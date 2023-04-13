10 Best Foods for Hair Growth

Getting your hair to look the way you want isn't always an easy task. Whether it's graying, thinning or just not growing, you may wish you could just wave a magic wand to get it to look healthy and strong again.

But, like so many of our physical features, our hair is a product of many factors. Genetics, our environment, stress and more determine how healthy our hair looks and how well it grows. You can control some, but not all, of these factors. But there's one lifestyle choice that plays a significant role: your diet.

Several nutrients have been linked to healthy hair growth, including protein, riboflavin, biotin, vitamin C, vitamin A, omega-3 fatty acids and iron. And you can increase all of these by eating some of the best foods for hair growth.

Best foods for healthy hair growth

RUNSTUDIO/DigitalVision/Getty Images

As with any nutritional choices, the best thing you can do for your hair is to eat a balanced diet rich in a variety of nutrients, vitamins and minerals. Supplements may help, but it's far better to get the necessary nutrients naturally. If you want to focus on foods for healthy hair, here are 10 of the best.

Spinach

Spinach is packed with nutrients and should be a staple of any healthy diet. It's especially helpful for hair growth because it's loaded with vitamins A and C, along with a healthy dose of iron.

Iron is particularly important for red blood cell growth, which aids in oxygen supply throughout your body. Studies have also linked hair loss with iron deficiencies. Vitamin C, meanwhile, helps your body absorb iron. Finally, vitamin A is also critical for cell growth, though it's important not to overdo this as it can actually lead to hair loss and other problems. That's why spinach, rather than a supplement, is a great source of these nutrients.

Fatty fish

Many nutritionists rave about the benefits of fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, or herring. Not only are they rich sources of protein, a key ingredient in hair growth, but they also come loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D.

Omega-3 fatty acids are critical for cell growth and function and have been correlated with reduced hair loss in some studies. Vitamin D needs further analysis, but some research has shown a relationship between vitamin D deficiency and sparse body hair.

Avocados

Avocados are another commonly touted health food, and they're one of many foods that can help hair growth. Not only are they rich in essential fatty acids like olive oil and nuts, but avocados are also a prime source of vitamin E.

Vitamin E is an antioxidant. Like vitamin C and other antioxidants, it can protect cells from damaging free radicals. More research is needed on its effect on hair growth, but one study showed a 34.5% increase in hair growth among participants who took a vitamin E supplement.

Eggs

Eggs are well documented as a powerful source of protein, which we've already noted as an essential nutrient for healthy hair. Specifically, eggs contain biotin, a vitamin that helps in the body's production of keratin, a protein that's important for hair growth. It's much better to get biotin from food sources than from supplements, too, as supplements often include excessive amounts of this vitamin.

Greek yogurt

You may be surprised to see yogurt on our list of hair-growth foods, but it's a great one to add to your diet for this purpose. Generally, yogurt is a good source of protein. But Greek yogurt has it in spades, packing 20 grams into a typical 7-ounce serving. It also includes a healthy dose of zinc, a mineral that's been linked with hair growth, and riboflavin, another key vitamin for cell growth.

Sweet potatoes

As a superb source of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, sweet potatoes are widely lauded as a "superfood" that should be a dietary staple. And, thanks to their high concentration of beta-carotene, they're also a particularly great food for healthy hair. That's because the body converts beta carotene into vitamin A, which we've already noted as an important ingredient for healthy hair growth.

Oysters

It may not be easy to get good oysters where you live. But if you have access to good seafood, oysters are a strong choice for one of the best foods to promote hair growth.

Oysters are loaded with zinc, an important mineral that supports many bodily functions. Zinc deficiency has been associated not only with numerous skin disorders but also with hair loss. Evidence shows that one type of hair loss, known as telogen effluvium, may be particularly tied to deficiencies in zinc and vitamin D.

Seeds and nuts

If you're looking for simple snack foods for healthy hair, seeds and nuts make an easy addition to any diet. There are so many different kinds to choose from, and various seeds and nuts provide powerful doses of the nutrients we've already discussed. Flaxseeds and chia seeds are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, while sunflower seeds are chock full of vitamin E and iron. All nuts and seeds are rich in protein to aid in hair growth, too.

Beans and other legumes

Legumes such as beans, lentils, and peanuts also make great hair-growth foods. They're not only full of plant-based proteins, but they also serve as a good source of other key nutrients like zinc, iron and biotin. One cup of black beans, for instance, contains around 2 milligrams of zinc, while 28 grams of peanuts contain almost 5 milligrams of biotin, both around 10% to 20% of the recommended daily intake for most adults.

Oranges

Last but not least on our list of best foods for hair growth are citrus fruits. Oranges, in particular, are powerhouses of vitamin C. As noted above, this essential vitamin helps your body absorb iron, so it's critical to keep a healthy dose of it in your diet. The good news is that one navel orange contains the entire recommended daily intake of vitamin C for the typical adult.