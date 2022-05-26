Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar Is $250 Off in Memorial Day Sale

A lot people know about , which we've written about in the past and noted when they go on sale. But the company's doesn't get as much attention, even though it's arguably an equally useful piece of home gym equipment that features both a straight bar and curl bar. It's currently $499 or $250 off its list price of $749. That's $50 less than what it usually sells for when its price is reduced, and matches its low price for the year.

Like with the SelectTech Dumbbell, you start with the SelectTech Curl Bar sitting in its dock and then dial in the weight you want and either add weight plates or leave them off once you lift the bar out of the dock. You can dial in 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 or 80 pounds. If that isn't quite enough weight for you, Bowflex sells a that adds four additional weight settings up to 120 pounds (alas, that currently costs $199).

The included dock is designed to sit on the ground. For a more ergonomic option, you can pick up the . That's also $199.

Note that the (single) is on sale for $199. But it was as low as $149 back in January.

