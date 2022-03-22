Best Headphone Deals: Save $74 on AirPods Pro, $150 on Beats Studio 3

Deal Savings Price









There are dozens of headphone styles out there, and everyone has their own preference. Whether it's over-ear, on-ear or earbuds, wired or wireless, there's one feature everyone can get behind -- affordability. There's a pretty wide price range when it comes to headphones, and some of the nicer pairs can stretch well into the hundreds. Fortunately, there's also plenty of deals out there that make high-end models much more attainable.

To get an idea of what's out there, you can see our top picks for the best headphones for 2022 here. Below you'll find our round-up of some of the best offers and prices you can find on several of our favorite pairs, as well as some sales on comparable models that were just too good to pass up. Headphone deals come and go pretty frequently, so we'll update this page regularly with new offers. Check back often to be sure you're getting the best price available.

Best Headphone Deals

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro are Apple's most advanced pair of wireless earbuds to date, and one of, if not the most, popular pair on the market right now. Named one of our favorite wireless earbuds of the year, they feature active noise-cancellation, which the AirPods 3 do not, as well as adaptive EQ and Siri compatibility. Prices on the AirPods Pro shift pretty regularly, but $175 is one of the lowest we've seen in a while.

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Lexy Savvides/CNET Claiming a top spot on both our lists of the best noise-cancelling headphones, and the best headphones overall, these over-ear Sonys are one of our favorite pairs on the market right now. CNET's own David Carnoy called them a "nearly flawless noise-canceling headphone" and for good reason. They feature intuitive touch-sensor controls, adaptive noise-control that adjusts ambient sound settings to match your environment and a speak-to-chat function that automatically pauses music when you need to speak to someone. They boast up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge and the Sound Enhancement Engine upscales digital music in real time for premium audio quality. Read our full Sony WH-1000XM4 review here.

David Carnoy/CNET Another top noise-cancelling contender, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are perhaps the Sony WH-1000XM4's biggest competitor. With four external microphones, they boast impressive noise-cancelling capabilities, and the volume-optimized EQ ensures a high-fidelity listening experience, even at lower volumes. The synthetic leather earcups make them supremely comfortable, even after wearing them for several hours, and multipoint pairing means that you can connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. You can read our full Bose QuietComfort 45 review here.

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Sennheiser Sennheiser headphones look and feel like every bit of the premium product that they are. These Momentum 2 true-wireless earbuds were named one our best-sounding pairs for 2022 for their rich, detailed audio and impressive noise-cancelling capabilities. They're equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for ultra-low latency, and smart pause that automatically stop your music when you remove an earbud. They also have an IPX4 water resistance rating, and a battery life of up to 28 hours when you account for the charging case. Read our full Sennheiser Momentum 2 review here.

David Carnoy/CNET Sleek and stylish, Beats are one of the most popular headphone brands on the market. And fortunately, these Studio 3 over-ear headphones offer plenty of substance along with their flashy looks. They're equipped with Apple's W1 chip, which means they pair seamlessly with Apple devices and are compatible with Siri voice assistant. They feature active noise-cancelling capabilities which can be toggled off to help preserve battery, extending it to an impressive 40 hours in low-power mode. They also calibrate your audio in real time for a premium listening experience.

David Carnoy/CNET Even on sale, the AirPods Max are pretty pricey, but they do have the build quality to back it up. A stainless steel frame and aluminum ear cups give them the weight and feel of an ultra-premium pair of headphones, and the memory foam ear pads makes them supremely comfortable despite their size. They also features some of the absolute best noise-cancelling capabilities on the market right now, rivaling the Sony WH-1000XM4 above. Read our Apple AirPods Max review.