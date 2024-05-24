Could L-Theanine Be the Solution to Sleepless Nights?

The state of sleep in the US isn't great. In fact, according to a 2022 Gallup Survey, 1 in 3 US adults report having poor sleep. This has led many people to resort to sleep aids to catch up on sleep. If you're looking for a more natural supplement to help you get some rest, L-theanine may be worth looking into.

According to recent studies, one of the main benefits of L-theanine is it improves your sleep quality. Having great sleep elevates many aspects of your health, from helping you manage stress better to having lower blood pressure and improved cognitive abilities. Our guide covers what L-theanine is, expert insights and other health benefits.

What is L-theanine?

L-theanine is an amino acid discovered in black and green tea leaves, basidiomycete fungus and certain mushrooms. The Cleveland Clinic states your body needs 20 amino acids to function well. Some of the duties amino acids take on include breaking down food, repairing damaged tissue, providing energy, building muscle, boosting your immune health and producing hormones.

It's why L-theanine, along with a healthy lifestyle, can balance out some of the stresses you endure while improving your sleep quality. You can drink L-theanine in white or green teas or matcha. You can also buy it in pill form.

ATU Images/Getty Images

Research studies supporting the use of L-theanine for sleep

One of the biggest perks of using L-theanine is improved sleep quality. A 2018 study found people experienced better sleep after taking 450 to 900 mg of L-theanine daily for eight weeks. The study noted that for people who had severe sleep disorders like insomnia, it didn't show any improvements.

Benefits of using L-theanine for sleep

Here are some of the many benefits of using L-theanine:

Improved sleep quality

When you take L-theanine, it alters other neurotransmitters in your brain, increasing the production of GABA, dopamine and serotonin. In turn, your mind feels calmer. It also gives you more positive feelings while helping you maintain healthy sleep quality.

Dr. Yoshua Quinones, an internal medicine physician, adds, "It enhances both REM and non-REM sleep stages and can counteract caffeine's stimulatory effects, promoting a balanced state conducive to sleep. These mechanisms collectively enhance overall sleep quality without causing drowsiness."

Reduced anxiety and stress levels

Another way L-theanine improves sleep quality is by reducing anxious feelings. L-theanine increases the production of serotonin and dopamine. Serotonin is like your body's inner cheerleader, promoting good feelings while evening out anxiety. When your body has healthy serotonin levels, you feel calmer and less anxious. This mindset can help you sleep better.

Fewer disruptions during sleep

When you take L-theanine, it may help your body produce more dopamine. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that impacts your brain in several different ways. It improves your body's control over mood, sleep and movement. Because your body is more relaxed thanks to serotonin, it has better control due to increased dopamine levels; you can experience better sleep quality with fewer interruptions.

Non-addictive nature of L-theanine

Because L-theanine isn't an addictive substance, you don't have to worry about your body going through withdrawals like you would with alcohol or other drugs. These withdrawals can impede sleep, as they create stress, anxiety and restlessness.

Side effects and drawbacks of L-theanine

It's best to take L-theanine in small doses for up to eight weeks. If you take larger doses or remain on it for longer, you can experience some minor side effects, such as headaches, feeling drowsy, diarrhea, nausea and trouble focusing. If you take more than 900 mg daily for prolonged periods, you could also experience liver toxicity.

Furthermore, L-theanine might interact with some medications. If you're on blood pressure medications, it's vital to consult with your physician before you start a daily regimen.

Expert insights on L-theanine for sleep

Marilee Clemons, Pharm.D and clinical associate lecturer at the University of Toledo remarks, "L-theanine in my opinion is a great nootropic to use, but there's a caveat when using nootropics and that is that they have to be used in combination with other things to see effect. Nootropics are not pharmacologic drugs that cause an effect nearly immediately. They are compounds/chemicals that can lead to an effect when used in combination with other things such as healthy eating, exercise, strength training, meditation, good sleep, etc."

She adds, " Essentially, you won't notice stress relief if you're not engaged in other mental health activities. This is why you see mixed results in the clinical evidence."

If you're interested in trying it but don't know what the proper dosage should be, Dr. Christopher Hollingsworth, a general and vascular surgeon recommends," The most common starting dosage of L-theanine is 200 mg. People will most frequently get this dosage of L-theanine if they're tea drinkers. A cup of black or green tea contains around 20 mg of L-theanine." You can have a cup of tea containing L-theanine right before bed for maximized effectiveness.

MICROGEN IMAGES/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

Other potential health benefits of L-theanine beyond sleep

Along with sleep, here are other health benefits when coupled with a healthy lifestyle:

Improved cognitive function

When you take L-theanine, it increases alpha brain waves. Alpha brain waves help you feel calmer without the drowsy effect. In turn, your mind is sharper and concentrates easier because you don't have stress or anxiety chipping away at your focus. Some medical studies mirror these statements, indicating that L-theanine improves attention.

Immune system support

There are several ways L-theanine improves immune support. Studies found it can regulate immune cytokines secretion. Cytokines have the job of controlling the activity and growth of other cells in your body. They can also send signals to tell your body's immune system to get to work to reduce inflammation or ward off illnesses.

Another way L-theanine helps your immune system is through the regulation of γδ T cells and priming of T-lymphocyte cells. By achieving both, it allows your body to respond better to illnesses.

Reduced blood pressure

Taking L-theanine promotes feelings of calm, which can reduce stress. Stress is an indicator of rising blood pressure. Studies show that when people take L-theanine, it can inhibit blood pressure spikes after completing mental tasks, compared to a control group taking a placebo. With that said, if you're on blood pressure medicine, you'll want to consult with your primary care physician before taking L-theanine, as you don't want your blood pressure to dip too low.

Weight loss

Since you can take it in tea form, L-theanine is a wise alternative to a snack when you're on a calorie-reducing or restricted diet. When you drink it in green tea, you'll notice a umami flavor. This flavor can reduce your appetite, resulting in weight loss.

On top of this, L-theanine helps you reduce stress and anxiety. Not only can this curb behaviors like snacking absently, but it can also reduce the production of cortisol, the stress hormone. Too much cortisol can result in weight gain.

Too long; didn't read?

L-theanine offers many health benefits and improves sleep quality. It does this through the increased production of serotonin and dopamine. Serotonin allows your body to relax, while dopamine helps your body regulate functions better, like sleep. In turn, you can experience more restful sleep with fewer interruptions.

Before taking L-theanine, you'll want to consult with your doctor. Your doctor can outline a treatment plan that helps you maximize L-theanine's use while avoiding any drug interactions.