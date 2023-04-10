These Premium Beats Studio 3 Headphones Are Over Half Off at Amazon

Acquired by Apple back in 2014, Beats has been making highly rated headphones for years. And while its over-ear Beats Studio 3 headphones couldn't quite compete with our favorite high-end pairs from Sony and Bose with a hefty $350 list price, they're a much more competitive pick when you can find them on sale. Right now, Amazon has them available for just $170, which saves you a whopping $180 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, but we don't expect a discount this good to last for long.

These Beats Studio 3 headphones are a solid value at less than $200. They offer a premium, immersive listening experience with support for spatial audio, as well as adaptive noise cancellation to tune out any extraneous noise. They're also equipped with Apple's W1 chip, so they're optimized for Apple devices and even let you access Siri using the on-ear controls.

On a single charge, they boast an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours, or you can connect them directly to your devices using the included 3.5mm headphone cable. They come in seven different color variants, so you can find a pair that fits your style, and come with a carrying case so you can toss them in your backpack without having to worry about them getting damaged or scratched.

