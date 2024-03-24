I Love My Govee Floor Lamp and It's 40% Off on Amazon's Big Spring Sale

For years now, I have been working to make all of my home lighting smart in some way. Either through smart bulbs, smart switches, or in this case, a smart floor lamp. Govee makes some of the best of all these categories so it made sense to buy from them when I wanted something to add some ambiance to my living room. These floor lamps can run a little on the expensive end, but Amazon's Big Spring Sale has them knocked down in price by 40%, making them a great deal for your living room or bedroom.

Like most smart lighting, the Govee floor lamp uses RGB LEDs to offer just about any color you want. We chose green that compliments the green in our living room, but It also changes depending on the time of day. What I really enjoy about this lamp is the low profile of the lamp itself, you can barely see it, just a small base and a thin line of metal. The focus is on the light rather than the structure.

The other big selling point is its connection to other Govee products. If you own the Govee Backlight for TVs you can link up all your Govee lights to work in tandem as you watch a movie. It's a lot of fun to have all of your lights work in sync with a movie like Dune or Mad Max: Thunder Road. Even without the backlight, all of your lights are easily controlled by a single app, or Alexa and Google Assistant.