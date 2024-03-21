New Low Price Alert: Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Are Almost $70 Off at Amazon

If you're in the market for a set of Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds, now is absolutely the time to buy them. Amazon's Big Spring Sale is into its second day and is bringing with it the best discount to date on Apple's latest and greatest buds. Down to a new record low price of $180, the AirPods Pro 2 are close to $70 off the Apple Store price in an unmissable deal. We have no idea if this deal will last, so don't miss it.

Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are among the best noise-canceling earbuds you're likely to find. They also sport Apple's transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, and they can automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. In use, the earbuds promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (including the battery life stored in the charging case). They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use for those in the Apple ecosystem.

Watch this: AirPods Pro 2: After 2 Months, They're Still Great 09:53

If you plan on buying these to use with your Apple Vision Pro headset, you'll enjoy support for 20-bit/48 kHz lossless audio with ultralow latency. The Apple Vision Pro has its own built-in speakers so AirPods aren't an essential add-on, but they do allow for a more immersive -- and private -- viewing experience if you want to lose yourself in a movie.

Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of headphone and earbud deals available right now.