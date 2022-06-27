Are Hair Growth Vitamins Worth the Money?

Hair loss can happen for various reasons, including hormones, medications or vitamin deficiency. If you've noticed your hair is thinning or more brittle than before, you may be looking into hair growth products or vitamin supplements to help restore it. Vitamins for hair growth aim to strengthen your hair and promote new growth. But do they really work?

The research behind miracle hair growth supplements is lacking. However, there is truth behind supplementing vitamin deficiencies and hair health. Supplements aren't the only factor you should consider for hair growth, though, as they are only a supplement to your diet. However, they are a good option for some. Here's what to know.

Do hair growth vitamins work?

The short answer is… it's complicated. No clinical studies definitively back vitamin supplements that restore hair growth and prevent further loss. A vitamin supplement's ability to help hair health comes down to what is causing the hair loss. If it's because of medications you are on or medical conditions, vitamins for hair growth aren't going to help. Some vitamin supplements for hair growth do help strengthen and restore hair shine, but typically only if your problem is a vitamin deficiency. They will not improve your hair growth if you do not have a vitamin deficiency.

Hair growth vitamins can also contribute to keeping hair healthy. But while they can help with appearance and strength, they won't give you Rapunzel-like hair. Many of the nutrients in these supplements are related to hair growth (like biotin and vitamins A, C and E). That doesn't mean that taking these vitamins will make your hair grow back longer and thicker.

kazmulka/Getty Images

What vitamins are good for hair growth?

Unhealthy hair can present in several ways, though the most common characteristics are hair thinning, brittle and weak strands, dullness and lack of growth. The best vitamins for hair growth are chock-full of nutrients like biotin, vitamin C and vitamin E. There are many essential vitamins and minerals that play a role in hair health, including but not limited to:

If you aren't getting what you need from your diet, whether because of dietary limitations or medical conditions that impact the gastrointestinal tract, vitamin supplements can help fill the gaps.

Svitlana Romadina/Getty Images

Should you buy hair growth vitamins?



The best vitamins for hair growth aren't worth the money unless you have a vitamin deficiency. They aren't a magic capsule key to commercial-ready hair, and they aren't something you want to take too much of.

In some cases, changes in your lifestyle and diet can help more than vitamins can. Vitamins are supposed to be supplements to your diet, not a replacement. Diets low in calories, fat and protein can contribute to unhealthy hair and hair loss known as telogen effluvium. Don't worry: Telogen effluvium hair loss is typically reversible once your diet is corrected.

Overall, you'd be better off focusing on what you eat and your lifestyle rather than relying on vitamins for hair growth. Make sure your diet is well-rounded and includes protein, vegetables and healthy fats. Giving your body what it needs to function properly is the best thing you can do for hair growth.

Hair growth vitamins don't really work for the average person. However, if your hair is brittle or weak due to age or a vitamin deficiency, vitamin supplements for hair growth may help bring some of that natural shine back.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.