You Can Grab One of Our Favorite Wi-Fi 6 Routers for Just $75 Today

With so many modern devices requiring access to a router, older ones can start getting saturated and give you problems when you try to connect your phone or your laptop. That's where the newer Wi-Fi 6 standard comes in, as it's designed to not only handle having several devices connected to it but also having lots of various router signals from other routers. Luckily, one of our favorite Wi-Fi 6 routers, the TP-Link Archer AX21, is on sale right now for a pretty solid price.

Amazon is currently selling the TP-Link Archer AX21 for just $75, a figure that's a solid $25 off the usual price. We don't know exactly when this deal will end, but we do know you have to clip the on-screen coupon to get the best discount available. We recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Archer AX21 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, which means it supports lightning-fast data transfer speeds of up to 1.8Gbps. It's also backward compatible, so you can use it with any previous-gen networks or devices. And it's compatible with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant, which makes it easy to set up and add other smart devices to your network.

This router uses WPA3 security to keep your network safe from prying eyes, and it supports both server and client VPNs for added protection.

Don't worry if the TP-Link Archer AX21 doesn't hit the spot for you. Our collection of the best Wi-Fi 6 router deals will have you up and running in no time at all.