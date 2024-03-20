Apple AirTag Trackers Fall to Just $21 Apiece in Amazon's 'Big Spring Sale'

Misplacing your keys or losing your wallet can be a hassle, but modern technology has come up with ways to help us keep track of our most essential items, so you're not scrambling to find what you need as you're heading out the door. Investing in Apple's AirTags can help ensure that you need never go hunting around the house last-minute for anything ever again.

AirTags are some of our favorite item trackers and during Amazon's Big Spring Sale you can pick up a pack of four for just $83. That's $16 off the usual $99 asking price and just $4 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen for the set, dropping the price of each tracker to just over $20.

Apple's AirTag trackers work seamlessly with your iPhone and the Find My app, with a simple one-tap pairing process. You can then throw a tracker into a pocket as it is, or grab an AirTag accessory to clip them to keys, hook them onto a bag, stick them to your bike or attach them to anything else you want to keep tabs on.

Once set up, the AirTags will show up in the Find My app and display your items on a map so you can easily find them. If an item is in your vicinity, you can use the app to play a sound on the AirTag's tiny speaker to help you find it and use the Precision Finding feature to be guided to your lost possession. This is handy if you're just looking for your keys or wallet around the house, for example. If you lose an item farther afield, you can put it in Lost Mode, which will then ping you if the AirTag is detected on the Find My network and allow you to add a message and include your phone number or email address.

Each AirTag is powered by a CR2032 coin battery, four of which are included with your purchase. The batteries last around a year before you need to replace them. AirTags are IP67 water- and dust-resistant too, so you don't have to worry about them getting damaged if exposed to the elements.

