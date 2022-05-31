6 Best Vitamins for Hair, Skin and Nails

If your hair has been thinning or your skin isn't as radiant as it used to be, you might need a supplement to recapture that natural shine. Hair, skin and nail vitamins contain nutrients that can supplement or prevent vitamin deficiencies that may be affecting your health. There are a ton of vitamin supplements available, however, and not all will be the best choice for you. These six hair, skin and nail vitamins offer significant benefits and have the most positive reviews among their customers.

Before we dive into the good stuff, I want to make a quick note on units of measurement. Unfortunately, it's not standardized. Depending on the company, the label may have nutrients listed in milligrams or micrograms -- which can be confusing. One milligram (mg) is equal to 1,000 micrograms (mcg). So it's common to see content for biotin in the thousands when listed in mcg.

Olly Olly Undeniable Beauty gummy vitamins promote hair, skin and nail health with key ingredients biotin, vitamin C, vitamin E and keratin. Vitamin E has been linked to treating eczema by suppressing inflammation. Vitamin C aids in collagen production and UV skin protection. Olly Undeniable Beauty Hair, Skin and Nails vitamins contain a large dose of biotin at 2,500 mcg. I was also glad to see 50 mg keratin included in the Olly Undeniable Beauty vitamin. Keratin is the basic component in our hair, skin and nails. While the research into the effectiveness of taking additional keratin supplements is lacking, it's a good option for people with a keratin deficiency. Olly is naturally flavored and colored with sweet potatoes, apples, cherries, radish, carrot and blueberry juices. Reviews of Olly suggest these grapefruit-flavored gummies taste good. Note that some reviewers say the smell is off-putting in some batches. I like Olly because of the depth of the product line. If you're looking for a vitamin that only targets hair or nail health, you have that option. Price: $13 for 60 gummies Dosage: Two gummies daily Olly vitamin best features: Products from Olly are third-party tested and are NSF certificated.

Olly gummy vitamins are affordable at $13 for a 30-day supply. Things to consider: Olly gummy vitamins are not suitable for vegans as they contain gelatin.

Each serving contains 2 grams of added sugar. Not the highest I've seen, but something to consider before purchasing.

Amazon If you want a one-and-done approach to your vitamin, keep Revly Hair, Skin and Nail Complex in mind. Amazon's answer to other vitamins on the market, Revly only costs $10 for a 90-day supply, making it the most affordable hair, skin and nail vitamin on the list. Revly also has an extensive ingredient list which includes a hefty dose of biotin at 2000 mcg per serving. There are also a few ingredients you won't see from other vitamins -- like horsetail, methylsulfonylmethane (or MSM) and gotu kola, which have been linked to good joint health and anti-aging, respectively. In addition to potentially decreasing blood pressure, gotu kola may also stimulate collagen production. You'll also find green tea extract in this vitamin. A study has found that green tea extract may treat hair loss. Note that some people prefer their vitamins without any additives. If you're one of them, this is not the vitamin for you. Revly's hair, skin and nail vitamin doesn't include vitamins outside of biotin and other vitamins. Price: $10 for 90 capsules Dosage: One capsule each day Revly vitamin best features: Revly is the budget hair, skin and nail vitamin. You get 90 doses for only $10.

In addition to being gluten- and lactose-free, Revly hair, skin and nail vitamins are vegan-friendly. Things to consider: Revly has herbs and extracts that some may not want in their multivitamin.

It's not clear if Revly is third-party tested.

Nutrafol Nutrafol Women is a vitamin that targets hair growth and thickness by targeting the causes of thinning hair -- like your stress levels and nutrition. It contains medical-grade ingredients, including collagen, maca, astaxanthin and saw palmetto. In addition to vitamins A, C, and D, you get 3,000 mcg of biotin in this vitamin. Nutrafol has been clinically studied and shown to promote hair regrowth by 80% over time. Nutrafol says results will be noticeable in three to six months. The thing I like most about Nutrafol is that you don't have just one option; there are several hair supplements to choose from. You can take Nutrafol's hair wellness quiz to find the best fit for you. For instance, if your hair loss is hormonally related, Nutrafol Women's Balance vitamin is the best choice. Nutrafol hair supplements have the highest vitamin levels on the list, which means they are more expensive at $88 for a 120-capsule bottle. With a four-capsule dosage, that's only a 30-day supply. You can opt for monthly delivery through Nutrafol and knock that price down to $79. Price: $88 for 120 capsules Dosage: Four capsules a day Nutrafol vitamin best features: These vitamins are third-party tested to ensure there are no heavy metals or chemicals.

Nutrafol offers a helpful hair wellness quiz that matches you with which supplement is best suited for your hair loss. Things to consider: Nutrafol is significantly more expensive than other options on the list.

Four capsules a day is more than some may want to manage.

Garden of Life If you're shopping for an organic hair, skin and nail vitamin supplement, Garden of Life mykind Organic Collagen Builder may be what you're looking for. According to Garden of Life's website, this hair, skin and nail vitamin helps restore and maintain your body's collagen, keratin, and elastin levels. It's both vegan and organic, and made from whole food ingredients like blended fruit and vegetables. Like other hair, skin and nail vitamins, you get a modest dose of vitamin A (40% of daily value), vitamin C (50% of daily value) and vitamin E (15% of daily value). You do get a significant amount of biotin at 2,500 mcg per serving. Like Revly, you'll also find green tea extract in this product. Price: $35 for 60 tablets Dosage: Two tablets a day Garden of Life vitamin best features: These vitamins are both certified vegan and organic.

Garden of Life Collagen Builder is made from 30 whole foods.

Customer reviews have positive comments about hair and nail health after taking. Things to consider: Garden of Life's hair, skin and nail vitamins are not third-party tested to ensure purity.

The tablet is large and people who have trouble swallowing pills may have to break them in half.

Persona Persona Nutrition offers some of the best opportunities to personalize hair, skin and nail vitamins. It's a vitamin subscription service, so you don't have to worry about running out. They come in convenient daily packs that will be shipped to your home. You start by taking Persona's extensive assessment, which asks about your health concerns, allergies, and diet. This helps match your needs with the supplements offered. The hair, skin and nail vitamin from Persona aims to smooth fine lines, hydrate your skin and help your hair and nails grow with a balance of ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid and horsetail extract. Persona has the one of the highest biotin content on the list at 5 mg or 5,000 mcg. With Persona, you can create a regiment of supplements that address the vitamin and minerals you are lacking. They offer a ton of options. After I took the assessment I was matched with over five supplements. Always check interactions between supplements and your existing medication before starting. More is not always better for you! Price: $40 for a 28-day supply Dosage: One packet each day Persona vitamin best features: Persona Nutrition vitamins are free of major allergens like eggs, dairy and shellfish. It's also non-GMO and gluten-free.

You have the opportunity to choose from the various hair, skin and nail vitamin supplements Persona offers.

Persona has a team of nutritionists who are available for free consultations. Things to consider: Persona vitamins aren't third-party tested for purity.

While the assessment is thorough, you end up on the checkout page that has all the recommended supplements you take. You have to remove the ones you don't want from your cart.

The hair, skin and nail supplements from Persona are expensive.

How we chose the best vitamins for healthy hair, skin and nails

The FDA doesn't regulate vitamins and supplements, which means there are fewer quality regulations for companies to meet. I haven't tested these products in-house; the choices are based on product research for vitamin and mineral ingredients, third-party certifications and consumer reviews.

Vitamins for Hair, Skin and Nails FAQ

Which nutrient improves hair, skin and nails? Several vitamins and nutrients play a part in improving the health and appearance of your hair, skin and nails. Some help directly, in the case of biotin, while others, like vitamin C, help indirectly. Vitamin B7 : Also known as biotin, vitamin B7 is essential for the health of your hair, skin and nails. But it isn't the type of thing you can stock up on -- taking a ton of biotin doesn't amplify the benefits.

Also known as biotin, vitamin B7 is essential for the health of your hair, skin and nails. But it isn't the type of thing you can stock up on -- taking a ton of biotin doesn't amplify the benefits. Collagen: Our bodies naturally produce collagen -- a protein that makes up connective tissue. As we age and our production of collagen decreases, the once-tight fibers become more like a maze. This translates to wrinkles on the face. Supplements include collagen to help your skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles.

Our bodies naturally produce collagen -- a protein that makes up connective tissue. As we age and our production of collagen decreases, the once-tight fibers become more like a maze. This translates to wrinkles on the face. Supplements include collagen to help your skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles. Vitamin C : In addition to the various benefits of Vitamin C, it also increases collagen production in your body.

In addition to the various benefits of Vitamin C, it also increases collagen production in your body. Omega-3s: Omega-3s help maintain the cholesterol-derived layer of our skin cells. They contribute to the shine of your hair and keep your scalp healthy. Studies have found that it can also help treat the symptoms of inflammatory skin conditions.

Do hair, skin and nail vitamins really work? The research on the effectiveness of supplements is limited. Most hair, skin and nail vitamins are loaded with biotin, which is essential to keep your hair shiny, nails strong, and skin moisturized. But if you eat a healthy diet, taking hair, skin and nail supplements won't make your hair grow faster or thicker. Vitamins balance out deficiencies in the nutrients our bodies naturally produce.

Can I take a hair, skin and nail vitamin with a multivitamin? Hair, skin and nail vitamins are formulated to help with just that. They should not be used as a multivitamin or considered a significant source of all your body's nutrients. Outside of biotin, the content of vitamins A, C and E are modest and won't help offset significant deficiencies. Hair, skin and nail vitamins don't have everything a multivitamin does. You should always be careful when taking supplements, especially together. If you believe you have deficiencies in multiple areas, try looking for a multivitamin that addresses all of your concerns rather than multiple supplements. Always check with your doctor before you start taking multiple supplements.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.