If You Make 1 Impulse Buy During Amazon's Big Spring Sale, Make It This $9 Surge Protector

Having a good surge protector can be the difference between having to replace all of your devices and appliances or just carrying on with your day when your home electricity misbehaves. But they can be messy with cables everywhere. Wouldn't it be better if you could just install something on the wall and get all the same benefits? Now you can, and you can do it at a price you might not believe.

Thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale you can pick up a five-outlet surge protector for just $9 right now, a massive 55% off the original $20 price. It's a deal that doesn't require you to enter any codes or clip any pesky coupons, but it's limited in how long it's likely to run so get that order in now before it's too late.

This surge protector can be built into the wall and offers no fewer than five AC outlets for connecting all of your favorite devices. You'll also benefit from three USB-A ports and a USB-C port for charging phones, tablets and more while an indicator will show that the surge protector is functional.

The surge protector uses three complementary circuits to ensure that your devices are safe and sound and the USB outlets will also detect when your device is charged and adjust the power accordingly. The whole system avoids taking up space on the floor or your desk, and it's about as clean a solution as you're ever likely to find. This model is white to match most homes, although the black one can be had if you're willing to forgo the discount. Need to power everything even when the electricity is out? Our collection of the best generator deals has your back.