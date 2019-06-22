9 droolworthy Impossible Burgers you can order right now

Impossible Foods

Let's face it -- the Impossible Burger is one of the most delectable plant-based burgers to ever exist. There are chefs around the world using Impossible patties in place of beef to make some of the most delicious-looking burgers I've ever seen.

There are now several thousands local restaurant slinging Impossible Burgers, and some of the most drool-worthy are from independent restaurants and local chains. But if there are no local spots near you, there are plenty of fast food, fast casual and nationwide chain restaurants that serve them too.

Here are some of the best Impossible Burgers served across the States you can get and, more importantly, what they look like in real life.

From looks alone, I wouldn't know this wasn't a beef burger.

Someday soon it will be available across the US, but for now you can get this Impossible Whopper in the San Francisco Bay Area, Miami, St. Louis and a few other cities. Find the closest Burger King that serves the Impossible Whopper here.

To be honest, finding a great photo of the White Castle Impossible sliders wasn't easy -- this was the only one that made me wish I lived in the same state as a White Castle.

An Impossible Burger with double cheese and a side of arcade games? Yes please.

You can swap a beef patty for an Impossible patty on any of Red Robin's burgers.

This is burger looks a bit boring, especially by Cheesecake Factory standards. But all of those veggies are a good base for a piece of cheesecake later.

Look, I tried to find a beautiful picture of an Applebee's Impossible Burger. I'm not saying they don't exist, but this was the best I could find.

I bought this burger at one of the SF locations and can confirm it was delicious. You can swap an Impossible patty for a meat patty on any of Umami's burgers.

Sarah Mitroff/CNET

Not actually burgers, but...

I don't know that I've ever had Little Caesar's, but I wouldn't turn down this Impossible Supreme Pizza.

You can get Impossible ground beef on Qdoba's tacos, burritos, burrito bowls -- basically as a "meat" option for everything on the menu.