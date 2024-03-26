New Google Pixel Fold All-Time Low Saves You $500 Instantly

Foldable phones have become increasingly popular lately due to their versatile design and functionality. Many brands have hopped on the trend and released foldable phones with Google being no exception. If you're in the Android ecosystem and want the first-party foldable experience, then this Google Pixel Fold deal perfect for you. The device is available at an all time low price of $1,299, an impressive $500 discount, making now a great time to get your hands on an unlocked model.

Google's other Pixel phones have been recommended by our experts and have featured on our best Android phones lists frequently, so we know the company can produce excellent hardware. Unlike its other models, the Google Pixel Fold phone is designed to fold like a book. When folded closed, it has a display screen of 5.8 inches. When unfolded, it has a large display screen of 7.6 inches. There is no gap between the two halves of the phone when folded shut, giving it a slim and thin feel. The phone is also scratch resistant, water resistant, and has a strong stainless steel hinge.

The phone runs on the proprietary Tensor G2 chip which is highly reviewed by our team. It has an ample storage amount of 256GB. The camera on this phone is very high quality as well. This triple-lenses camera is made of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Pixel phones sold at Amazon are provided unlocked, which is ideal if you are still trying to find the best phone plan or just want to avoid lengthy carrier deals.

If a foldable phone isn't really your cup of tea, here is a roundup of the best Google Pixel deals.