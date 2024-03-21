X
These Luxury Cooling Pillows Are 20% Off Today

Bring home the feel of a five-star hotel at an affordable price with this deal on the Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows.

pillows-amazon-deal.jpg
Aly Lopez/CNET

Getting proper rest is essential for your overall health and well-being, and having the right bedding is a key component. The pillows you use can affect your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep, so investing in quality is important. 

Luckily, the Beckham Hotel Collection is offering 20% off its set of two queen-size bed pillows on Amazon. These down alternative gel pillows offer cooling comfort with light microfiber filling and a breathable 250-thread count cover. 

Fluffy and plush, these bed pillows provide support for any sleeping position and won’t lose shape thanks to their “no-shift” construction. They’re also machine-washable and allergy-friendly -- a bonus as we transition into spring allergy season. Usually $60 for a pair, you can snag these luxurious pillows for only $48 today. 

Read more: Amazon's Big Spring Sale

