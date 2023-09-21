Take $49 Off the New AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C at Launch

It's looking like you'll no longer have to keep a separate Lightning cable on hand just for your Apple devices. Apple made the switch to USB-C charging with the latest iPhone 15 series, and recently announced an updated version of the second-gen AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case as well. And, right now, you can preorder a pair of these top-rated earbuds for just $200 at Amazon and Best Buy, saving you $49 compared to the Apple Store price. There's no set expiration for this deal, but discounts on the latest Apple devices rarely last for long. Get your order in soon if you want to snag the savings in time for the launch of these earbuds on Friday, Sept. 22.

Other than the new USB-C charging port, these are essentially the same earbuds that earned a top spot on our list of the overall best headphones for 2023. They boast some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds, and are equipped with Apple's H2 processor and custom-built drivers for premium audio. They also have a transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, and will automatically optimize volume based on your environment. iPhone users will also get access to exclusive features like personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. As well as USB-C charging, the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and have an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case).

Apple's press release for the upgraded AirPods Pro unveiled some other upgrades worth noting, such as increased dust resistance (now IP54) as well as Lossless Audio when paired with the Vision Pro, Apple's upcoming VR headset. We'll know more about how that works early next year when Vision Pro launches, but for now there's little difference between the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning and the new USB-C model.

If you're in the market for a different pair, you can check out our full roundup of all the best headphone deals available now. And if you're looking to upgrade to Apple's new iPhone, you can check out our roundup of all the best iPhone 15 preorder offers to help you get your hands on one for less.