Article updated on March 28, 2024 at 12:05 PM PDT

Best Travel Headphones for 2024

Looking for the best headphones to take on a trip? We've rounded up the best noise-canceling headphones for road warriors.

Image of Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Best new noise-canceling headphones
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Image of Sony WH-1000XM5
Best noise-canceling headphones from Sony
Sony WH-1000XM5
Image of Sony WF-1000XM5
Best Sony earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM5
Image of Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Best for noise-canceling
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Image of Earfun Wave Pro
Top new budget noise-canceling headphones
Earfun Wave Pro
The AirPods Pro 2 now feature a USB-C port
Best Apple noise-canceling wireless earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C)
Image of Sony CH-720N
Top midrange noise-canceling headphones
Sony CH-720N
Image of JBL Live 770NC
New mid-range JBL noise-canceling headphones
JBL Live 770NC
Image of Beats Studio Pro
Best Beats over-ear headphones
Beats Studio Pro
Image of Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless
Best Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless
Image of Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Slightly upgraded Bose noise-canceling headphones
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
What are the best overall travel headphones?

When people talk about buying headphones to use for traveling, they tend to be looking for noise-canceling headphones that do a good job muffling noise on planes, trains and in other noisy environments. There are a lot of great noise-canceling headphones to pick from, and we have a more expansive list of the best noise-canceling headphones that you may also want to check out.

I've tested and used a lot of headphones during my travels over the last 10 years, and it's tough to pick just one model as the absolute best overall travel headphones. For full-size models, I like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 and even the lightweight and more affordable Sony CH-720N (lighter is better when it comes to travel headphones). All these models are wireless headphones but they include a cord so you can plug into an in-flight entertainment system. They feature active noise canceling and are also good for making voice calls.

There are also plenty of great noise-canceling earbud options, including the highly-rated Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and Sony's WF-1000XM5. True-wireless earbuds are easier to carry around and can be stored in your pocket. The downside is they don't have a wired option and won't connect to an in-flight entertainment system unless you buy a Bluetooth transceiver like Twelve South's AirFly Pro (around $50) and other similar products you can find on Amazon. (Read our full review of the AirFly Pro.)

I've tested all the headphones on this list and will update the list as new travel-friendly headphones are released.

Best travel headphones of 2024

Pros
  • Design is an upgrade
  • Lightweight and very comfortable
  • Excellent sound and great noise canceling
  • Voice-calling performance is top-notch
  • Immersive Audio mode offers some sound-quality enhancements
Cons
  • Higher price than the previous model
  • No USB-C audio
  • Immersive Audio mode hurts battery life
Best new noise-canceling headphones

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

$379 at Bose

While Bose's new flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones may not be a huge upgrade over the company's Noise Cancelling 700 headphones, they feature a more premium design along with Bose's new Immersive Audio feature, which delivers some sound-quality enhancements. Along with excellent sound and great noise canceling, the QC Ultra Headphones are also superb for making calls, with top-notch background noise reduction. All that adds up to the best new noise-canceling headphones of 2024 and a worthy adversary to Sony's highly rated WH-1000XM5 and Apple's AirPods Max.

Product image
Photo Gallery 1/1
Pros
  • More refined sound and even better noise canceling
  • Slightly more comfortable
  • Best-in-class voice call quality
  • Robust feature set
Cons
  • Higher price tag than the previous model
  • Larger carrying case (headphones fold flat but not up)
Battery Life Rated up to 32 hours
Noise Canceling Yes (ANC)
Multipoint Yes
Headphone Type Over-ear wireless headphones
Water-Resistant No IP rating
Best noise-canceling headphones from Sony

Sony WH-1000XM5

$328 at Amazon $330 at Best Buy $330 at Target

When you have a product that a lot of people love, change can be risky. Such is the case for Sony's WH-1000XM5, the fifth generation of the 1000X series headphones, which were first released in 2016 as the MDR-1000X Wireless and have become increasingly popular as they've improved with each generation. Over the years, Sony has made some tweaks to the design, but nothing as dramatic as what it's done with the WH-1000XM5. Other than the higher price tag, most of those changes are good, and Sony's made some dramatic improvements with voice-calling performance as well as even better noise canceling and more refined sound.

Product image
Photo Gallery 1/1
Pros
  • New smaller design
  • Improved sound, noise canceling and voice calling
  • Upgraded processors and drivers
Cons
  • Pricey
  • No Find My feature integrated into app
Battery life Rated up to 8 hours
Noise Canceling Yes
Multipoint Yes
Headphone Type Wireless earbuds
Water-Resistant Yes (IPX4 -- splash-proof)
Best Sony earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM5

$280 at Best Buy $278 at Amazon $265 at Walmart

When Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds came out in 2021, we awarded them a CNET Editors' Choice. And while they're excellent, we had some quibbles -- they're on the large side and aren't a good match for certain ears. Clearly, Sony took those gripes to heart when it set out to design its next-generation WF-1000XM5 flagship noise-canceling earbuds. Not only are the XM5s smaller, but they also offer improved performance pretty much across the board, with better noise canceling, sound quality and voice calling. Are the XM5s perfect? Not quite. At $300 -- $20 more than their predecessor -- they're costly too. Overall they're really impressive; among the very top earbuds on the market.

Product image
Photo Gallery 1/1
Pros
  • Excellent sound and best-in-class noise canceling
  • Fit Kit ear tips and stabilizer system gets you a secure, comfortable fit
  • Immersive Audio creates a different listening experience
  • Slightly improved voice-calling
Cons
  • No wireless charging or multipoint Bluetooth
  • Immersive Audio mode hurts battery life
Best for noise-canceling

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

$249 at Bose $249 at Best Buy $249 at Amazon

While the QC Ultra Earbuds aren't a major upgrade over Bose's excellent QC Earbuds 2 that were released in 2022, they're a little better. They should fit most ears very well, and they feature superb noise canceling, arguably the best out there. A natural-sounding transparency mode with a new ActiveSense feature kicks in some ANC should the sound get too loud around you (it's sort of similar to the AirPods Pro's Adaptive Audio feature). They also sound slightly better overall, with a touch more clarity, and their new Immersive Audio feature opens up the sound a bit.

Product image
Photo Gallery 1/1
Pros
  • Good value
  • Comfortable fit
  • Good sound for their low price
  • Decent noise-canceling and voice-calling performance
Cons
  • ANC disabled when in wired mode
  • Lacking a bit of clarity
Top new budget noise-canceling headphones

Earfun Wave Pro

$56 at Amazon

Earfun has made some very solid budget earbuds and now it's entered the full-size ANC headphone space with its new-for-2024 Wave Pro headphones. They list for $80, but click the $10 instant coupon on their product page and add the code EWPROCNET at checkout and the price drops to $56. While they may not sound as good as premium noise-canceling headphones from Bose, Sony, they're comfortable to wear, feature decent sound with punchy bass (they're a bit lacking in clarity and bass definition compared to more expensive models) and offer respectable noise canceling and voice-calling performance. I found them to be a step up from the Soundpeats Space headphones, which sometimes cost a little less.

They're rated for up to 80 hours of battery life with noise-canceling off and 55 hours with it on and support multipoint Bluetooth pairing as well as Sony's LDAC audio codec for Android smartphones and other devices that support that protocol. I also like that they come with a hard case and a cable for wired listening (though noise-canceling is disabled when you go wired, which is a bit of a bummer).

Product image
Photo Gallery 1/1
Pros
  • Significantly improved sound and noise canceling
  • Better battery life and upgraded microphones
  • Powered by Apple's new H2 chip
Cons
  • Basically the same design as previous model
  • No high-resolution audio
Best Apple noise-canceling wireless earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C)

$199 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are powered by Apple's new H2 chip, which delivers more processing power while being more energy efficient, according to Apple. The new chip, combined with new low-distortion drivers, allows for improved sound that offers better clarity and depth. The noise canceling is also improved -- Apple says the new AirPods have "double" the noise canceling of the original AirPods Pro. Additionally, the new AirPods add an extra hour of battery life, up from five to six hours with noise canceling on. Plus, a speaker in the case that emits a sound that helps locate your buds via Find My should they decide to hide from you.

The AirPods Pro 2 now feature a USB-C port
David Carnoy/CNET
Photo Gallery 1/1
David Carnoy/CNET
Pros
  • Lightweight and comfortable
  • Good sound with very good noise canceling
  • Good voice-calling performance
  • 35 hours of battery life
Cons
  • No carrying case
  • No ear-detection sensors
  • No LDAC audio codec support
Battery life Rated up to 35 hours
Noise Cancelling Yes
Multipoint Yes
Headphone Type Over-ear wireless headphones
Water-Resistant No IP rating
Top midrange noise-canceling headphones

Sony CH-720N

$128 at Amazon

Sony's improved entry-level noise-canceling headphones, the CH-720Ns, have a bit of a plasticky budget vibe, but they're lightweight and very comfortable. Part of me was expecting them to sound pretty mediocre, but I was pleasantly surprised. No, they don't sound as good as the WH-1000XM5s. They sound more premium than they look (and feel), and their overall performance is a step up from their predecessor, the CH-710Ns. Are they worth $150? Maybe -- or maybe not. The good news is that, like the CH-710N and WH-XB910 before them, these should see significant discounts in the not-so-distant future, which is what you may want to wait for.

Product image
Photo Gallery 1/1
Pros
  • Well-designed and comfortable to wear
  • Good sound quality and noise-canceling performance
  • Strong feature set
  • Strong battery life
Cons
  • Voice-calling suffers in windy environments
New mid-range JBL noise-canceling headphones

JBL Live 770NC

$200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $200 at B&H Photo-Video

The well-designed and comfortable JBL Live 770NC offers some modest improvements over its predecessor, including better battery life (up to 65 hours with ANC off and 50 hours with ANC on) and Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio (via a future firmware upgrade). Equipped with 40mm drivers, you get bold, nicely defined sound with powerful bass that's relatively tight. JBL's Ambient Aware and TalkThru features are on board along with multipoint Bluetooth pairing (the one feature that's missing is ear-detection sensors that pause your music when you take the headphones off). I thought the headphones' noise muffling capabilities were good and callers said they could hear me well even in noisier environments except when the wind picked up around me. The headphones fold up and a simple carrying pouch (no hard case) is included along with a cable for wired listening.

Product image
Photo Gallery 1/1
Pros
  • Improved sound quality, noise canceling and ear pad design
  • Very good voice-calling performance
  • Spatial audio with head tracking for Apple users
  • USB-C audio
Cons
  • No Apple H2 chip
  • No ear-detection sensors
  • No major design changes except for case
Battery life Rated up to 40 hours
Noise Canceling Yes (ANC)
Multipoint No
Headphone Type Over-ear wireless headphones
Water-Resistant No IP rating
Best Beats over-ear headphones

Beats Studio Pro

$200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $200 at Walmart

Love 'em or hate 'em, Beats Studio headphones are among the most popular headphones of all time, launching as wired headphones back in 2008. This is the fourth generation version, and they carry the same list price as their predecessor and look very similar on the outside but have some big changes on the inside that make them significantly better headphones. I'm tempted to describe them as more affordable plastic versions of the AirPods Max. That's not quite accurate due to a choice in chipsets and one notable missing feature. Read our full review to find out what makes this a very good headphone with some caveats.

Product image
Photo Gallery 1/1
Best Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

$300 at Amazon $300 at Walmart $300 at Crutchfield

Sennheiser's previous-generation Momentum Wireless headphones have always had a pretty distinct look that was part retro, part modern, and stood out for the exposed metal on their headband. For better or worse, that's all gone now, and the new Momentum 4 Wireless, Sennheiser's flagship noise-canceling headphones, look a bit more subdued and also a bit more like some of their competitors.

The Momentum 4 Wireless offers superior performance over the Momentum 3 Wireless in every regard, although the biggest gains are with noise canceling and voice-calling performance as well as battery life, which is outstanding (up to 60 hours at moderate volume levels). Transparency mode allows ambient sound in, and they can create a custom sound profile in the Smart Control app for iOS and Android using the built-in EQ, sound modes and a new Sound Personalization feature that "assesses the user's listening preferences and adjusts the listening experience according to their taste." 

Equipped with 42mm drivers, Sennheiser says the Momentum 4 Wireless offers "best-in-class" sound, which is debatable. I'd say the Momentum 4's sound quality is right there with other models in this price range. They sound excellent, with the requisite well-defined, punchy bass, relatively wide soundstage (they sound pretty open) and smooth treble that brings out some of the finer details in well-recorded tracks. They're a pleasure to listen to.

Product image
Photo Gallery 1/1
Pros
  • Lightweight and comfortable
  • Very good sound and noise canceling
  • Good voice-calling performance
  • Headphone cable now has integrated microphone
Cons
  • Mostly the same as previous model but costs $50 more
Slightly upgraded Bose noise-canceling headphones

Bose QuietComfort Headphones

$279 at Bose $249 at Best Buy $249 at Amazon

When Bose released its new flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, it also replaced the QuietComfort 45s with a new, slightly updated model simply called the QuietComfort Headphones. Like the QC 45s, this model carries on the very comfortable tried-and-true legacy QuietComfort design that's been around for a few generations and that people continue to love. The QC Ultra Headphones add Bose's new Immersive Audio feature and have a more refined design with some metal parts (they also have Bluetooth 5.3 instead of Bluetooth 5.1). The QuietComfort Headphones still feature very good sound (the Ultras offer a small step up in sound quality), excellent noise canceling and strong voice-calling performance.

As for differences between these and the QC45s, Bose says it adjusted some of the electronics to improve battery life (now 24 hours vs. 22 hours) and adjusted the logos to make the products "visually distinguishable and more in line with its latest design language." It also added an inline microphone to the auxiliary cable to "help with some users who may prefer a plug-and-play solution rather than Bluetooth pairing." There's also a Wind Block feature and some additional small performance improvements due to software upgrades. Finally, the headphones come in new color options, including green and a light blue version that's only available at bose.com.

While the QuietComfort Headphones carry a $350 list price that's $50 higher than that of the QC 45s, we expect them to be regularly discounted to $250 and possibly less than that in 2024 -- so look to buy them when they're on sale. You can read our review of the QuietComfort 45 to get a good take on the QuietComfort Headphones.

Product image
Photo Gallery 1/1

'Noise canceling' vs. 'noise cancelling': Different spelling, same technology

Either spelling is correct, as "canceling" is more common in American English while "cancelling" is more common in British English. CNET uses "noise canceling" since the company is based in the US, but the noise is canceled just the same, regardless of spelling. If you're looking to see what different noise-impacting technology is out there for headphones, check out our article on noise-canceling versus noise-isolating headphones, which highlights differences in function (and not just a difference in spelling).

Other travel headphones we tested

JBL Live 670NC: The JBL Live 670NC is one of a relatively small number of on-ear headphones to offer active noise canceling. It's something of a value model -- no carrying case is included -- but it does have memory foam ear pads that get you a comfortable fit for an on-ear headphone. Deliver clear sound with punch bass, it has 32mm drivers and improves on its predecessor's battery life, offering up to an impressive 70 hours (or 44 hours with ANC on), and an extra three hours of battery with just five minutes of charge. This model includes the latest Bluetooth 5.3 (with LE Audio) and multipoint Bluetooth pairing. It also has JBL's Ambient Aware (transparency mode) and TalkThru features. It's available in black, white and blue and comes with a cord for wired listening.

Master & Dynamic MW75: The MW75 are Master & Dynamic's best full-size headphones yet. Needless to say, they're pricey at $599; most people will be quite satisfied with the $400 Sony WH-1000XM5, which is lighter and more comfortable and delivers best-in-class voice calling and noise canceling. The MW75's build quality is hard to beat and they offer top-notch sound for a wireless model (I thought they sounded better than Apple's AirPods Max headphones), plus strong voice-calling and noise-canceling performance. With their support for aptX Adaptive, they have additional appeal for Android users, who can get a touch better sound quality with the right setup. I was also quite happy streaming music with my iPhone 13 Pro using the AAC codec.

Master & Dynamic MW09: Master & Dynamic headphones and earbuds have always featured unique, eye-catching designs that include premium materials like aluminum, sapphire glass and Kevlar. Its latest MW09 flagship earbuds look pretty similar to its earlier MW08 buds, but have some upgrades on the inside that deliver better performance, particularly when it comes to battery life and noise canceling (it's now very close to what Bose and Sony offer, although not quite at their level for ANC).

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers improved noise canceling along with very good sound and voice-calling performance, plus support for high-resolution wireless audio streaming if you're a Galaxy device owner with the right setup. Their biggest upgrade may be their new design and smaller size, which make them a better fit for more ears. Aside from their somewhat high price tag, their only drawback is that some of their key features only work with Samsung Galaxy devices.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: Alas, for those of you who bought the original Beats Studio Buds, which remain on the market for now, I'm sorry to report that these new Plus buds are significantly improved, with better sound, noise canceling and battery life. Additionally, they now deliver top-notch voice-calling performance.

Beats Fit Pro: While the Beats Fit Pro technically aren't AirPods, they're built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro (yes, Apple owns Beats). Unlike Beats' earlier and less expensive Studio Buds and new-for-2023 Studio Buds Plus, the Beats Fit Pro include Apple's H1 chip and have most of the AirPods Pro's features, including active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. I'd venture to call them the sports AirPods you've always wanted.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: The Pixel Buds Pro are Google's first earbuds to feature active noise canceling. While it's nice that they finally have a feature that most true-wireless earbuds have had for a while, what ultimately sets the Pixel Buds Pro apart and makes them worth considering -- particularly for Android users -- is their distinct design and winning fit. That helps enhance their performance on both the sound quality and noise-canceling fronts. While not quite elite for voice-calling, they also performed well as a headset for making calls. Read our Google Pixel Buds Pro review

Factors to consider when choosing travel headphones

Budget

Before anything else, you'll want to figure out how much you're willing to spend on new travel headphones. The quality of value-priced noise-canceling headphones continues to improve, so you can find good affordable headphones for less than $100. The premium models, which offer better build quality and performance, tend to cost $200 or more -- sometimes much more. 

Fit (comfort)

It's key that the travel headphones you buy fit your head well. They should offer a comfortable fit that's snug yet not too snug. Ideally, you want headphones you can wear over a day with minimal breaks.

Durability

You want travel headphones that hold up well over time, so look for models that we note have sturdy build quality.

Maximize performance and features for your budget

You want the best-sounding headphones with the best noise-canceling, call quality and features for whatever fits your budget.

Return policy

It's critical to buy your headphones at a retailer that has a good return policy, in case you have buyer's remorse. Some people who are having trouble deciding between two models sometimes buy both, try them out for a few days and then return one.

How we test travel headphones and earbuds

We test travel headphones and earbuds based on six key criteria. These criteria include designsound quality, noise-canceling performancevoice-calling performance, features and value

  • Design: Evaluating design, we assess not only how comfortable the headphones and earbuds fit (their ergonomics) but their build quality and how well the controls are implemented. When it comes to earbuds, we also look at water- and dust-resistance ratings. 
  • Sound quality: We evaluate sound quality by listening to a set playlist of music tracks and comparing the earbuds to top competing products in their price range. Sonic traits such as bass definition, clarity, dynamic range and how natural the headphones sound are key factors in our assessment.
  • Noise-canceling performance: We evaluate noise-canceling performance by wearing headphones in the same spot indoors near a noisy HVAC unit to see how well they do at muffling lower frequencies. Then we head out to the streets of New York to test the headphones in a real-world environment where we see how they do at muffling not only street noise but people's voices. 
  • Extra features: Some great-sounding noise-canceling headphones and earbuds aren't loaded with features, but we do take into account what extra features are on board. These include everything from quick-access awareness to transparency modes (your music pauses and the headphones open up to the outside world so you can have a conversation) to special sound modes to ear-detection sensors that automatically pause your music when you take the headphones off your ears. We also take a look at the companion app for the headphones if there is one and how user-friendly it is. 
  • Voice-calling: When we test voice-calling performance, we make calls in the noisy streets of New York and evaluate how well the headphones or earbuds reduce background noise and how clearly callers can hear our voices.
  • Value: We determine value after evaluating the strength of the headphones and earbuds against all these criteria and what they're able to deliver compared to other models in their price class. 
Travel headphone FAQs

Are noise-canceling headphones worth it?

A few years ago, you had to pay significantly more money for active noise-canceling headphones. The feature has become pretty common and while the best noise-canceling headphones (by that I mean the headphones that offer the best noise-canceling) tend to be fairly expensive, you can find cheaper models that offer decent noise cancellation. I do think that if noise canceling is important to you, it's better to spend more money on the best pair of noise-canceling headphones you can afford. It's worth noting that many of the premium models get discounted sporadically during the year so you can often save $50 or more on many top headphones if you time your purchase right. 

Does noise cancellation block all noise?

Noise-canceling headphones have traditionally been good at blocking out lower frequency sounds such as the rumbling you hear while traveling on a plane. They haven't been so good at muffling higher frequencies (a baby screaming, for example) and even people talking around you. Companies like Bose, Sony and Apple have improved the technology in the last year or two so their noise canceling works across a wider range of frequencies. It still can't muffle all noise but top noise canceling is now doing a better job tamping down more noises that live in midrange and higher frequencies.

Does noise canceling drain the headphones' battery?

When noise canceling is engaged, it does tend to have an impact on battery life. This is more of a factor with earbuds, which tend to offer anywhere from five to eight hours of battery life with noise canceling on and seven to 12 hours with it off. Full-size headphones can offer 25 to 30 hours of battery life with noise canceling on and up to 40 to 50 hours with it off.

Does noise canceling impact sound quality?

Active noise canceling does hurt sound quality, especially if the noise canceling isn't all that good (noise canceling can create a faint background hiss). It can mess with the purity of the sound quality so it's tricky to create a noise-canceling headphone that sounds really good. As a result, often high-end noise-canceling headphones that tout fantastic sound quality don't have as powerful noise canceling (the noise canceling feels lighter). 

