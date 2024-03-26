X
The 22 Best Overall Deals of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, According to CNET Readers

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is now over, so we're looking back at the deals that piqued your interest during Amazon's first-ever March event.

Amazon's inaugural Big Spring Sale has come to an end, and while the event boasted tens of thousands of deals, a select few items rose above the rest, garnering the most attention from CNET readers. By digging into our data (which contains no personal information, don't worry), we've been able to see which deals our readers tended to gravitate toward and have highlighted the winning products (in terms of purchase volume) below. 

While it's not super surprising to see Apple products like AirPods rank high, or Big Spring Sale deals under $25 proving popular, there are a few items in the mix you might not have expected. Some have already returned to full price, but others are still up for grabs -- for now. 
Lvetek/CNET

Lvetech surge protector: $10

Save $10

Since we all have a ton of devices to plug in, and this five-outlet surge protector is just $10, it's maybe not a surprise it tops our list in terms of popularity. It's also got four USB ports so it's super versatile. This dropped as low as $9 earlier in the sale, but 50% off is still a great bargain.

Read more: If You Make 1 Impulse Buy During Amazon's Big Spring Sale, Make It This $9 Surge Protector

$10 at Amazon
Apple/CNET

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $199

Save $50

AirPods are always popular, but especially so when they get discounted. The newest Pro 'Pods actually dropped down to $180 briefly, which was a new all-time low and caused orders to skyrocket. They're back to $199 now, which is a more modest, but still solid $50 discount. 

Read more: New Low Price Alert: Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Are Almost $70 Off at Amazon

$199 at Amazon
EarFun/CNET

EarFun Air Pro 3: $50

Save $30

Battery life Rated up to 7.5 hoursNoise Canceling YesMultipoint YesWater-Resistant Yes (IPX5-- splash-proof)

Our favorite budget ANC earbuds are down to an even cheaper $50 right now. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon and use code EAP3CNET to get the full savings. Despite their affordability and less well-known branding, CNET headphone expert David Carnoy found them to be solid for their price. 

Read more: Amazon's Big Spring Sale on Earbuds and Headphones

$50 at Amazon
Apple/CNET

Apple AirTag (4-pack): $80

Save $19

Another Apple accessory proving to be popular is the AirTag. Available in a four-pack for $80, you can save $19 and nab them for about $20 a pop. 

Read more: Apple AirTag Trackers Fall to Just $21 Apiece in Amazon's 'Big Spring Sale'

$80 at Amazon
TP-Link/CNET

TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi router: $75

Save $25

You don't have to spend a fortune to upgrade your home Wi-Fi with one of our top router picks going on sale. It's down to $85 with a further $10 off via an on-page coupon. Though we've seen it hit $70 before, a lot of folks have taken the plunge on this one at $75.

Read more: Grab One of Our Favorite Wi-Fi 6 Routers for Just $75 Today

$75 at Amazon
Twelve South/CNET

Twelve South AirFly Pro: $55

No discounts currently available

A lot of folks clearly have the same in-flight complaint around audio, but this Bluetooth doohickey from Twelve South solves it. We saw the price drop by 20% during the sale and it proved popular at $44. It's now back up to its list price. 

Read more: The Only Travel Accessory You Really Need on Your Next Airplane Flight

$55 at Amazon
Roku/CNET

Roku Express 4K: $35

Save $15

Roku makes several of our favorite streaming devices, and they are already great value at full price. Being able to score this 4K model at 30% off has prompted a lot of people to pull the trigger on one, though. 

Read more: Discounts on Roku Streaming Devices Drop Select Models as Low as $20 Today

$35 at Amazon
Oral-B/CNET

Oral-B Pro 1000 rechargable electric toothbrush: $50

Buy two, get a $10 credit

Battery Life 2 weeks; rechargeableModes 1Sensors PressureAlerts Brush timerCost of Replacement Heads $16.50 for a pack of 3

Electric toothbrushes are a popular upgrade right now, and currently when you buy at least two eligible Oral-B items, you'll get a $10 credit added to your account that you can use toward a future Amazon purchase.

See at Amazon
GearLight

GearLight LED FlashLight (2-pack): $24

Save $6

This two-pack of ultrabright mini camping flashlights garnered a lot of attention during the sale. For most of the event the price hovered around $12 with both the on-page coupon and the promo code 30GEARLIGHT. A brief lightning deal even dropped these to just $7 for a limited time, but the two-pack is now priced at $24 That's a $6 discount on the list price. 

$24 at Amazon
Govee/CNET

Govee floor lamp: $90

Save $60

If you want to add ambiance to your space, you can't go wrong with the Govee floor lamp. And right now you can save $60 on its list price when you clip the on-page coupon during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Read more: I Love My Govee Floor Lamp and It's 40% Off on Amazon's Big Spring Sale

$90 at Amazon

More popular Big Spring Sale deals:

Amazon's Big Spring Sale ended March 25, but these products were the most popular deals among our readers in the data we have from the length of the sale. As you can see, prices have started to rise on a number of these items, so if you see something that is still on sale, buying sooner rather than later is a good idea if you want to avoid disappointment as the final deals come to a close. 

