety of Beyond Meat products online with the company's new e-commerce experience. The new direct-to-consumer platform offers the following Beyond Meat products:
- Burgers & Beef Combo Pack: A carton of 10 Beyond Burger patties and two one-pound packages of Beyond Beef ($54.99)
- Brats & Beef Combo Pack: A carton of 10 Beyond Sausage Original Brat links and two one-pound packages of Beyond Beef ($59.99)
- Beef Bulk Pack: Six one-pound packages of Beyond Beef ($71.99)
- Breakfast Sausage Variety Pack: One 22-count carton of Classic Beyond Breakfast Sausage and one 22-count carton of Spicy Beyond Breakfast Sausage ($54.99)
- Go Beyond Trial Pack: One package of Beyond Burgers (two 4-ounce patties), one package of Beyond Beef (one pound) one package of Beyond Sausage Original Brat (four links) and one package of Classic Beyond Breakfast Sausage (six patties) ($49.99)
- Cookout Classic (Limited Edition): Two 10-count cartons of Cookout Classic burgers, available while supplies last ($54.99)
You can also find Beyond Meat at these national and regional chains
- Subway: In September 2019, you'll be able to get Beyond Meat on the meatball marinara sub sandwich at Subway. The sandwich will be available at 685 locations across the US and Canada for a limited time as part of a test run for plant-based options.
- Carl's Jr.: Beyond Meat's fast-food debut was at Carl's Jr., and you can now find the burger at nearly all of the locations.
- Dunkin': As of July 2019, Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) is selling breakfast sandwiches with Beyond Meat sausage patties at all of its Manhattan locations, with plans to make them available nationwide.
- Yard House: This national sports bar chain has the Beyond Burger on its menu at all 79 locations. It also serves Follow Your Heart vegan cheese too. Find a Yard House near you.
- TGI Friday's: This national chain started offering the Beyond Burger as a trial in 2017. Now, you can find it at nearly 500 locations. Find the closest TGI Friday's.
- Luna Grill: Find the Beyond Burger at this Mediterranean-inspired grill across its California and Texas locations.
- BurgerFi: BurgerFi offers the Beyond Beyond burger at each of its locations.
- Next Level Burger: Ask for the Beyond patty on any burger. Find your nearest location.
- Twin Peaks: The Beyond Burger is available at all 80 US locations. Find your local Twin Peaks.
- Black Bear Diner: Get the Beyond Burger from 130 locations across 13 states. Find the closest Black Bear Diner.
- Disney World: Not exactly a restaurant, but it's worth knowing that you can find the Beyond Burger and other vegan options throughout the park. Find it at Liberty Inn at Epcot, Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory in Disney's Port Orleans Resort and Fort Wilderness's Chuck Wagon.
- Hamburger Mary's: This coast-to-coast burger chain offers the Beyond Burger at all of its locations. Find one near you.
- Bareburger: Bareburger has a few fully vegan options on its menus, but you can also sub in the Beyond patty on any burger. Find the nearest Bareburger.
- VeggieGrill: Find the Beyond Burger, along with tons of other vegetarian options, at all Veggie Grill locations. Find one near you.
- Del Taco: OK, so you won't find a Beyond Burger at Del Taco, but you will find tacos and burritos made with Beyond Meat beef crumbles. Find the closest Del Taco.
- Showmar's: Find a Greek-inspired take on the Beyond Burger at all Showmar's locations. Find the nearest Showmar's.
- Carolina Ale House: Swap a beef patty for the Beyond patty on any burger at this southern chain's 30 locations. Find your local Carolina Ale House.
- Zinburger: This East Coast chain offers the Beyond Burger at all of its locations. Find one near you.
- Tim Hortons: This Canadian fast casual chain (with locations in the US) serves Beyond Meat burgers and breakfast sandwiches with Beyond Meat sausage patties.
- Courtyard by Marriott: The hotel offers the Beyond Burger and Beyond Meat Roasted Red Pepper Flatbread at its Bistro Bar in around 1,000 locations across North America.
- Hardee's: The fast-food chain will begin testing breakfast, lunch and dinner options including a Beyond Sausage Biscuit and an Original Beyond Thickburger for a limited time in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Kansas City, Missouri, starting Oct. 16.
- McDonald's: The Beyond Burger could be making its way to McDonald's. The fast-food chain is testing a P.L.T. (plant, lettuce, tomato) sandwich in 28 locations in Canada.
- KFC: The restaurant teamed up with Beyond Meat in August to test the plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken, along with boneless wings and nuggets.
Want to get your hands on the Impossible Burger instead? Find it at these 12 chain restaurants and order one of these 9 drool-worthy versions.
Smart home staff picks: Our favorite gear for the summerSee all photos
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Discuss: Where to get the Beyond Burger: TGI Friday's, Hardee's, Subway, Dunkin' and more
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.