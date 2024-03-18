Unbeatable Deal: Upgrade to Google's Latest Pixel Phones Now

Amazon has launched a plethora of deals across the Google Pixel range, making it a great time to upgrade your device. Whether the best phone for you is a the latest model, one with a foldable design or a budget-friendly option, some of Google's best options are now available at up to 29% off.

The sale covers the Pixel 7A, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro lineups which means that you'll get to focus on the features that are most important to you, with multiple colors and configurations on offer. All you have to do is choose the phone that best fits your needs and budget, but do it quickly, as we don't expect deals this good to hang around for long.

The Pixel 8 is discounted right now, with a massive $200 off. That means you'll pay just $499 rather than $699. The deal is now its best-ever discount, making it one not to be ignored. And at the top of the range, we have the Pixel 8 Pro and its own $200 discount, the biggest of the bunch. There are multiple storage configurations on offer, but the cheapest is now just $749 instead of the normal $999. That's an impressive model, sharing the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 but adding a new, larger display that runs to 6.7 inches. Other big features include support for a 120Hz variable refresh rate and no fewer than four pro-level cameras.

However, if you're searching for cheapest of the phones on offer, you may want to grab the Pixel 7A, which costs just $374 ($125 savings) if you order today. That's a great price, and matches the lowest price we've seen for a phone that has many of the Pixel mainstay features without any of the high prices you'd pay for the Pixel 8 lineup.

And the largest discount in this sale is on the Google Pixel Fold, which is down to just $1,299 right now. That's a whopping $500 discount on the list price.

Not into Google's own hardware? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best phone deals for more options.