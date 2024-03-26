The 22 Best Overall Deals of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, According to CNET Readers

Amazon's inaugural Big Spring Sale has come to an end, and while the event boasted tens of thousands of deals, a select few items rose above the rest, garnering the most attention from CNET readers. By digging into our data (which contains no personal information, don't worry), we've been able to see which deals our readers tended to gravitate toward and have highlighted the winning products (in terms of purchase volume) below.

While it's not super surprising to see Apple products like AirPods rank high, or Big Spring Sale deals under $25 proving popular, there are a few items in the mix you might not have expected. Some have already returned to full price, but others are still up for grabs -- for now.

Oral-B/CNET Oral-B Pro 1000 rechargable electric toothbrush: $50 Buy two, get a $10 credit Battery Life 2 weeks; rechargeable Modes 1 Sensors Pressure Alerts Brush timer Cost of Replacement Heads $16.50 for a pack of 3 Electric toothbrushes are a popular upgrade right now, and currently when you buy at least two eligible Oral-B items, you'll get a $10 credit added to your account that you can use toward a future Amazon purchase. See at Amazon

GearLight GearLight LED FlashLight (2-pack): $24 Save $6 This two-pack of ultrabright mini camping flashlights garnered a lot of attention during the sale. For most of the event the price hovered around $12 with both the on-page coupon and the promo code 30GEARLIGHT. A brief lightning deal even dropped these to just $7 for a limited time, but the two-pack is now priced at $24 That's a $6 discount on the list price. $24 at Amazon

More popular Big Spring Sale deals:

Amazon's Big Spring Sale ended March 25, but these products were the most popular deals among our readers in the data we have from the length of the sale. As you can see, prices have started to rise on a number of these items, so if you see something that is still on sale, buying sooner rather than later is a good idea if you want to avoid disappointment as the final deals come to a close.