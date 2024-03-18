Discounts on Roku Streaming Devices Drop Select Models as Low as $20 Today

If you own a smart TV, it will come with its own smart TV system, but grabbing a streaming device from your preferred platform can make a big difference to your experience. Right now, you can score some great deals on select Roku streamers, with price cuts on everything from the basic Roku Express to the fancier Roku Streambar.

If you want to grab a Roku streaming device for as little as possible, the Roku Express is a solid option, and Amazon has even discounted it down to $20 from $30. That's a 33% discount and only $2 more than the lowest price we've seen. It can stream in HD quality, with upscaling to 1080p if you have a full HD TV, although it doesn't support any HDR standards.

Though, if you don't mind splurging a little further, we'd probably suggest grabbing the Roku Express 4K instead. It's only $15 more at a discounted price of $35, saving you $15 on its regular list price. While it also uses upscaling, it's much better and can hit 4K resolutions. It also supports HDR10 Plus. Additionally, this model includes the Voice Remote Pro that includes TV controls, hands-free voice control and a way to find your remote when it's misplaced.

If you want something a bit more high-end, there's the Roku Streambar, which is a streaming device and a soundbar in one. Granted, it's not going to give you the most premium audio quality, at least when compared to stand-alone soundbars in the same price range, but for a discounted price of $100, it's a great device to pick up if you've just bought a TV and would like a bit better sound than it can deliver. It also comes with several excellent features, from HDR and 4K to the voice-controlled remote and app -- this is a really great soundbar and streaming device combo.