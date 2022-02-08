Save 30% on robes, sleep masks and more during Gravity Blankets' cozy Valentine's sale

Gravity Blanket

Is there anything better than a warm, fuzzy robe on a cold morning? How about a weighted fleece robe that also helps reduce anxiety and promote relaxation? If you're still looking for that perfect Valentine's gift, we've got a cozy offer you won't want to miss. Now through Feb. 15, Gravity Blankets is offering 30% off on select robes, sheets and other bedding accessories.

While there are no actual weighted blankets included in this sale, there are other sleep accessories that employ the same technology. Essentially, the added weight mimics the feeling of being swaddled or hugged, reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation. You can try it out in this , on sale for $97 (save $33), or this , which is just $30 right now, $10 off it regular price. There are plenty of other bedding accessories on sale as well, including this , a $24 discount, and these comfy , on sale for $63 (save $27).

