Trouble Sleeping?These House Plants Will Help You Sleep Better

If you find it challenging to go to sleep (or stay asleep), know you're not alone. A whopping 70 million Americans have chronic sleep problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These sleep disorders can also take a toll on your overall well-being. Lack of sleep can lead to stress, distractions and even poor health -- which is why it's so important to get the proper amount of sleep each night.

Several factors go into a good night of sleep, including good sleep hygiene and a structured bedtime routine. Another natural way to find better sleep is to look into what plants promote sleep. Yes, plants can have a positive outcome on your sleep hygiene! Here's what you need to know about plants for sleep.

Plants to keep in your bedroom for better sleep

Filling your room with plants can do more than make the room pretty. Certain plants can help you sleep -- whether it's their aromatics or air-purifying capabilities. Here are the best plants for sleep.

Gardenia

Research has found that consuming crocetin from the gardenia plant before bed may lead to better quality sleep. You may not need to actually be eating your plants (in fact, you probably shouldn't), to get these positive effects. Simply having gardenia in your room and letting their aroma surround you could also help you sleep.

Lavender

Lavender has long been lauded as a natural method to help with sleep. One study found that inhaling lavender while falling asleep has the potential to improve sleep quality. You could do this with lavender essential oil, a lavender plant by your bed or dried lavender as potpourri. If you find this aroma works for you, you could even double down and use multiple sources of lavender scent.

Golden pothos

Golden pothos may help you sleep and are also great for air purification. As part of NASA's Clean Air Study, these plants are proven to purify the air in your bedroom while you're sleeping (and the rest of the time!). The plant helps remove toxins from the air, which provides a clean, safe breathing environment for sleeping.

Jasmine

Studies have shown that inhaling the scent of jasmine while trying to fall asleep has been conducive to more restful nights. In one study, those who fell asleep smelling jasmine woke up feeling less anxious and reported sleeping more peacefully.

Peace lily

Also part of NASA's Clean Air Study is the peace lily, which can purify the air. This plant -- which is toxic when ingested -- can keep toxins out of the air in your bedroom, making a cleaner environment to breathe in while you sleep.

Passion flower

There is research around using passion flower to beat anxiety and insomnia, though it's largely from ingesting passion flower medicinally. This flower has been called on for years to help with sleep, and it is believed that simply having these flowers in your room for aromatic purposes may also have a similar positive effect on a sleep cycle.

Aloe

One of the great things about aloe plants is that it's multifunctional. It releases oxygen and absorbs carbon dioxide (like most house plants), plus provides medicinal value for minor burns. This is a good plant to have around for both of those purposes -- and the air-purification factor makes it great for in the bedroom to keep your air clean while you sleep.

Snake plant

Another solid option for air purification is the snake plant. You'll find this in NASA's Clean Air Study because of how good it is at keeping the air clean. A snake plant is a go-to source for purifying formaldehyde, trichloroethylene and benzene in the air -- chemicals you don't want to breathe in while you sleep.

English ivy

If breathing during the night is a concern for you, try putting English ivy in your bedroom. Research has shown that this plant can improve breathing issues related to asthma while you're sleeping. It's also a go-to for air purification.

Spider plant

Another great air purifier is a spider plant. The NASA Clean Air Study found that spider plants are a good choice for removing formaldehyde from the air. And like any other house plant, they increase the oxygen and soak up carbon dioxide.

Bamboo palm

The bamboo palm can also be found on NASA's Clean Air Study for its air purification powers. This plant has been proven to tackle benzene, trichloroethylene and formaldehyde in the air. Stick one of these plants in the corner of your bedroom for a fun pop of decor -- all while making for a better night of sleep.

Valerian

Studies have shown that inhaling this plant's aroma before bed can help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Keep one of these sleeping plants on your bedside table so you can smell the flowers as you're falling asleep and continue breathing in their scent all through the night. A valerian supplement may also help reduce the time it takes you to fall asleep.

Rubber plant

A rubber tree plant (also known as ficus elastica), like other indoor plants, will put out oxygen and soak up carbon dioxide while you're sleeping. Studies have linked common house plants to overall health, including lowering stress levels and improving sleep, making this a good sleep plant to try out.

Jade plant

Yet another house plant that's going to clean your air is a jade plant. These attractive plants that help you sleep can be dotted around your room to clean up the air by secreting oxygen and soaking up carbon dioxide and other toxins that may be floating around while you sleep. Keeping the air clean while you sleep is important to help your breathing during the night so you can stay asleep soundly.

