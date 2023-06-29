Take $450 Off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 With This Early Prime Day Deal

Amazon has unlocked models back at the lowest prices we've seen and you don't need a trade-in or service plan to nab these instant savings.
With Prime Day less than two weeks away, Amazon has ramped up early deals, slashing prices on hundreds of items. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the latest and greatest phones in Samsung's lineup, and while you can often find plenty of Z Fold 4 deals to take advantage of, most of those offers involve a lengthy carrier contract or require you to trade in a recent phone in order to save.
But if you prefer to own your phone outright, Amazon is offering Prime members a chance to get one of these sleek Samsung foldables at up to 25% off. Right now, the online retailer is offering $450 off the device, dropping the 256GB model down to $1,350 and the 512GB model down to $1,470 -- which brings the cost back down to the lowest price we've seen for both versions.
Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and packing 12GB of RAM, the book-style foldable has been redesigned with a slimmer, more durable hinge and lighter overall weight than its predecessor.
There's a 6.2-inch outer AMOLED display and a 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display, both of which offer a 120Hz refresh rate. One huge upgrade comes in the camera department, with an array that now includes a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera.
There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. However, deals on unlocked models of the latest phones rarely last for too long, so we'd recommend getting your order in as soon as you can if you're hoping to snag a phone at this price.
The Z Fold 4's prime rival is Google's first foldable, the Pixel Fold, which my colleague Lisa Eadicicco reviewed earlier this week. Google's foldable starts at $1,799, and there are some Pixel Fold deals for the launch available now.