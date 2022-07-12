The Only Prime Day TV Deal You Should Care About is This 55-inch Fire TV for $285

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

You'll find big discounts on just about everything from headphones to kitchen appliances to apparel, but one deal you won't want to miss is 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series.

At nearly half off its usual price, this Fire TV 4-Series features some of the best hardware you'll find in a sub-$300 TV at the moment. It boasts stunning 4K ultra HD picture, and it supports HDR10 and HLG for crisp colors and rich blacks. Plus, support for Dolby Digital Plus for powerful, immersive audio. Thanks to the smart Fire TV OS, you'll be able to access all of your favorite streaming services right out of the box, and the Alexa voice remote makes hands-free browsing easier than ever. It even has AirPlay built in, so you can stream content directly from your iPhone, iPad or other Apple device.