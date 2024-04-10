With New Models Expected Later This Year, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Are $60 Off at Amazon
Apple's current AirPods Pro earbuds come with top-notch features and a USB-C port and now they're yours for just $189.
Apple's AirPods Pro are hugely popular thanks to a combination of features that includes great audio, instant device pairing and excellent noise cancelation. But they aren't cheap by any stretch of the imagination which means that waiting for a deal is wise. Right now Amazon will sell you a pair of the latest 2nd-gen AirPods Pro earbuds with a USB-C charging case for just $189 -- but Amazon prices can fluctuate regularly, so keep that in mind.
Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are pretty great, but at their usual $249 asking price they're definitely not the cheapest option on the market. But right now they're available at a $60 discount if you buy at Amazon, dropping them down to just $189. That's just $9 above their all-time low price there, so well worth nabbing.
Even with a refreshed AirPods lineup potentially on the horizon, Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are still among the best noise-canceling earbuds you're likely to find. They also sport Apple's transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, and they can automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. In use, the earbuds promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (including the battery life stored in the charging case). They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use for those in the Apple ecosystem.
If you plan on buying these to use with your Apple Vision Pro headset, you'll enjoy support for 20-bit/48 kHz lossless audio with ultralow latency. The Apple Vision Pro has its own built-in speakers so AirPods aren't an essential add-on, but they do allow for a more immersive -- and private -- viewing experience if you want to lose yourself in a movie.
Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of headphone and earbud deals available right now.
