USB-C AirPods Pro 2 Return to Just $190 at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday

That saves you 24% compared to the Apple Store price, and is just $1 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen.

A pair of AirPods Pro 2 earbuds and charging case against a blue background.
Apple/CNET

The second-gen AirPods Pro are some of our absolute favorite wireless earbuds on the market. And back in September, Apple made some slight improvements, including improved dust resistance, lossless audio support for the Vision Pro VR headset and, most importantly, a new case with a USB-C charging port. We haven't seen many discounts on these updated Apple earbuds since last month's Prime Days sale, but right now you can snag them for $190 at Amazon, which saves you $59 and is just $1 more than the Lightning-equipped version at Walmart. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, meaning it could vanish at any time. We'd recommned getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

The second-gen AirPods Pro earned a top spot on our list of the best headphones overall for 2023. They offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds and have a built-in transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, they will automatically optimize volume based on your environment. iPhone users will also get access to exclusive features like personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. And the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and have an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case).

Not into Apple's buds? There are plenty of other great headphone deals to be had.

