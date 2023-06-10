Take Up to $100 Off Beats Earbuds With These Deals

Beats produces some of the best wireless earbuds currently available and are some of our favorite options out there if you're looking for exceptional sound quality or need earbuds for working out. However, the company is owned by Apple, and that means Beats earbuds have the same drawback as all Apple products -- they're expensive and is can be hard to find discounts. But right now Amazon has slashed prices on a variety of Beats earbuds, with discounts of up to 43%. There's no clearcut expiration on these deals, but discounts on earbuds this popular rarely last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab a pair at this price.

CNET reviewer David Carnoy compared the Beats Studio Buds to a stemless version of Apple's popular AirPods, and they're a great pick if you want a pair of earbuds for everyday use. They have active noise canceling and a transparency mode when you need to be aware of your surroundings, an IPX4 water-resistance rating and a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge. Right now, you can grab several colors on sale for $100, which is 33% off the usual price.

Or if you're looking for some earbuds that are a little more advanced, you can grab a pair of Beats Fit Pros -- our overall favorite pair of earbuds for working out in. They have the same IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance as the Studio Buds above, but also feature flexible wingtips that help them fit in your ears more securely so you can use them on runs or at the gym. They also support active noise canceling and spatial audio, and are equipped with the same H1 chip as the AirPods Pro for seamless connectivity with Apple devices. They list for $200, but right now you can a variety of colors are discounted to $160, including the recently-released yellow, blue and pink options.

And if you need earbuds that can handle even your most extreme adventures, you can save up to $100 on a pair of Powerbeats Pro, dropping the price down as low as $150. They're one of our favorite pairs of earbuds with ear hooks, which will keep them in place even during intense activities like mountain biking or trail running where you're getting jostled around quite a bit. They don't have noise-canceling capabilities like the two pairs above, but they do boast spatial audio support, an auto play/pause feature that can detect when you remove an earbud and built-in voice-activated Siri assistance. They also have the same H1 chip as the Beats Fit Pros, and have a battery life of up to 24 hours with the charging case.

On the cheaper end, the Beats Flex earbuds are 43% off, down to their best price of the year at $40. These neckband-style earbuds pack in a ton of great AirPods-like features, plus some unique capabilities enabled by the neckband design like in-line controls and auto-pausing when the earbuds are removed. You'll get up to 12 hours per charge with the Beats Flex, and the built-in USB-C port allows for fast charging that can get you 90 minutes of playback from just 10 minutes on the charger.