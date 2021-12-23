Nolah mattress holiday sale: Save big and sleep sound

Nolah/Screenshot by CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The holidays are here and a deals are everywhere. One place that many of us tend to neglect during the holidays is ourselves. It can be easy to get swept up in the hustle and bustle of shopping and spending time with loved ones, but all the rush can be exhausting. As we approach 2022 remember to invest in yourself make sure you're getting a great sleep. If it's time to upgrade your mattress, .

You can save on high quality bedding right now with up to $700 off the , which has earned multiple awards including Most Comfortable Mattress and Best Mattress for Side Sleepers 2021. Or, if you're looking spend less and still get maximum comfort, grab the . There are more mattresses on sale, too, and Nolah is offering two squishy pillows free with purchase (a $198 value). They'll be automatically added in your cart when you select a mattress.

These deals are priced for a queen size mattress, but all sizes are offering discounts through Dec 26. If you're unsure about ordering a mattress online, rest assured that you can . There are also great deals on adjustable bases, with a , which features voice control, underbed ambient lighting, chargers, massage and more. Start the year off right by taking control of your sleep and cash in on these savings while you can.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.