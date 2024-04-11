These Earfun Wave Pro ANC Headphones Are Just $56 if You're Quick

If you're in the market for a new pair of great wireless headphones you need look no further because we've got the deal for you. The Earfun Wave Pro ANC headphones were already on our list of the best travel headphones around at their original asking price, but now you pick a pair up for just $56 when you clip the on-page coupon and enter the discount code EWPROCNET.

We have been impressed with the Earfun Wave Pro's noise-canceling and voice-calling performance and with a rated battery life of up to 80 hours, these headphones won't need to be charged all that often. That time does drop to 55 hours when the ANC is enabled, but that's still a very reasonable battery life. Need to top up? A 10-minute charge will get you 10 hours of battery life back as well, so you're good to go no matter what.

Prefer to run your headphones wired? You can use the 3.5mm audio cable and the integrated AUX port to continue listening even when the batteries are dead, too. Other features of note include five AI-powered microphones for voice and video calls as well as multipoint connectivity support for quick and easy device switching.

As far as wireless headphone deals go, this is one of the best with the only downside being that black is the only colorway available. But if that isn't an issue for you, this deal is well worth taking a good long look at -- just don't take too long, with a discount code and a coupon required, this price might not be around for long.