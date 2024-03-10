You Can Get Up to 15% Off in This Sferra Sale
If you've been waiting to grab a pair of fitted sheets a duvet cover, or some other form of bedding, this sale at Sferra will knock 15% off lots of great options.
Changing your sheets and mattresses regularly is important; beyond just having something clean and new, comfort plays a huge part in getting a good night's sleep. That's why a lot of experts suggest you change your mattress every 10 to 15 years because many of us probably don't realize that we're not getting a good night's sleep. Luckily, there's a great sitewide deal at Sferra that will knock up to 15% off its sheets, bedding and a couple of other things. You just need to use the code SLEEPWEEK when checking out to get the discount.
Just be aware that this deal ends on March 16, so be sure to pick up any deals before then so that you don't miss out on anything.
One great option is the Giotto sateen fitted sheet, which is very luxurious and premium-feeling. It comes in 11 gorgeous colors and sizes up to California king, so there are lots of options in there. While the California king usually goes for $505, you can get it discounted down to $429 with the coupon code, which is pretty substantial.
Another popular option is the Simply Celeste duvet cover, with some very simple but refined lines, giving a pretty classy feel to any bedroom you have it in. The fiber is 100% extra-long-staple cotton with a percale finishing, and would usually cost you $671 for the king size, but with the deal, it's discounted down to $570.
Or if you'd rather get a whole set, the Grande Hotel Collection is amazing and will give you a feel similar to that of a luxury hotel's bedding. You can pick and match what you need, whether it's fitted covers, duvet covers, pillowcases or flat sheets, so you can customize everything based on the weather and what you already have to match it with.
