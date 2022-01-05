Sleep Number

CES

Sleep Number is synonymous with sleep tech, and the company is back at it again with new products, including new furniture, designed to tap science and technology to improve your nightly sleep and overall health, especially for aging adults.

At this week's CES 2022 in Las Vegas -- five years after the original Smart Bed 360 was unveiled -- the company announced its newest Smart Bed 360 and furniture to go with it.

Sleep Number said it analyzed 13 billion hours of sleep data to make the newest edition of the 360 Smart Bed better at sensing and delivering information about your sleeping patterns, what they mean for your health and what you can do to improve them. The company even sees a future in which the new 360 Smart Bed is able to alert you about possible risks of illnesses or conditions based on your nightly sleep patterns and data.

The new Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed mattress uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to monitor your sleeping patterns, detect changes or possible red flags and offer actionable advice to a person or caregiver that can improve conditions. The Smart Bed 360 will adjust to your body as you move through life changes, and insights provided may be more impressive than you expect. The company said that the mattress could someday detect important health conditions like sleep disorders or cardiac issues, but it doesn't yet have FDA clearance to do so. If this is true, this would make the bed's technology fairly impressive.

Here's what is new with the upcoming Smart Bed 360:

New multi-sensor technologies

Improved software capabilities



New AI and machine learning algorithms

High-tech textiles, antimicrobial properties

Graphite infused foam that "moves air" through the sleep surface to keep you comfortable

Compatibility with new add-on accessories like lights and mobility aids

You expect software updates and improved technology in a product upgrade reveal, but the add-on furniture is a newly introduced concept that I think is the main differentiator between this and the original Smart Bed 360. With the accessory add-ons, it just makes sleeping and lounging a more comfortable experience.

Sleep Number

Here's a full list of the features of the new furniture you can add to your Smart Bed 360:

Mobility aids for help getting in and out of bed

Individual audio and noise reduction technology

Ambient lighting for circadian rhythm

Individual adjustable reading lights

Integrated charging and storage pocket

If you bought all the furniture, it would look like a souped-up bed frame fit with shelves and lighting. The purpose, however, is to create a better sleep environment for sleepers with more specialized needs or those in later life stages.

Sleep Number's 360 smart beds will be available in 2023, and prices will start at $1,099. Prices for furniture haven't yet been released.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.