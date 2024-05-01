Electrolyte Hacks: How to Stay Hydrated and Energized All Day

Last year was the hottest year on record, and 2024 could be even hotter. With summer coming soon, it's important to be more mindful of hydration than usual. You should take extra care if you have certain health conditions like asthma, heart disease, diabetes, or are elderly or pregnant. Your body is 60% water, so it's important to hydrate on a regular basis, especially when temperatures outside are high. Other effective ways to stay hydrated include eating foods like watermelon and cucumbers and adding electrolytes to your water.

Electrolytes can be found in some bottled water, sports drinks, other beverages and as a powdered supplement. They're sometimes necessary when regular water isn't enough. Usually, athletes are the target audience for these products since they need to consume more electrolytes to replenish any minerals they lose through sweat. But there are times the average person can benefit from them as well.

You should be mindful of your electrolyte levels during super hot weather when you're more susceptible to dehydration, heatstroke or heat exhaustion. You can get electrolytes in various ways, so you aren't stuck drinking a sports drink if it's not your thing.

Here's what you need to know about electrolytes, how they function and the best ways to replenish them.

What are electrolytes?



Simply put, electrolytes are essential minerals found in your blood, sweat and urine. They carry a positive or negative electrical charge used during the metabolic process and are responsible for controlling your nervous system, contracting your muscles, keeping you hydrated and helping regulate your body's acid/base, aka your pH levels. If this number is too high or too low, it throws off your pH and can cause an imbalance. A healthy pH level is between 7.36 to 7.44.

Electrolytes created within your body include sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, phosphate, chloride and bicarbonate. You lose these key minerals when you are dehydrated, which can make you feel ill and cause other negative side effects.

What does an electrolyte imbalance look like?

In order to keep your body functioning at its best, your electrolytes need to be well balanced, or in homeostasis. Fluid intake and output, acid-base balance, hormone secretion and normal cell function all impact electrolyte balance.

"Not having enough electrolytes can lead to fatigue, headaches, nausea, blood pressure changes and muscle cramps," explains John Frigo, a National Strength and Conditioning Association certified trainer and running coach. This is especially true if you're active in excess heat, which can speed up electrolyte loss.

Electrolytes are typically lost through fluids, such as sweat or through the GI tract. When you exercise for long periods of time, one of the key electrolytes lost through sweat is sodium. Sodium and chloride are the two main electrolytes that work together to transport fluid throughout your body and keep the pH stable... which is why it's important to stay hydrated and keep your electrolytes up.

Overall, Frigo says if you eat a nutritious diet with plenty of whole foods, you'll get most of the electrolytes you need through your diet. But illnesses such as diarrhea or vomiting can cause loss of electrolytes and dehydrate you, putting your system at risk.

Electrolyte imbalances are common in older adults as well as people with a history of kidney disease, heart failure, acute pancreatitis, respiratory failure, eating disorders, burns and more. If you're at risk of electrolyte imbalance, it's especially important to replenish electrolytes through foods or drinks containing sodium, chloride, potassium, calcium or magnesium.

Just likelosing electrolytes is bad for your body, your health can also be at risk if you have too many electrolytes. Conditions such as hyperchloremia (excess chloride), hyperkalemia (excess potassium) and hypernatremia (excess sodium) can result from dehydration, excess sweating or GI fluid loss, or as a side effect from certain medications or other health conditions.

Electrolyte imbalance symptoms

Although electrolyte imbalance symptoms can vary depending on the type of imbalance, there are common symptoms to look out for:

Fatigue

Confusion

Nausea

Irregular heartbeat

Dizziness

Muscle spasms

Vomiting

Abdominal cramps

If you suspect you have an electrolyte imbalance, you can get an electrolyte panel, a blood test from your doctor that measures your electrolyte levels. If the test finds that you do have an imbalance, your doctor can recommend a treatment to get you back on track.

The best way to get electrolytes

According to Morgyn Clair, a registered dietitian, foods that contain electrolytes include fruits and vegetables, such as spinach, citrus, watermelon, and other leafy greens. However, if you need a quick way to boost your electrolyte levels, drinking electrolyte-infused waters, coconut water, sports drinks, Pedialyte, mixing electrolyte tablets or powders with water are all good options. If you opt for a sports drink, though, it's important to be aware of its sugar content. A standard size bottle (12 ounces) can contain over 20 grams of added sugar, which is more than half of what is recommended to consume in a day.

Although drinks like Gatorade are generally marketed towards athletes, a better alternative for workouts would be an electrolyte supplement, such as some of CNET's top sports drinks like Nuun Endurance or Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier. These tend to be lower in sugar, and consist of all the minerals your body needs immediately. If you're sensitive to caffeine, make sure to read the label because some brands may infuse products with caffeine or similar energy-boosting ingredients.

The bottom line



Electrolytes are an important aspect of our health that shouldn't be neglected. They're responsible for some major functions in your body, and having an imbalance can be detrimental to your health. Although the average person can keep their electrolytes balanced with a healthy diet and proper hydration, it's good to know about other avenues in case you need a quick fix after a sweaty workout or a bout of illness.

If you're concerned about your electrolyte levels and they seem consistently off, it's best to consult with a doctor who can provide the right tests and give you a proper diagnosis.