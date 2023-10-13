USB-C or Lightning, Both AirPods Pro 2 Versions Remain on Sale, But Be Quick

Just like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, the AirPods Pro 2 also switched from Lightning to USB-C this September just passed. Yet somehow, just a few weeks later, the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 has already dropped to near price parity with its Lightning sibling -- something that makes them both a bargain. But be quick, these kinds of discounts are unlikely to stick around for long.

Right now, Amazon has the USB-C version for $200, and Walmart has the Lightning version for $189. That latter price was the lowest we saw these during the recent Prime Big Deal Days sale, and is within $10 of the lowest price we've seen. It's also $49 to $60 less than you'd spend for these at the Apple Store.

Other than the new USB-C charging port, these are essentially the same earbuds that earned a top spot on our list of the overall best headphones for 2023. Well, sort of: They have a better dust-resistance rating, and they support lossless audio in service of their compatibility with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset (which the Lightning version weirdly doesn't). OK, they may even sound a bit better, too.

Whether you choose the USB-C or older Lightning version, however, you'll get some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds. They also have a transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, and will automatically optimize volume based on your environment. iPhone users will also get access to exclusive features like personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. And the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and have an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case).

Not into Apple's buds? There are plenty of other great headphone deals to be had.